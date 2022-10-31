Read full article on original website
Want $1,000 in Dividend Income Every Month? Invest $120,000 in This Stock
Many investors look forward to receiving a dividend payment each quarter from their dividend stocks. But what if you could receive a dividend payment every month instead? Even better, what if this dividend came with a 10% yield? If you like the sound of that, you're in luck, because you can receive $1,000 in dividend income each month by buying shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC). Here's how.
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
Why Moderna Stock Rose Today
Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) climbed 2.9% on Tuesday after fellow COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) boosted its full-year sales and profit forecast. Pfizer raised the low end of its revenue guidance range to $99.5 billion from $98 billion. The pharmaceutical giant also lifted its adjusted earnings per share target range to between $6.30 and $6.45, up from $6.40 to $6.50.
Despite Some Variation, This Dividend Stock Continues to Offer a Monster Yield
Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) pays one of the highest-yielding dividends in the oil patch. While its most recently declared payment is down from last quarter due to lower oil prices, it still clocks in at an attractive 9% yield at the current share price. The oil stock has the...
3 Dividend Stocks That Will Thrive in a Low-Carbon Future
The energy transition presents economic and environmental opportunities for the public and private sectors. Whether it's lowering emissions for legacy industries and existing processes or implementing new technologies that can support a lower carbon future, there is a heightened focus on sustainable growth and environmental, social, and governance investing. NextEra...
Verizon Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is trading as if the company is in a structural decline, but there may be some reason for optimism. Broadband is growing and bundles are becoming more compelling. Travis Hoium covers why he thinks this stock is too good to pass up in the video below.
3 Dow Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys in November
This has been one of the toughest years for the investing community in a long time. The benchmark S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return in more than a half-century, while the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite has shed as much as 38% from its all-time high, which was set less than a year ago.
Oil Prices Drop on Expexted Interest Rate Hikes
The energy sector is poised for a mixed to lower start, pressured by weakness in the crude complex as the major equity indices swing in and out of positive territory. U.S. stock index futures were mostly flat ahead of a widely expected super-sized rate hike from the Federal Reserve, with investors looking for signs the central bank could temper its aggressive stance on future interest rate increases.
Lower Open Expected For Taiwan Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Thursday snapped the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 310 points or 2.4 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 12,980-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start for Friday's trade. The global forecast for...
3 Things in November That Could Extend the Stock Market Rally
Stocks ripped higher in October after investors shook off a bad inflation report and got more hopeful that the Federal Reserve would soon pivot from its hawkish policy that has sent stocks lower all year long. However, if there is anything investors have become accustomed to lately, it's market volatility....
Losses May Accelerate For China Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Thursday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 110 points or 3.7 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just beneath the 3,000-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
Generac Earnings Power Down Due to a Customer Bankruptcy and Product Warranty Issues
Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC), which manufactures backup power generators and other energy technology solutions, closed Wednesday's trading session down 7.8% following the release of a weak third-quarter report. A fair portion of that decline was likely due to market dynamics, as the broader market was notably down, too. The quarter's...
European Stocks Seen Opening Firm
(RTTNews) - European stock markets are expected to open positive on Friday tracking gains in Asian peers. Investors would however be keeping an eye on the payroll data from the U.S. for cues on strength of the labor market and the likely headroom available for the Fed to continue its hawkish stance.
TopBuild's (BLD) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, View Up
TopBuild Corp. BLD reported stellar results for third-quarter 2022. Its earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved significantly on a year-over-year basis. Solid contributions from all three end markets that BLD serves (residential, commercial and industrial), along with operational efficiency, drove the results. Robert Buck, president...
Why Rogers Stock Tanked Again on Thursday
Materials technology specialist Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) was a dog of a stock for the second straight day on Thursday. A day after its share price plunged following the cancellation of a big-ticket merger, it again obeyed gravity by declining an additional 14%-plus. So what. Investors really get their hopes...
Australian Market Slightly Higher
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is slightly higher on Friday after being in the red most of the morning session, recouping some of the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying below the 6,900 level, despite the mostly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, boosted by energy stocks amid a spike in crude oil prices, partially offset by weakness in technology and financial stocks.
Albemarle Earnings Soar 614% as Lithium Demand for EV Batteries Remains Hot
Lithium giant Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) released strong third-quarter results after the market close on Wednesday. In Wall Street lingo, it was a "mixed report," as earnings exceeded the analyst consensus estimate, though revenue missed it. Shares gained 3% on Thursday, which is probably at least partly a reflection of investors'...
China stocks surge on audit, COVID restrictions hopes
SINGAPORE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks soared on Friday with Hong Kong's Hang Seng within reach of its best week in a decade, while the yuan jumped on reports of early progress in U.S. checks on Chinese company audits and hopes for COVID restrictions to be relaxed. Bloomberg News...
Why Shares of Myriad Genetics Dropped 24% This Week
Shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN), a genetic-testing and precision-medicine biotech company, were down more than 24% this week as of Thursday, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The stock closed last week at $20.86, then opened on Monday at $20.43. The stock hit its 52-week low on Thursday...
