Want $1,000 in Dividend Income Every Month? Invest $120,000 in This Stock
Many investors look forward to receiving a dividend payment each quarter from their dividend stocks. But what if you could receive a dividend payment every month instead? Even better, what if this dividend came with a 10% yield? If you like the sound of that, you're in luck, because you can receive $1,000 in dividend income each month by buying shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC). Here's how.
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
3 Dow Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys in November
This has been one of the toughest years for the investing community in a long time. The benchmark S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return in more than a half-century, while the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite has shed as much as 38% from its all-time high, which was set less than a year ago.
Why Moderna Stock Rose Today
Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) climbed 2.9% on Tuesday after fellow COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) boosted its full-year sales and profit forecast. Pfizer raised the low end of its revenue guidance range to $99.5 billion from $98 billion. The pharmaceutical giant also lifted its adjusted earnings per share target range to between $6.30 and $6.45, up from $6.40 to $6.50.
Despite Some Variation, This Dividend Stock Continues to Offer a Monster Yield
Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) pays one of the highest-yielding dividends in the oil patch. While its most recently declared payment is down from last quarter due to lower oil prices, it still clocks in at an attractive 9% yield at the current share price. The oil stock has the...
3 Dividend Stocks That Will Thrive in a Low-Carbon Future
The energy transition presents economic and environmental opportunities for the public and private sectors. Whether it's lowering emissions for legacy industries and existing processes or implementing new technologies that can support a lower carbon future, there is a heightened focus on sustainable growth and environmental, social, and governance investing. NextEra...
3 Things in November That Could Extend the Stock Market Rally
Stocks ripped higher in October after investors shook off a bad inflation report and got more hopeful that the Federal Reserve would soon pivot from its hawkish policy that has sent stocks lower all year long. However, if there is anything investors have become accustomed to lately, it's market volatility....
Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Was Up 8% on Thursday
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) investors beat the market on Thursday. Shares rose 8% by 12:45 p.m. ET, compared to a 0.5% decline in the S&P 500. That boost wasn't enough to put shareholders back near positive territory for the year, however -- the lawn care and cannabis farming supply specialist is still down nearly 70% in 2022.
Like Dividends? 3 Top-Ranked Stocks With Yields Above 5%
Investors love dividends. After all, there are few things in life better than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, dividends have become a hot topic. Dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and can provide maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. Three stocks with an...
Losses May Accelerate For China Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Thursday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 110 points or 3.7 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just beneath the 3,000-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
Down 53%, Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?
The semiconductor industry is prone to booms and busts. But over the long term, the best chip companies can deliver fortune-building returns to their investors. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has done just that. Even after its recent pullback, the chip leader has delivered returns of more than 170% to its shareholders over the past five years, easily besting the returns of the S&P 500 broad market index over that time.
Energy Sector Update for 11/01/2022: PFHC,USWS,ACDC,SUN,SSL,OTTR
Energy stocks extended their Tuesday gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 1.2% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) climbing 1.0%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.2% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.4%. West Texas Intermediate crude...
Why QuidelOrtho Stock Slipped and Fell Today
QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ: QDEL) had a Thursday to forget on the stock exchange. The healthcare diagnostics company unveiled its latest set of quarterly results, a move that was essentially met with a collective shrug by investors. As a result, the share price declined by 1.4% across the trading day, a slightly steeper rate than the S&P 500 index's 1.1% drop.
Here's a Dividend King to Buy and Hold Forever
During a market downturn like the one we've been in throughout most of this year, it can be difficult for investors to keep their composure. With the S&P 500 index down 19% so far in 2022, what can an investor do to remain calm amid market turmoil?. I can't speak...
Blink Charging (BLNK) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know
Blink Charging (BLNK) closed the most recent trading day at $13.70, moving -0.51% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.06%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Perion Network (PERI) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know
Perion Network (PERI) closed at $21.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.63% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.06% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the digital...
Dogecoin Is Pumping, but Should You Get In On the Rally?
Now that Elon Musk has officially acquired Twitter (NYSE: TWTR), the price of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is pumping. It was up 40% in just two days this week, due to the many indirect links between Twitter, Musk, and Dogecoin. As a result, Dogecoin backers think that the world's most popular meme coin is finally going to the moon. Across Twitter, they are posting their support of Musk and publicly speculating about the future value of their Dogecoin holdings.
Is Adobe Stock a Buy Now?
Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) is a software company that many up-and-coming SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies aspire to be like. However, because of increased scrutiny thanks to a significant acquisition, the stock is down 14% since its acquisition announcement. However, with the sell-off, Adobe's stock is cheaper than ever since switching to an...
JOYY (YY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
JOYY (YY) closed the most recent trading day at $26.67, moving +0.49% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.06% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%. Heading into today, shares of the social media...
