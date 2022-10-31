Read full article on original website
Rob McCormick
3d ago
Because they don't need anymore privileges. Get in like everyone else,by your ABILITIES.
Reply
9
The Bayou Oracle
2d ago
Discriminating against someone based on race, gender, religious beliefs, or sexual preference is a violation of Federal law. Affirmative action is a misleading term for Government sponsored discrimination.
Reply
2
HammeringOracle
3d ago
Good...everyone is created by God. And I've been just as poor as anyone...
Reply
8
Related
Justice Thomas rejects lawyer’s rationale for using race in admissions for diversity: 'Don't put much stock'
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday dismissed an argument from a lawyer defending race-based affirmative action policies in college admissions and said that he doesn't give much weight to the idea that diversity automatically creates better outcomes. During arguments involving admissions policies at the University of North Carolina (UNC),...
Majority of Americans support banning the consideration of race during college admissions: Poll
A new poll released by the Washington Post shows that 63% of American adults surveyed support banning the consideration of race during college admissions. The poll, conducted by The Washington Post and George Mason University, asked adults about racial diversity programs on American college campuses. When asked, "Would you support...
Supreme Court's conservative majority seems open to eliminating affirmative action in university admissions process: 'Why do you have these boxes?'
The Supreme Court heard two high-profile challenges to race-conscious university admissions processes. The court's conservatives appeared open to ending race as a factor in university admissions. The court heard nearly five hours of oral arguments. Here are the key moments. The Supreme Court's conservative justices appeared open to eliminating race...
Edward Blum on His Long Quest to End Race-Conscious College Admissions
On Oct. 31, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear two cases that could fundamentally reshape higher education across America. In both, the same man is pushing to end race-conscious admission policies—a goal he’s been working for years to achieve. The lawsuits, which challenge the legality of admissions policies...
University of Southern Maine students demand professor be replaced for saying only two sexes exist
University of Southern Maine graduate students are demanding that a professor is replaced for allegedly stating that there are only two sexes.
Hillary Clinton, top Democrats file motion to sanction Trump for 'frivolous' lawsuit
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton joined a number of other top Democrats in a court motion seeking to sanction former President Donald Trump for filing a debunked racketeering lawsuit against them, USA Today reported Wednesday. In the motion, which was filed in the U.S. District Court in West Palm...
Supreme Court takes up race-conscious college admissions
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Members of the Supreme Court's conservative majority are questioning the continued use of affirmative action in higher education in lengthy arguments Monday in which the justices are wrestling with difficult questions of race. The justices scheduled at least an hour and forty minutes of...
Supreme Court Gives Icy Reception to Affirmative Action in Major College Cases
After almost five hours of oral arguments at the Supreme Court on Monday, conservative justices seemed ready to take an ax to the consideration of race in college admissions in America. The supermajority—powered by three appointees of Donald Trump—expressed icy skepticism about whether affirmative action is needed at all as they dug into cases centering on Harvard College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Students For Fair Admissions, the group that filed both lawsuits and lost in lower courts before appealing to the Supreme Court, claims the consideration of race in the admissions process amounts to unlawful racial discrimination. But banning the use of race consideration will mean enrollment by people of color will drastically lessen, according to the Washington Post, and the Supreme Court has previously held race can be a factor as long as it is not an inappropriately predominant one in determining admission. Colleges—backed by plenty of social science evidence—argue diversity is a boon to their campuses. But a court that seems to relish trumpeting in conservative grievance did not appear to be swayed.
Supreme Court to hear arguments in landmark cases that could end affirmative action in university admissions
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear two cases Monday that could mean the end of decades of race-based affirmative action at universities. The cases regard allegations that Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill discriminate against Asian Americans — and in the UNC case, Whites as well — as they consider race in admissions. Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) sued each university, one public and one private, and will advocate for the Supreme Court to end affirmative action in college applications.
How a Supreme Court rejection of affirmative action would affect Minnesota college admissions
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court’s decision that consideration of race in college admissions is unconstitutional would upend the way colleges in Minnesota and across the country consider applicants. The justices on Monday heard arguments in two cases that challenged the consideration of race to foster diversity in the...
With the fate of affirmative action in the hands of the Supreme Court, these graduates are fighting to save it
CNN — For nearly 60 years, institutions of higher education have been able to give limited preference to people of color and women with admissions. The practice, advocates say, has afforded marginalized people a fair chance to attend colleges and universities that may have otherwise overlooked them. It has also been a tool to prevent discrimination at institutions, many of which historically only admitted White students.
straightarrownews.com
It’s time to dispel the myth that affirmative action helps minorities
Some legal observers believe the Supreme Court may overturn affirmative action policies currently in place at America’s universities. The justices are hearing challenges to admissions practices at Harvard and the University of North Carolina. Straight Arrow News contributor Ruben Navarrette has a personal connection to affirmative action and was once supportive of it. He no longer feels that way, and says it’s time to dispel the myth that affirmative action actually helps minorities.
Conservative justices may end affirmative action in college admissions — and beyond
WASHINGTON — Following last term’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade and an expansion of gun rights, the Supreme Court’s conservatives are moving now to sharply limit or strike down affirmative action at colleges and universities. At issue is a fundamental question about the role of race and...
Without Trump, Democrats and Republicans Struggle to Maintain Enthusiasm
Voter enthusiasm is down compared to the 2018 midterm elections, and former President Donald Trump may be the reason Democrats and Republicans are struggling to engage the electorate. A Gallup poll conducted between October 3 and 20 shows that 46 percent of surveyed U.S. adults are "more enthusiastic" to vote...
Ohio Bar Condemns Ad Attacking Democratic State Supreme Court Nominees
Bar officials argue the ad “grossly oversimplif(ies) their opinions just to score political points.”
The College-Admissions Merit Myth
Tomorrow, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in two cases that could end America’s experiment with affirmative action in higher education. The challenges to the admissions programs at Harvard and at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill—both brought by Students for Fair Admissions, a coalition of unnamed students assembled by the conservative legal strategist Edward Blum—argue that the institutions discriminate against Asian American students, and that eliminating the use of race in admissions would fix the problem.
Extremist Gun Group Talks Of 'Firepower We Have To Unload' On Democratic Candidates
As U.S. agencies warn of violence ahead of the midterms, the American Firearms Association is targeting "gun-grabbing candidates" with overheated rhetoric.
Experts Expect K-12 Ripple Effects as Supreme Court Considers Race in Admissions
Our year-end campaign starts now! Please make a tax-exempt donation to The 74. The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Monday in a pair of closely watched cases that could determine whether universities can continue to consider race in student admissions. While it is focused on higher education, the...
A Remarkable Moment at Oral Argument in the UNC Affirmative Action Case
JUSTICE KAVANAUGH: How are applicants from Middle Eastern countries classified from Jordan, Iraq, Iran, Egypt and the like?. MR. PARK: My understanding is that just like other situations where they might not fit within the particular boxes on the common application, that we rely on self-reporting and we would ask—you know, they can volunteer their particular country of origin.
Where America’s 25 Richest Billionaires Went to College
Is going to a prestigious university the key to getting rich? All 25 of the richest Americans attended at least some college, and most graduated. To determine where America’s richest people went to college, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed net worth statistics from Forbes‘ real time billionaire’s ranking, a snapshot of wealth in October 2022. Alma […]
Comments / 8