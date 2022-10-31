ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Ex-NFL star surprises Tennessee waitress with $1,000 tip on $14 tab

By Gregory Raucoules, Nexstar Media Wire
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vYa7V_0itlkPoU00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A waitress in Tennessee got quite the surprise on Saturday when she received a massive tip courtesy of former NFL star Chad Johnson.

The six-time NFL Pro Bowl selection visited an IHOP in Knoxville Saturday morning before attending Tennessee’s 44-6 victory over Kentucky at Neyland Stadium . A receipt posted by Johnson showed he left a $1,000.00 tip on his tab of $14.29 of food at 9:35 a.m.

“It’s my first time in the ‘ville, going to the game tonight but I don’t know the Rocky Top song,” he wrote on the receipt.

‘Giant space pumpkin’: NASA explains what made sun ‘smile’ days before Halloween

The retired wide receiver tweeted previously that he would be traveling to Knoxville for his daughter Cha’iel’s official visit with the University of Tennessee Track & Field team. A senior at St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida, she already boasts two state titles in the 800-meter dash.

He was seen on the sidelines of Saturday’s game wearing a jersey of Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker and talking with Tennessee players. Johnson has been a vocal supporter of Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt since watching the junior catch two touchdowns against LSU while on another recruiting trip with his daughter.

The two met on the field pregame and Hyatt said the interaction was, “like a dream come true,” when speaking to media after the game.

“Atmosphere at Neyland is crazy,” Johnson wrote of his experience at the game.

He is well known as a prolific tipper at restaurants, often tweeting out four-figure tips along with “Proverbs 11:25,” the King James Bible verse that states, “he that watereth shall be watered also himself.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Johnson played 10 seasons in the NFL from 2001 to 2011. He retired as the holder of 10 Cincinnati Bengals franchise records and currently ranks 32nd in NFL history for most career receiving yards.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Three big winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania

(WTAJ) — Another drawing, another missed Jackpot as no one was able to claim the massive $1.2 billion Powerball Monday, however, multiple tickets sold in Pennsylvania won a decent chunk of change. According to the Pennsylvania State Lottery, three tickets sold matched four of the numbers and the actual Powerball number with Power Play to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Altoona men charged in drug death after child called 911

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Altoona men are facing more charges after an investigation into a drug death in Altoona, police report. Altoon Police were called to the 2500 block of Beale Avenue on Aug. 8 for the report of a deadly drug overdose. They said the call came from an 8-year-old who walked to […]
ALTOONA, PA
NJ.com

Cardinals sign ex-Eagles linebacker

There were a record-setting 10 trades ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. So it was easy to miss this nugget from ESPN’s Adam Schefter:. LB Kamu Grugier-Hill is signing with the Arizona Cardinals, per source.. Grugier-Hill led the Texans with 108 tackles and 13 TFL’s in 2021, and had started all 6 games for them in 2022 prior to requesting his release last week.
CBS News

Skydiver dies in hard landing before Tennessee high school football game

A skydiver has died after his hard landing from a pregame jump at a Tennessee high school football stadium on Friday, officials said. In a statement, Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd said the diver jumped at the David Crockett High School football stadium in the northeastern Tennessee town of Jonesborough. David Crockett was facing Daniel Boone High School from nearby Gray.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WTAJ

Arrest made after $380k embezzled from Altoona law firm

ALTOONA, Pa, (WTAJ) — A Hollidaysburg man is facing charges after being accused of taking more than $380,000 from an Altoona law firm for various reasons, including a wedding and honeymoon. Adam Bush, 41, is currently facing half a dozen felony charges in connection to the embezzlement that reportedly started back in 2019. According to […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Car crash landed on garage roof in Tyrone

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Hookies Fire Company responded to an early morning call about a car crash and a possible entrapment. At 12:03 a.m. the fire department along with several others were called to the 1300 block of Clay Avenue in Tyrone. Police arrived on the scene and found one vehicle on a garage, […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

One dead after Blair County motorcycle crash

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man was killed after a motorcycle crash happened Wednesday in Blair County, according to a press release. Allegheny Township police wrote in the release that, at 12:04 p.m., they were called to a reported crash between a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of South Logan Boulevard and Convention […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man sentenced for using shock collar, pepper spray on kids

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County man was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to using a shock collar and pepper spraying children in 2020. John W. Bailey, 35, of Sipesville, was sentenced on Oct. 24 to serve a minimum of four months to a maximum of 22 months in prison. Bailey pleaded guilty […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Wanted Altoona man arrested in Johnstown drug bust

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man wanted out of Blair County is behind bars after being busted with almost 100 grams of narcotics in Johnstown. Clyde Blair Jr., 43, of Altoona was arrested Wednesday morning at the EconoLodge in Johnstown with 40 grams of fentanyl, 30 grams of heroin and 23 grams of methamphetamine, […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Four charged in Altoona drug death investigation

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people have been arrested and one is wanted after a delivery resulting in death investigation, Altoona police report. Police were called in March to the 1200 block of 14th Avenue where a 42-year-old was found dead from an overdose and they spoke with witnesses. An autopsy showed the cause of […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man charged with threatening to kill woman with pistol

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in county jail after he was accused of threatening to kill a woman with a handgun. Logan Township police were sent to a home along Porta Road on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 10:59 p.m. for an incident involving a firearm. When officers arrived at the home, Richard […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County woman pleads guilty in drug investigation

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cairnbrook woman pled guilty in federal court for her involvement in possessing with intent to sell methamphetamine. Vicky Wagoner, 40, pled guilty to Count One of the Indictment before U.S. District Judge Stephanie L. Haines Thursday, Nov. 3. In November 2021, Wagner did possess with intent to sell 50 […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Teens rushed to hospital after police chase in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three teens were taken to the hospital after crashing their car while trying to flee from Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). According to the police report, the three teens, a 19 and 18-year-old passenger with a 17-year-old driver, were traveling on Coleman Station Road in Stoneycreek Township at around 3:25 p.m. […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy