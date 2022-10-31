Read full article on original website
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
5 Years Later, Ocean County, NJ, Man Charged for Allegedly Robbing Business of $700,000 Cash
Nearly five years to the day after the alleged crime, authorities say a man from Ocean County has been arrested and charged with robbing a check-cashing business that netted $700,000. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago says 41-year-old Travis A. Bryant of Jackson is facing first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, and...
NJ Manhunt For Gunman Who Shot 2 Cops at Close Range in Newark
NEWARK — Two city police officers were in stable condition after being shot at close range by a man who remained at large Tuesday night. The suspect was identified Tuesday night as 30-year-old Kendall Howard, of East Orange. Police said they were unable to find him in the building and he remained at large.
6-year-old Girl, Two Adults Shot in Newark, NJ
A day of violence in Newark was capped by the shooting of a 6-year-old girl and two adults Tuesday evening. Police officers gathered outside University Hospital in support of two officers shot earlier in the day rushed to help a screaming woman who got out of the back of a police vehicle holding the child, according to News 12 New Jersey.
Police Officers Fired at From Rooftop in Newark, NJ, Reports Say
NEWARK —Two police officers were injured when a rooftop gunman opened fire in the city's South Ward on Tuesday afternoon. Law enforcement told NBC 4 New York that officers were serving a warrant at a home near Velsor Place and Chancellor Avenue in the Weequahic section when they were shot at from above.
Ocean County, NJ, Man Convicted of Drug Trafficking, Gun Charges
A man from Ocean County has been convicted on drug and weapon charges. 43-year-old Dyshawn Moss of Manchester was convicted on Thursday following a four-day trial on five charges:. Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Possession with intent to distribute heroin. Possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Possession of a...
NJ man gets prison for killing dad and housemate, setting house on fire
It’s 70 years in prison for a Jamesburg man convicted of killing his own father and a second man before setting a house fire in an attempted cover-up nearly three years ago. Back in June, a jury found 24-year-old Jaree Kitchen guilty of the November 2019 murders of Clifford Kitchen Jr. and Gregory Fisher, both 53 and from Jamesburg.
Man Killed, Woman Seriously Injured in Mullica Twp., NJ, Crash
Police in Mullica Township say a two-vehicle crash late Thursday morning resulted in the death of a man from Browns Mills. The accident happened at about 11:45 AM on the White Horse Pike at Elwood Road. The crash involved a car and a utility truck. Both vehicles were severely damaged.
Lakewood, NJ, Man Indicted in Fatal 2021 Road Rage Crash
LAKEWOOD — An Ocean County grand jury has indicted a now-20-year-old man on charges of death and assault by auto in a fatal chain-reaction crash that authorities say was prompted by an argument between the man and another driver. Avrohom Pam of Lakewood was 18 at the time of...
3 Postal Workers Robbed in NJ — Blue Collection Boxes Not Safe?
NEWARK — Three mail carriers on Thursday were robbed at gunpoint by assailants who demanded their mail. RLS Metro Breaking News reported that one of the carriers was robbed on the 800 block of 16th Street in the city's West Side. Newark police referred questions about the robberies to the U.S. Postal Service police, which on Friday morning did not respond to our request for more information.
After Bribery Charge, 3 Perth Amboy, NJ, City Council Candidates Urged to Drop Out
The mayor of Perth Amboy has urged a city councilman running for re-election to drop out of the race along with both of his running mates after one of their campaign workers was charged with bribery. None of the candidates were charged with a crime. Campaign worker Ana Camilo was...
President Kennedy Connection to Atlantic City & Asbury Park, NJ
There has been a more than 60-year fascination with former United States President John F. Kennedy. And, there is a direct New Jersey … specifically, Atlantic City and Asbury Park, New Jersey connection to President Kennedy. The 1964 Democratic National Convention was held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City...
Scholarship for broadcast students: $1,000 from Townsquare Media Trenton
On November 19, 2002, Erik Van Ness lost his long battle with cystic fibrosis. With Erik’s passing, the radio industry lost one of the most creative individuals to ever occupy a production studio. In Erik’s memory, Townsquare Media Trenton – NJ 101.5 (WKXW-FM) and 94.5 PST (WPST-FM) are proud...
This ‘Sweat Hog,’ Turned Big Screen Star Was Born In New Jersey
The list is long when it comes to big-name stars who were born in New Jersey. John Travolta was born on February 18, 1954, in Englewood, New Jersey. Travolta was raised there, as the youngest of 6 children. Travolta attended New Jersey’s Dwight Morrow High School, where he dropped out...
