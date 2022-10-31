ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

KXAN

Texas volleyball match at TCU canceled

(KXAN) — The top-ranked Texas Volleyball team will have an extended break between taking the court as their upcoming match against TCU has been canceled. Originally slated for Wednesday, November 2, the Longhorns’ match against TCU will not happen due to a non-COVID-19 related illness within the TCU program.
AUSTIN, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

New Braunfels, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Bracken Christian School basketball team will have a game with New Braunfels Christian Academy on November 02, 2022, 16:30:00.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KTSA

Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Texas most wanted fugitives captured in Austin, San Antonio area

HOUSTON – Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, of Austin, was arrested Oct. 26, in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, of San Antonio, was also arrested Oct. 26, in Von Ormy, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
KVUE

Report: Company that builds homes in under 60 days coming to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A startup homebuilder that creates fully functional homes in less than 60 days is reportedly coming to North Austin. According to a report by the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), Carrollton-based Onx Inc. is a homebuilding startup company that has been producing homes in Florida in less than two months. The company is planning to make its home-building turnaround even faster in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX

