FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
No. 12 Texas brings full plate to table vs. rebuilding UTEP
Expectations are on the upswing for No. 12 Texas, and visiting UTEP is the first hurdle in the quest for
What Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of Kansas State's game against Texas
This is what Kansas State coordinators Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against Texas on Saturday, November 5, 2022. On areas to improve on... “I mean, there's still some execution things that we can improve on. We're always in search of the perfect game,...
Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Gives QB Quinn Ewers Honest Advice Following Oklahoma State Loss
Steve Sarkisian reassures Quinn Ewers his status as QB1 following the loss to Oklahoma State
KXAN
Texas volleyball match at TCU canceled
(KXAN) — The top-ranked Texas Volleyball team will have an extended break between taking the court as their upcoming match against TCU has been canceled. Originally slated for Wednesday, November 2, the Longhorns’ match against TCU will not happen due to a non-COVID-19 related illness within the TCU program.
Country’s largest Buc-ee’s to break ground in Central Texas
The largest Buc-ee’s travel center in the country is breaking ground in Central Texas on Nov. 16.
New Braunfels, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
KTSA
Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
Notable Temple Restauranteur to Make Georgetown Debut
“Georgetown has the best of both worlds—all the amenities a city can provide, but still with the charm of a small town. You could not pick a better place in the entire United States than Georgetown.”
Everything to know about this weekend's Texas Monthly BBQ Fest in Lockhart
Barbecue, booze, tacos, and so much more.
Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini announce 2023 CMT Music Awards move to Austin, Texas
The country superstar returned to the Moody Center Wednesday night to perform in front of Texas fans.
Hopdoddy to Expand into Kyle
It is notable that the filing lists a $2.5 million estimated construction cost, suggesting that the facility and its amenities will be significant.
KENS 5 reporter Troy Kless ties the knot in rustic Canyon Lake wedding
Wedding boom hits San Antonio.
Matthew McConaughey Says 'I'm a Man of the World — but I'm from Texas'
Matthew McConaughey is proud of his roots. The Oscar-winning actor, 52, who grew up in Uvalde, Texas and currently lives in Austin, has long gone to great lengths to show support for his home state, most recently by inviting fans on a luxurious ranch-style stay in Texas Hill Country. Longbranch,...
KVUE
LIST: Central Texas high school football games rescheduled due to severe weather threat
CENTRAL, Texas — The possibility of severe storms is causing some Central Texas high school football teams to hit the gridiron a day early. A line of storms is expected to approach the KVUE viewing area at around 8 p.m. Friday. The KVUE Weather Team is mainly tracking a damaging wind threat, but large hail and isolated tornados cannot be ruled out.
The powerful story of the grave in the middle of a Texas neighborhood’s road
An unlikely spot for a historic Texas cemetery.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Texas most wanted fugitives captured in Austin, San Antonio area
HOUSTON – Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, of Austin, was arrested Oct. 26, in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, of San Antonio, was also arrested Oct. 26, in Von Ormy, Texas.
San Antonio political science experts believe Texas Governor race is closer than polls show
SAN ANTONIO — A new poll shows governor Greg Abbott is leading Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. The University of Houston poll released one week before Election Day shows Abbott leading by 13 percentage points. However, two political science professors believe the lead is not as large as it appears.
American to launch nonstop from Austin to Florida beach destination in March
American Airlines continues to expand service out of Austin's airport, with a new nonstop route to Panama City, Florida, launching in March.
KVUE
Report: Company that builds homes in under 60 days coming to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A startup homebuilder that creates fully functional homes in less than 60 days is reportedly coming to North Austin. According to a report by the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), Carrollton-based Onx Inc. is a homebuilding startup company that has been producing homes in Florida in less than two months. The company is planning to make its home-building turnaround even faster in Austin.
