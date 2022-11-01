Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kaynewscow.com
Warrant issued for Ponca City woman accused of exploiting disabled adults
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Yamora Nasha Denson, 38, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Denson is facing a felony charge exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult after two felony convictions. Ponca City police report that detectives are investigating unauthorized transactions made on...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Osage County Sheriff’s Office searching for thief stealing from residents’ mailboxes
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the person they think is responsible for multiple mailbox thefts in the area. The thief was captured on video driving a white truck, pulling up to mailboxes and taking what was inside. If you can...
kaynewscow.com
Shooting suspect convicted on assault charges
NEWKIRK — Anthony James Falanga Jr., 34, Ponca City, entered a no contest plea in Kay County District Court to assault charges and was sentenced to 20 years in prison with all but five years suspended. Falanga was arrested in 2021 and accused of shooting a 17-year-old in the...
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City woman convicted of stealing from family safe
NEWKIRK — Gabrielle Lynn Buellesfeld, 20, Ponca City, entered a no contest plea in Kay County District Court to a felony count of grand larceny and was sentenced to a seven year deferred jail sentence. Buellesfeld was arrested on June 25 by a Kay County deputy and later charged...
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Oct. 25-31
The following information is provided by Blackwell police. At 12:07 a.m. police arrested Tonie Neal and Byron Scott. Police arrested Kiryl Mikhalkevich after responding to a report of an assault at Sure Stay. Oct. 27. Police arrested Joshua Monroe for trespassing in the 500 block of west Florence. At 12:57...
KWCH.com
FF12: Kechi officer stalking incident prompts concerns about WPD ‘FLOCK‘ technology
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a Kechi Police lieutenant was arrested for using the Wichita Police Department’s (WPD) FLOCK license plate reader system to track his estranged wife, FactFinder 12 wanted to know who has access to the system. Technically, a citizen is monitored by the system any time...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office identifies inmate found dead inside jail
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has identified the inmate found dead at the Sedgwick County Detention Facility as 40-year-old Michael Patrick O’Neill. The sheriff’s office said he was booked in custody on August 23, 2022, for aggravated battery, aggravated burglary and theft.
Arkansas City man arrested for passing counterfeit bills
A man has been arrested, suspected of passing fake bills in the Arkansas City area.
Southeast Kansas man dies in two-vehicle crash in Elk County
A Howard, Kansas, man has died in a car crash in Elk County on Thursday.
Sheriff finds more counterfeit $100 bills in Kansas
NORTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating counterfeit cash in northwest Kansas. According to the Norton County Sheriff, counterfeit $100.00 bills are circulating here in Norton County, according to a social media report from the Norton County Sheriff. Please be on the lookout for these counterfeit bills. If you...
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Oct. 28-31
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Oct. 28-Oct. 31 include:. William Greely Allen, 61, Ponca City, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, trespassing, enters structure with intent to commit a crime. Cody Wayne Bell, 31, Blackwell, domestic assault...
Mayor on reason for police at his home: ‘I won’t be intimidated’
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple confirmed that the Wichita Police Department has provided security at his home. He was not specific about why, but he and the police chief indicated it is because of threats. KSN News asked the mayor about the security at his home during a Thursday morning news conference […]
sumnernewscow.com
Sumner County Court Docket: Nov. 1, 2022 report
By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — The following is a list of criminal court complaints recently filed by the Sumner County Attorney’s office. These are formal charges introduced into the Sumner County District Court system. The suspects listed in the complaint have not been tried by a judge or jury unless specified otherwise. All citizens are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Inmate dies in Sedgwick County Jail
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate died at the jail early Monday morning.
Kansas man dies after SUV, pickup crash
ELK COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 10a.m. Thursday in Elk County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Hummer H3 driven by Randy J. Julian, 69, Howard, was southbound on Kansas 99 eleven miles north of U.S. 160. The SUV crossed the center line and...
KWCH.com
Local dealership barred from selling vehicles, license revoked
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett announced Thursday that local car dealership Midwest Wholesale, LLC had its licensed revoked and that the dealership was permanently banned from selling motor vehicles in Kansas. An $86,996.87 default judgment was entered against against Midwest Wholesale for violations of the...
Kansas man arrested a 2nd time for double murder
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting and have arrested a suspect a second time in connection with the crime. On April 24, sheriff's deputies were sent to a check shots call at the Englewood mobile home park located at 3201 E MacArthur in Wichita, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick.
KWCH.com
‘He’ dumped her body in a field
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s an odd phrase, “gut feeling.” A feeling so strong, a person seems to know something even before they can actually know it. It’s a feeling Brenda Jones says she has about the fate of her daughter Cassandra. “I can’t tell you...
KAKE TV
Wichita used car dealership banned from selling vehicles in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita used car dealer has been banned from doing business in Kansas and ordered to pay nearly $90,000 in restitution and penalties. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said that after its Consumer Protection Division received complaints, investigated Midwest Wholesale, LLC, which was doing business as Kansas Motor Company at 6717 West Kellogg Drive.
Officials identify 3 people killed, 4 injured in head-on wreck on Kansas Turnpike: KHP
The collision happened in a construction zone near Belle Plaine.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0