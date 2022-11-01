Read full article on original website
Lake County OKs hundreds of homes, rooftop restaurant in controversial project
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A development project that would increase the number of homes in Howey-in-the-Hills by 65% cleared a big hurdle Tuesday. Lake County commissioners on Nov. 1...
mynews13.com
Cheaper, reliable home insurer 'Citizens' raising rates this week
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A state-managed insurance company many homeowners rely on for cheaper insurance rates is raising its rates beginning Nov. 1 in part due to all those damage claims from storms like Hurricane Ian. What You Need To Know. State-backed Citizens Property Insurance is raising rates beginning...
villages-news.com
Who are the outsiders?
The Villagers complain about the outsiders using the squares. They believe their amenity fees should give them exclusive rights to the squares, roads within the villages and most businesses in The Villages. But all county residents have paid for the roads, parking lots and most of the businesses. However, they...
Breakfast Spots in Lake County, Florida
There are just some days that you don’t feel like getting up and making breakfast! Lucky for you, Lake County, Florida has some great options for breakfast!. La Hacienda Restaurant at The Mission Inn Resort: travel to Howey in the Hills and you’ll find this hidden treasure at 10400 County Road 48. Dine inside or outside on the patio overlooking Mission Inn’s beautiful golf course and ponds. Breakfast is served daily from 6:00 - 10:30 am and can accommodate golfers before or after golfing. You can order off of their breakfast menu, or for a real treat, indulge in their breakfast buffet featuring made-to-order omelets, pancakes, waffles, breakfast meats, potatoes, cereals, fresh fruits, juices, pastries, and more. Adults pay $24 and children 5-12 pay $14 plus tax and gratuity including a beverage.
villages-news.com
Special magistrate approves site plan for furniture store at Beaumont development
A special magistrate approved a site plan Tuesday for a furniture store at the Beaumont development on County Road 466A across from The Villages. Ashley Furniture will build a new 58,775-square-foot furniture showroom along Sundance Trail at Penrose Place at the development across from Pinellas Plaza. The site plan won the approval of Special Magistrate Lindsay CT Holt in a planning and zoning meeting at Wildwood City Hall.
floridapolitics.com
Inverness officials criticized over ‘Cooterween’ contest winner depicting a Mexican jumping a wall
City Council members and Mayor Bob Plaisted took part in judging the costume contest. Residents reacting to the Inverness “Cooterween” costume contest were not amused to learn one winner depicted a Mexican climbing over a wall while being detained by a border agent. “Can y’all explain why that...
villages-news.com
People in The Villages are stuck up
I live outside of The Villages in Wildwood. Been here about nine months. These Villages people are just stuck-up people. They’re old alcoholics who want to drive their golf carts because they feel it saves them from DUIs. Secondly, when they find you don’t live in The Villages, they...
villages-news.com
Brother and sister in The Villages accused of bilking insurance company out of $22,000
A brother and sister in The Villages have been accused of bilking an insurance company out of $22,000. Sophie Nassif Bolous, 74, who lives in Villa Vera Cruz in the Village of Santiago, is facing a felony charge of fraud. She was arrested on a warrant last week and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She has been released on $2,000 bond.
Villages Daily Sun
November car shows roll into The Villages
Local residents who love cars should clear their calendars, as both classics and brand-new models will be featured at events throughout the month. The first show features The Villages Thunderbirds club and is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square. The Villages Entertainment will host...
disneyfoodblog.com
5 Laws You Need to Know Before You Travel to Orlando
If you’re planning a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth or even to another theme park in Orlando, chances are you’ve done a bit of research and preparation already. But, whether you’re heading to the Sunshine State for business or pleasure, there is some information that is truly critical to know — and could prevent you from getting into legal trouble, too! Make sure you’re aware of these 5 laws you need to know before you travel to Orlando.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man concerned after sinkhole forms outside his house
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Lake Mary man is turning to FOX 35 News for help after a month of back-and-forth with his landlord over sinkholes forming in his yard. One is several feet wide, and extremely deep. Blaine pointed out, other divots are starting to form on the other side of his yard too.
villages-news.com
Wildwood to build on rich railroad history in downtown revitalization
Wildwood’s rich railroad heritage will be a theme of a nearly $8-million downtown renovation plan presented Monday to the City Commission. The project will include a 126-space parking garage and 8,000 square feet of commercial space in an area called the Railyard. City officials also plan to develop a...
WCJB
“It’s opening a big can of worms”: Possible zoning change angers Ocala residents in single-family neighborhood
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - What is currently a neighborhood of single-family homes, could soon have a multi-family development. The plot of land on the corner of Pine Radial Run and Water Trak could become a development with 21 townhouses, and the people who live across the street are not happy about it.
fox35orlando.com
Hundreds of bikers surrounded vehicles in Orange, Seminole counties
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Hundreds of reckless motorcyclists took over some streets in Orange and Seminole County on Sunday. The group was so large, all Seminole deputies could do, was separate regular drivers, to keep them safe. "It was beyond shocking. It was nerve-racking at first." It was a swarm of...
Turning burglars to "grated cheese" gets a reality check in Florida
It’s time for another update on irresponsible gun news in Florida. Today’s update stars Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, whose laser-like focus on TV camera lights has continued to highlight his tough-guy act. ...
click orlando
Ocala Food & Wine Festival is back. Here’s a sneak peek 🍷
OCALA, Fla – Time to sip some wine and get some food! The Ocala Food & Wine Festival is back at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala. The three-day event aims to bring a culinary experience while giving back to the community. [TRENDING: Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown,...
villages-news.com
Voter Integrity Town Hall in the Villages to shine light on local elections
A Voter Integrity Town Hall set in The Villages will shine a light on local elections. The event will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center. The event will feature guest speakers the Lake County Elections Integrity Voter Protection Coalition. The meeting is open to all residents.
click orlando
Central Florida Zoo offers free admission. Here’s when
SANFORD, Fla – Looking for some post-Halloween family fun? The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is offering free admission to residents on Nov. 5. [TRENDING: Worker runs over 10-foot Burmese python at Kennedy Space Center | FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says | Become a News 6 Insider]
Tribute To Veterans Concert: The Alter Eagles
Bring your friends, family and dancin’ shoes for this one night only Community Event and be ready to sing along!. For over a decade, The Alter Eagles have been astonishing audiences across the United States with their inspiring tribute to the number one selling band of all time in North America. Having performed over 2000 shows, making them one of the most prolific tribute acts today, Alter Eagles is comprised of 6 versatile vocalists who each play multiple instruments during the show. Whether it’s an outdoor show with 20,000 singing fans or an intimate venue with 100 “Friends of the Band”, Alter Eagles make every performance exciting and memorable. And now, they’re coming to Ocala to help pay tribute to Veterans of the Armed Forces of the United States.
villages-news.com
Prayers pouring out on social media for motorcyclist injured in crash in The Villages
Prayers are pouring out on social media for a motorcyclist airlifted to the hospital after a crash in The Villages. Tyler Lewis, 20, of Ocala, was flown by helicopter Monday afternoon to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager at 12:22 p.m. on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard.
