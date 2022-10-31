ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump tells rally to vote in ‘giant red wave’ as he rants about ‘weaponised’ justice system

Donald Trump spoke at a ‘Save America’ rally in Sioux City, Iowa, on Thursday night in support of Republican candidates in that state ahead of next week’s midterm elections.“This Tuesday you must vote Republican in a giant red wave,” he told the crowd, promising to end Nancy Pelosi’s career once and for all.Among those warming up the crowd before the former president spoke was Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley and before him, Georgia Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene who goaded the crowd into booing Paul Pelosi saying he should have been armed and shot the man who assaulted him, intending to...
SIOUX CITY, IA
CNBC

Herschel Walker's second abortion accuser shows her face in TV interview

A woman who anonymously accused Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker of pressuring her to have an abortion has decided to show her face. She is the second woman to allege that Walker, an anti-abortion candidate, had pressured and paid for her to get an abortion when they were in a relationship years earlier.
GEORGIA STATE
CNBC

Trump advisor Kash Patel granted immunity to testify in Mar-a-Lago documents case

Trump adviser Kash Patel has been granted immunity by the Justice Department to testify in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, NBC News confirmed. Patel's testimony is considered crucial to answering the question of whether or not Trump declassified any of the documents he took with him to his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. Patel says he heard Trump verbally order the government secrets declassified.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy