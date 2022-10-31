Read full article on original website
CNBC
Over half of Americans believe that both Democrats and Republicans do such a poor job that a third major party is needed
More than half of Americans believe the current political parties do such a poor job that a third major party is needed, according to a survey by Gallup. More minor parties have seen an uptick in support and interest in recent years. A study by the Pew Research center found...
CNBC
50% of voters say the overturning of Roe v. Wade makes them more eager to vote in this year’s midterm election
It's crunch time for the midterm election season and a recent survey shows that major rulings in the Supreme Court, like the overturning of Roe v. Wade, will have an impact on if and how Americans vote this November. In fact, half of voters polled by the Kaiser Family Foundation...
CNBC
Just 10% of voters under 40 'strongly approve' of Biden in new poll, inflation remains a top concern ahead of the midterm elections
Twenty-six percent of respondents said they "approve somewhat" of Biden's job and an additional 22% neither approve or disapprove of Biden's performance. Inflation topped the list of concerns for young Americans, just as it has for months in polls of all demographics. Notably, when asked what the most important issue...
CNBC
Supreme Court denies Sen. Lindsey Graham's bid to avoid testifying in Georgia election interference case
The Supreme Cour denied a bid by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to block a subpoena demanding his testimony before a Georgia grand jury investigating possible criminal interference in that state's 2020 presidential election. The court in its ruling said a federal judge's order upholding the subpoena adequately protected Graham from...
Trump news - live: Trump tells rally to vote in ‘giant red wave’ as he rants about ‘weaponised’ justice system
Donald Trump spoke at a ‘Save America’ rally in Sioux City, Iowa, on Thursday night in support of Republican candidates in that state ahead of next week’s midterm elections.“This Tuesday you must vote Republican in a giant red wave,” he told the crowd, promising to end Nancy Pelosi’s career once and for all.Among those warming up the crowd before the former president spoke was Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley and before him, Georgia Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene who goaded the crowd into booing Paul Pelosi saying he should have been armed and shot the man who assaulted him, intending to...
CNBC
Herschel Walker's second abortion accuser shows her face in TV interview
A woman who anonymously accused Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker of pressuring her to have an abortion has decided to show her face. She is the second woman to allege that Walker, an anti-abortion candidate, had pressured and paid for her to get an abortion when they were in a relationship years earlier.
CNBC
Biden blames extreme MAGA Republicans for intimidating voters and election officials, calling it 'corrosive' to democracy
President Joe Biden urged Americans to vote in favor of democracy, reject election-denying candidates and be patient with results ahead of the first national Election Day held since the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. "It's estimated that there are more than 300 election deniers on the ballot all...
CNBC
Trump advisor Kash Patel granted immunity to testify in Mar-a-Lago documents case
Trump adviser Kash Patel has been granted immunity by the Justice Department to testify in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, NBC News confirmed. Patel's testimony is considered crucial to answering the question of whether or not Trump declassified any of the documents he took with him to his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. Patel says he heard Trump verbally order the government secrets declassified.
CNBC
Ye paid a settlement to former employee who alleged he praised Hitler and Nazis during meetings, documents show
LOS ANGELES — Ye, the artist previously known as Kanye West, paid a settlement to a former employee who alleged that the rapper and designer had used antisemitic language in the workplace, according to documents reviewed by NBC News. Additionally, six people who have worked with Ye or witnessed...
CNBC
Judge approves independent monitor to oversee Trump Organization financial reporting in win for New York AG
A New York state judge has approved the appointment of a special independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization's financial statements and reports. Judge Arthur Engoron's order also bars the company from transferring any non-cash assets without notifying the court and the attorney general's office in advance. The appointment of...
CNBC
26 million borrowers have applied for student loan forgiveness. But GOP challenges put plan at risk
Close to 26 million Americans have applied for student loan forgiveness. The White House's plan could be in jeopardy due to GOP legal challenges. Close to 26 million Americans have applied for student loan forgiveness, and the Biden administration has already approved 16 million of the requests, the White House said Thursday.
