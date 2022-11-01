Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Trump insists the United States is 'rigged, crooked and evil'
As Donald Trump’s legal troubles mount, the former president turned to his social media platform over the weekend to whine in a rather provocative way. “The Witch Hunt continues, and after 6 years and millions of pages of documents, they’ve got nothing. If I had what Hunter and Joe had, it would be the Electric Chair. Our Country is Rigged, Crooked, and Evil — We must bring it back, and FAST. Next stop, Communism!”
MSNBC
Indict Trump after midterms? Atlanta DA faces coup, RICO and lyric evidence backlash
Atlanta DA Fani Willis is leading leading several major criminal probes in Atlanta, from the inquiry into Donald Trump's request to "find" votes to steal Georgia's 2020 election, to sweeping indictments against alleged gangs. Willis has publicly targeted some Trump allies for indictment, and legal experts are eyeing whether she takes steps to indict them, or Trump himself, after the political season of the federal midterms. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on her cases, the effort to use art against some indicted artists in court -- including Young Thug and Gunna -- and wider reform of that practice. Music mogul Kevin Liles, who testified in the bond hearing for those artists, discusses his new project to "Protect Black Art," which has support from major companies and artists like Drake and John Legend, in this interview.Nov. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
Kari Lake's cruel quip about Paul Pelosi shows how she's refining Trumpism
In an incisive profile in The Washington Post, Ruby Cramer observed that people often describe Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake as “Donald Trump in heels,” but that she’s better understood as “Donald Trump with media training and polish.”. Cramer is right — Lake is refining...
MSNBC
Obama torches Trump Republicans in massive MAGA takedown
A fiery former President Barack Obama hits the campaign trail stumping for Democrats in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. In a speech that went viral, Obama laced into Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson for trying to cut social security. The Democratic candidate running against Johnson, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on stumping with Obama and the “Obama effect.” Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Hillary Clinton seeks payout from Trump over bogus Russia lawsuit
Hillary Clinton knows quite well what it’s like to be at the center of a right-wing conspiracy. In fact, it’s hard to find a crazed right-wing conspiracy that doesn’t involve Clinton somehow. And I think, in that light, her efforts to recoup legal fees spent fending off...
MSNBC
The sick twist of fate underlying the Paul Pelosi attack
Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering from a potentially conspiracy-driven attack at a hospital named after someone who helped make the Pelosi family into a pariah on the right: Mark Zuckerberg. Yes, Paul Pelosi has been undergoing treatment at San Francisco’s Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital...
MSNBC
Trump joins growing GOP effort to whitewash, lie about Pelosi attack
"The ridiculous Donald Trump-Elon Musk line that the attack was somehow staged, or the result of an inter-personal conflict, and not the targeted political violence the suspect himself says it was…I guarantee you it will become party orthodoxy as well," says Chris Hayes on how the Republican response to the Pelosi attack mirrors their Jan. 6 response. Nov. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
Following Pelosi attack, too many Republicans fail a simple test
In San Francisco yesterday, Paul Pelosi remained in intensive care following a brutal attack in which an assailant fractured Pelosi’s skull with a hammer. As part of a federal criminal indictment, the Justice Department shared new details about the incident, including the fact that the suspect told the police he intended to break House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s kneecaps.
MSNBC
Piecing together burnt bits of evidence in Episode 5 of Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra
Rachel Maddow alerts viewers that Episode Five of her podcast series Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra has been published, and shares a photo of a scene in the episode in which a Washington Post reporter tries to reassemble recovered pieces of burnt evidence.Nov. 1, 2022.
Trump news - live: Trump tells rally to vote in ‘giant red wave’ as he rants about ‘weaponised’ justice system
Donald Trump spoke at a ‘Save America’ rally in Sioux City, Iowa, on Thursday night in support of Republican candidates in that state ahead of next week’s midterm elections.“This Tuesday you must vote Republican in a giant red wave,” he told the crowd, promising to end Nancy Pelosi’s career once and for all.Among those warming up the crowd before the former president spoke was Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley and before him, Georgia Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene who goaded the crowd into booing Paul Pelosi saying he should have been armed and shot the man who assaulted him, intending to...
MSNBC
The MAGA crowd’s dishonest counterpoint to Biden’s plea to save democracycy n
Wednesday night was the second time in two months that President Joe Biden addressed the nation to warn of the ongoing threat to democracy. It was a solid, sincere bit of oration, one that emphasized the danger that political violence and voter intimidation poses to the democratic process. But as I processed his words afterward, I found myself unsure exactly who Biden meant to reach when he delivered that address from Washington’s Union Station.
MSNBC
Joe: Why can't most Republicans say Pelosi attack is a tragedy, bad for America?
The man accused of brutally attacking the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told police officers at the scene that he was on "a suicide mission" and had additional targets, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The Morning Joe panel discusses the new details and why most Republican lawmakers appear to have trouble condemning the attack.Nov. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
Jonathan Chait examines 'illiberal errors' at progressive institutions
New York Magazine's Jonathan Chait joins Morning Joe to discuss his latest piece on journalists who have lost their jobs 'as a result of internal social panics' and why he argues that for every person humiliated or fired for a small or nonexistent offense, many other people will refuse to criticize even transparently absurd left-wing pieties. Chait examines a column from Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple, who revisited the New York Times’ firing of its opinion editor James Bennet in 2020.Nov. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
Lawrence on why Kash Patel’s DOJ immunity deal is bad for Trump
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes a new report from The Wall Street Journal that states former Trump aide Kash Patel has obtained an immunity deal from the Justice Department in exchange for testimony on the Trump Mar-a-Lago documents case.Nov. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
Using modern techniques to cut through the falsehoods
Author of The Activist's Media Handbook, David Fenton, joins Morning Joe to discuss how to organize successful media campaigns.Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Michael Moore predicts Dem wave victory in midterms
Filmmaker Michael Moore joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on the midterms in the final week of campaigning, predicting a Democratic sweep, adding that Republicans are “not going to win next Tuesday.” Moore also responds to conservative activist Grover Norquist saying on “The Beat” that no Republicans “wielding any power” will push to raise the social security or Medicare ages. On media reports that there may be a “red wave,” Moore balks: " I know I take a minority position on this… No actually, we're not going to lose. There's more of us than there are of them."Nov. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
Why Jan. 6 is (rightly) missing from the Dems' midterms message
After devoting a great deal of attention to investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection this year, the Democrats have chosen mostly to omit the issue from their midterm campaigns and focus instead on issues like abortion and economic policy. That’s a shrewd move: The Democratic establishment is paying close attention to what’s top of mind for voters, and focusing on tangible matters is a safer bet than more abstract ones.
MSNBC
Biden says democracy is on the ballot
With election day 6 days away, the president made a primetime address to warn of the risk election deniers, political violence and voter intimidation poses to democracy. And a trial reveals the Oath Keepers founder tried to contact Donald Trump urging him to prevent Biden from taking office, after the January 6th riot.Nov. 3, 2022.
Twitter layoffs – live: Elon Musk to announce ‘thousands’ of job losses
Twitter’s new boss Elon Musk will begin massive layoffs at the company on Friday, days after closing the deal to buy the social media giant for $44 billion. Thousands of employees at the company may lose their jobs, with staff notified about the layoffs in an email on Thursday, according tomultiple US media reports.
MSNBC
The problem(s) with Trump’s latest Pelosi conspiracy theories
Roughly two weeks before Election Day 2018, a man was charged with sending pipe bombs to Donald Trump’s critics, including several prominent Democratic leaders. The then-Republican president responded soon after in ways that revealed his character in unfortunate ways. As we discussed at the time, Trump responded to the...
Comments / 0