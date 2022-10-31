Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing
Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
Benzinga
Elon Musk's Reasons For Buying Twitter: 'I Didn't Do It To Make Money. I Did It To Try To Help Humanity'
The world’s richest man is nearing the finish line of acquiring social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR. With many speculating why Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk is spending $44 billion to acquire Twitter, Musk shared several reasons Thursday for why he is doing the deal. What Happened: In...
Elon Musk's personal worth shrinks by $100 billion, yet more than Jeff Bezos'
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has seen $100 billion of his fortune wiped off in less than a year. Even after such a sharp decline, he remains the richest person on the planet, Forbes reported. It was November of 2021 when Elon Musk rode the wave of his electric...
How to delete your Twitter account - and why you might want to as Elon Musk buys it
Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, has now taken over Twitter.The move has been plagued by scandal since it was first announced in April, with Mr Musk vocal about the buyout before trying to renege on the $44bn purchase.Mr Musk has made numerous wild claims over the past few months about his intentions for both the company and the app - many of which might push people to want to delete Twitter.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”, Mr Musk...
Elon Musk responds 'good point' to tweet saying there was less uproar over Jeff Bezos buying The Washington Post than Musk buying Twitter
Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter has drawn concern about the management of free speech, misinformation, and dangerous content on the platform if it happens. A Twitter user said people weren't worried about Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post the way are about Musk's Twitter deal. Musk replied, "Good point."
Kanye West can’t sell ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts because two Black men own the trademark
CNN — Two Black radio hosts in Arizona could be a potential roadblock if Kanye West ever decided to sell his “White Lives Matter” T-shirts in the United States. Ramses Ja and Quinton Ward, hosts of the weekly racial justice radio show Civic Cipher, became the legal owners of the phrase’s trademark for its use on clothing late last month. The story was first reported by Capital B.
GM Hits Elon Musk, Twitter
General Motors (GM) is determined to win the race for electric vehicles. The giant from Detroit is currently lagging behind. It is a far cry from Tesla (TSLA) , the world leader in electric vehicles in terms of market share and sales. GM is also behind its eternal rival, Ford (F) .
Elon Musk misses the irony of the world's richest man asking people to pay him $8 a month for a Twitter blue check
Elon Musk, the world's richest person, plans to charge people $8 to be verified on Twitter. He framed it as solving a class divide, saying the "current lords & peasants system" is "bullshit." But putting a pricetag on the blue checkmark completely misses the point. Elon Musk, the world's richest...
Elon Musk makes splashy visit to Twitter headquarters carrying sink
Elon Musk paid a visit to Twitter’s headquarters ahead of an end-of-week deadline to close his deal to buy the company, posting a video of himself in the company’s San Francisco lobby carrying a sink. “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” he tweeted on Wednesday....
Jalopnik
GM Pulls Ads From Twitter After Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Takeover
Typically, we avoid automotive advertising news like it’s a DM from a high school classmate we haven’t talked to since before graduation. After all, one of the few things more obnoxious that being recruited for some new MLM would be filling this website with articles like, “Automaker Announces Plan To Increase Network Television Spending By 4 Percent In Q4.” But this is a little different.
Twitter Employees React to Elon Musk's Boardroom Massacre
There's a sense of surprise, as well as solidarity, among Twitter employees on Thursday, after reports that the company's new boss Elon Musk has already started cleaning up house, firing top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal. Haraldur Thorleifsson, who leads Twitter's 0→1 Team, reacted to the news, writing on the...
What to Know About Jack Dorsey's New App After Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover
Watch: Elon Musk Going Through With $44 Billion Twitter Deal. As Elon Musk settles in as Twitter's new owner, Jack Dorsey is building a new social network. The Twitter co-founder, who stepped down as CEO in Nov. 2021, and left the board of directors six months later, has now turned his focus to a new venture: Bluesky Social, a decentralized social network protocol.
Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 list has arrived: Here’s what to buy
Oprah’s Favorite Things have just been announced for 2022, and if anyone knows what’s good, it’s Oprah Winfrey. This year, the tastemaker has rounded up a highly giftable shopping list that includes categories like travel, kitchen, beauty, self-care and more, meaning there’s something for everyone from her curated selection.
AOC says her Twitter account stopped working properly after she criticized Elon Musk
AOC said she was having issues with her Twitter account following a spat with Elon Musk. The pair had been discussing Musk's decision to charge Twitter users for blue ticks. The pair have previously clashed on topics such as unionization and free speech. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she was "conveniently"...
Engadget
Twitter has removed 1,500 accounts following coordinated trolling campaign
Twitter became the target of a coordinated trolling campaign shortly after Elon Musk took over the company last week. Yoel Roth, the company's head of safety and security, said that the organized effort was to make people think that Twitter has weakened its policies. Roth also said that the company was working on putting a stop to the campaign that had led to a surge in hate speech and hateful conduct on the website. Now, the executive has tweeted an update to the Twitter's cleanup efforts and said that it has made "measurable progress" since Saturday and has removed over 1,500 accounts involved in the trolling.
Elon Musk snipes back at AOC on Twitter after she questions his intentions for blue tick fee: 'Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8'
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Musk was "trying to sell people on the idea that 'free speech' is actually a $8/mo subscription plan."
TechRadar
Elon Musk just blew up Twitter verification and will destroy Twitter in the process
Twitter's verification process has been a point of contention for as long as there have been Blue Badges. Grumblings about the selection process and haves and have nots have persisted. It was probably a broken system but now, thanks to Twitter's new owner CEO Elon Musk, it's about to be laid to waste.
Elon Musk's Twitter has identified thousands of employees who will be laid off, representing about 50% of the company's workforce
The company has a list of thousands of employees who will be let go. The list, which identifies those who may get severance, was almost complete on Wednesday. Musk bought Twitter last week for $44 billion. The next step is to improve profitability. Employees at Twitter are getting closer to...
TODAY.com
These celebrities are leaving Twitter after Elon Musk takeover: 'Not hanging around'
With new changes in the future for Twitter after Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition, some celebrities say they are leaving the social media platform for good. From entertainment to sports, public figures across fields responded to Musk's proposed alterations to the social media app, which include cutting back on restrictions on free speech, introducing a "revamped" verification process and potentially removing the ban on former President Donald Trump's account.
Elon Musk floats the idea of selling blue checkmarks on Twitter for $8 a month after criticizing the current ‘lords & peasants system’
New Twitter owner Elon Musk floated the idea of selling the coveted blue checkmarks on the service, used to identify verified high-profile users and weed out imposters, for $8 a month. “Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit,” Musk tweeted...
CNN
