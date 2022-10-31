ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

TheStreet

Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing

Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
The Independent

How to delete your Twitter account - and why you might want to as Elon Musk buys it

Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, has now taken over Twitter.The move has been plagued by scandal since it was first announced in April, with Mr Musk vocal about the buyout before trying to renege on the $44bn purchase.Mr Musk has made numerous wild claims over the past few months about his intentions for both the company and the app - many of which might push people to want to delete Twitter.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”, Mr Musk...
Business Insider

Elon Musk responds 'good point' to tweet saying there was less uproar over Jeff Bezos buying The Washington Post than Musk buying Twitter

Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter has drawn concern about the management of free speech, misinformation, and dangerous content on the platform if it happens. A Twitter user said people weren't worried about Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post the way are about Musk's Twitter deal. Musk replied, "Good point."
CNN

Kanye West can’t sell ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts because two Black men own the trademark

CNN — Two Black radio hosts in Arizona could be a potential roadblock if Kanye West ever decided to sell his “White Lives Matter” T-shirts in the United States. Ramses Ja and Quinton Ward, hosts of the weekly racial justice radio show Civic Cipher, became the legal owners of the phrase’s trademark for its use on clothing late last month. The story was first reported by Capital B.
TheStreet

GM Hits Elon Musk, Twitter

General Motors (GM) is determined to win the race for electric vehicles. The giant from Detroit is currently lagging behind. It is a far cry from Tesla (TSLA) , the world leader in electric vehicles in terms of market share and sales. GM is also behind its eternal rival, Ford (F) .
Jalopnik

GM Pulls Ads From Twitter After Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Takeover

Typically, we avoid automotive advertising news like it’s a DM from a high school classmate we haven’t talked to since before graduation. After all, one of the few things more obnoxious that being recruited for some new MLM would be filling this website with articles like, “Automaker Announces Plan To Increase Network Television Spending By 4 Percent In Q4.” But this is a little different.
Newsweek

Twitter Employees React to Elon Musk's Boardroom Massacre

There's a sense of surprise, as well as solidarity, among Twitter employees on Thursday, after reports that the company's new boss Elon Musk has already started cleaning up house, firing top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal. Haraldur Thorleifsson, who leads Twitter's 0→1 Team, reacted to the news, writing on the...
E! News

What to Know About Jack Dorsey's New App After Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover

Watch: Elon Musk Going Through With $44 Billion Twitter Deal. As Elon Musk settles in as Twitter's new owner, Jack Dorsey is building a new social network. The Twitter co-founder, who stepped down as CEO in Nov. 2021, and left the board of directors six months later, has now turned his focus to a new venture: Bluesky Social, a decentralized social network protocol.
CNN

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 list has arrived: Here’s what to buy

Oprah’s Favorite Things have just been announced for 2022, and if anyone knows what’s good, it’s Oprah Winfrey. This year, the tastemaker has rounded up a highly giftable shopping list that includes categories like travel, kitchen, beauty, self-care and more, meaning there’s something for everyone from her curated selection.
Engadget

Twitter has removed 1,500 accounts following coordinated trolling campaign

Twitter became the target of a coordinated trolling campaign shortly after Elon Musk took over the company last week. Yoel Roth, the company's head of safety and security, said that the organized effort was to make people think that Twitter has weakened its policies. Roth also said that the company was working on putting a stop to the campaign that had led to a surge in hate speech and hateful conduct on the website. Now, the executive has tweeted an update to the Twitter's cleanup efforts and said that it has made "measurable progress" since Saturday and has removed over 1,500 accounts involved in the trolling.
TODAY.com

These celebrities are leaving Twitter after Elon Musk takeover: 'Not hanging around'

With new changes in the future for Twitter after Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition, some celebrities say they are leaving the social media platform for good. From entertainment to sports, public figures across fields responded to Musk's proposed alterations to the social media app, which include cutting back on restrictions on free speech, introducing a "revamped" verification process and potentially removing the ban on former President Donald Trump's account.
CNN

CNN

