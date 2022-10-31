Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
BCH Earns Accreditation from National Financial Accountability OrganizationBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Top Industry Experts Presenting at Free Business and Economic OutlookBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Indiana is Home to One of the Deadliest Lakes in the CountryTravel MavenIndiana State
laportecounty.life
New Officers Installed in JAG Program at MCHS
New officers were recently installed to help lead the Jobs for America’s Graduates (J.A.G.) program at Michigan City High School. In a ceremony held at the school last week, 11 new officers were sworn in to office, including Malkiyel Woodard, who will serve as president during this school year.
laportecounty.life
The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest Announces the 2022 Innovators Award Winners
The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest has announced winners of the 2022 Innovators Awards. Winners will be inducted into the Society during the group’s annual luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Avalon Manor Banquet Center in Merrillville, IN from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. CST. “As our...
laportecounty.life
Remembrance/Salute set for Edward P. Robinson Community Veterans Memorial
In observance of Veterans Day/Armistice Day on Friday, Nov. 11, the Munster VFW Post 2697 will host a ceremony at the Edward P. Robinson Community Veterans Memorial Park. Beginning at 10:45 a.m., Post 2697 will lead a brief gathering at the park, 9710 Calumet Ave. The ceremony will include a three-volley salute, with taps concluding the ceremony at 11 a.m. The War to End All Wars ended in armistice on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.
laportecounty.life
Lubeznik Center for the Arts Receives Two Unity Foundation of La Porte County Grants
Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) has received two Unity Foundation of La Porte County's Power for Good Grants. One is to help support LCA’s art exhibitions, and the other is to bolster LCA’s inclusivity, diversity, equity and access (IDEA) initiatives. LCA’s mission is to integrate art, education...
laportecounty.life
Healthy Children, Healthy Living, and Healthy Minds: Highlighting Three HFL 2022 Grant Cycle 2 Awards
Healthcare Foundation of La Porte (HFL) announces that 46 grants totaling $1,678,820 have been awarded in cycle 2 of 2022. HFL accepted grant applications from May 27- July 15, 2022, for cycle 2 and received requests for a diverse array of projects that aligned with one of HFL’s strategic priorities of Healthy Children, Healthy Living, or Healthy Minds, or met a community health and wellness need outside of these priorities and qualified for a Healthy La Porte grant.
laportecounty.life
Franciscan Health Hammond Interim President and CEO releases statement on plans for services
Franciscan Health Hammond, Dyer and Munster Interim President and CEO Barbara Anderson issued the following statement today regarding Franciscan Health Hammond:. “In 2021, Franciscan Health announced that the Franciscan Alliance Board of Trustees approved a $30 million investment in the 100-year-old Hammond campus to renovate some buildings and $15 million to demolish buildings that no longer have a useful life. The scaled down, 10-bed inpatient unit and Emergency Department would continue to serve the needs of the Hammond community.
Inside Indiana Business
Franciscan to close Hammond hospital
Mishawaka-based Franciscan Alliance is planning to cease inpatient services at its Hammond campus. The healthcare network, which had approved a $30 million renovation of the campus just last year, says the closure is a result of reduced inpatient volume at the Hammond campus over the last 15 months. In a...
laportecounty.life
A La Porte County Life in the Spotlight: Katie Johnston
While the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic saw many safely tucked away in their homes, Katie Johnston was on the frontlines. Johnston, director of nursing at HealthLinc, was suited up and in her community trying to protect La Porte. After spending her time traveling between HealthLinc’s clinical sites, being able to support La Porte helped her connect with the community.
Gary Community School Corporation to Celebrate Bullying Prevention Month
October is National Bullying Prevention Month, and the Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) is addressing the topic through a variety of activities taking place at schools throughout the district. In addition to raising awareness about bullying prevention, the events are designed to identify what actions can be taken when witnessing or experiencing bullying behavior and how families can access available resources.
laportecounty.life
Porter County Weights and Measures Office making a difference in the Community
When you are out and about in the community taking care of your daily activities, there is a neighborhood ‘watchdog’ that is working behind the scenes to make sure you get what you are paying for. Accurate weights and measures are the basis for many quality control processes used in each industry, such as at the grocery store and at the gas pump.
nwi.life
Currie Motors Ford of Valpo’s Keyan Arnott: Salesman, friend, future leader
Keyan Arnott loves to sell people their first car. The reason this specific situation tugs at his heartstrings eludes him, but it’s one of his favorite parts of working as a sales consultant at Currie Motors Ford of Valpo. “I just think it's an awesome experience,” said Arnott. “I...
ivytech.edu
Ivy Tech Community College Offers Food Handler ServSafe Certificate to Reach Home Based Food Vendors Across the State
INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Food handlers in Indiana can now receive Food Handler ServSafe certifcate at seven Ivy Tech Community College campuses across the state. The ServSafe certificate, a requirement for entities selling food out of their home or at markets, is part of a new law enacted by the Indiana State Department of Health in July of 2022.
hammondsentinel.com
Hummingbirds Accidentally Invading Hammond’s Classrooms
Constructed in 2018, the Innovation Center (IC) is one of Hammond’s newest and most extravagant buildings. Glass windows surround the 30,000 square foot area, complete with a sci-dome, three glass cubicles, a makerspace containing a 3D printer and other tools, and two glass garage doors. In the warmer months...
Generous trick-or-treaters hailed as Halloween heroes
A pair of trick-or-treaters from Northwest Indiana were caught on video doing something really sweet on Halloween. Now, the siblings are getting recognized for their selfless act.
abc57.com
City of South Bend offering utility assistance sign-up events in November
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend is hosting a number of sign-up events in November to help qualified South Bend residents apply for utility assistance programs. During the events, staff members from various utility organizations will walk residents through how to sign up for the Utility Assistance Program and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
Inside Indiana Business
Marshall County EDC searching for new CEO
The Marshall County Economic Development Corp. has announced President and CEO Laura Walls will step down after serving in the role for two years. The organization has appointed Greg Hildebrand as interim executive director while it conducts a search for its next leader. The MCEDC did not give a reason...
valpo.life
Four Winds Casinos announces South Bend Job Fair, November promotions and Thanksgiving Day dining options
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce a Job Fair at the Howard Park Event Center for positions to support the expansion of Four Winds South Bend as well as exciting promotions and Thanksgiving Day dining options during the month of November. Four...
WNDU
November is officially ‘Trans Awareness Month’ in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, Mayor James Mueller announced a new proclamation for the city!. November is officially “Trans Awareness Month” in South Bend!. Mayor Mueller presented the proclamation to Meghan Buell, the founder of the TREES Resource Center. The proclamation comes as part of the...
Inside Indiana Business
Second phase of massive solar project to start
Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers will Thursday join executives from Israel-based Doral Renewables LLC to launch the second phase of a $1.5 billion solar farm in northern Indiana. Last October, Doral announced plans to establish Mammoth Solar across 13,000 acres in Starke and Pulaski counties,...
