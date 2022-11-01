More than 300 walkers and runners took their marks Saturday at the Mission Club Golf Course in Vandenberg Village for the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation's 5K Colorthon. The popular family-friendly fundraising event kicked off at 9 a.m. with a huge spray of color — actually dyed cornstarch — that coated the shirts of participants who stopped at six predetermined color stations to get coated in an array of vibrant colors as they traversed the Mission Club course, headed for the finish line.

LOMPOC, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO