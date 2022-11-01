ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Nexus

Nexus Explained: Munger Hall

Set to begin construction as early as the summer of 2023, UC Santa Barbara’s Munger Hall Dormitory has been in development for nearly a decade, largely in private from the public and local governance. Its unique design — a dense nine-story structure home to over 3,500 student bedrooms, most...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Daily Nexus

Over the years: Halloween in I.V.

Halloween weekend of 1986 was a riotous occasion. Playboy magazine had named UC Santa Barbara a top party school in the nation that year, and over 25,000 visitors flocked to Isla Vista for Halloween. “The town was a madhouse; you literally had to yell to hear yourself heard to a...
ISLA VISTA, CA
Noozhawk

315 Stanley Dr, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Sweeping mountain views set the backdrop for this professionally-designed and meticulously-remodeled home in one of the best neighborhoods in Santa Barbara. This light-filled, airy 3/2+ home boasts a gourmet chef's kitchen with a Wolf range, luxury ensuite primary bath, three downstairs bonus rooms, original French oak floors, fireplace, and high-end finishes throughout. The kitchen and bedrooms open onto a spacious Trex deck and gorgeous garden designed by the award-winning firm Isa Bird Landscape Design. Bubbling fountains, an outdoor firepit area, mature citrus trees, bountiful avocado and macadamia nut trees, passionfruit vines, low-water, lush plantings, and two luxe artificial turf lawns complete the stunning indoor-outdoor experience.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

Flying colors: Lompoc hospital 5K Colorthon breaks initial fundraising goal

More than 300 walkers and runners took their marks Saturday at the Mission Club Golf Course in Vandenberg Village for the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation's 5K Colorthon. The popular family-friendly fundraising event kicked off at 9 a.m. with a huge spray of color — actually dyed cornstarch — that coated the shirts of participants who stopped at six predetermined color stations to get coated in an array of vibrant colors as they traversed the Mission Club course, headed for the finish line.
LOMPOC, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Ventura cannabis dispensary finalists chosen

Ventura City Manager Alex McIntyre has selected three cannabis dispensaries as finalists in the first round of a comprehensive process that will eventually bring the total number of dispensaries to five. Twenty-five retail dispensaries initially applied and eight were selected to move ahead in the process which included a community forum in July.
VENTURA, CA
Coastal View

County announces new medical director for County Health Care Centers

Dr. Noemi Doohan is the new medical director for Santa Barbara County Health Care Centers, the county announced Monday. She started Oct. 31. As medical director, Doohan will lead the department’s 25 staff physicians, eight practice practitioners and 24 specialists. She will oversee care at the county’s Health Centers and three shelter-based Health Care for Homeless Clinics.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
pacbiztimes.com

Community Memorial names new CEO

Community Memorial Health System has chosen a successor for Gary Wilde, who has announced his retirement as president and CEO of the Ventura County nonprofit hospital and clinic system. The new top executive will be Mick Zdeblick, the former CEO of Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, Oregon. He...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara’s Housing Crisis: How Bad Is Bad?

Only 6.5 percent of South Coast renters could afford the monthly costs that come with buying a median-priced single-family home last year. In 2019, that number was less than 8 percent. Statewide, it was more than 16 percent. These grim numbers come courtesy of a 44-page economic wake-up call just released on behalf of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors by the Rosen Consulting Group.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Firefighters Gain 50% Containment on Vegetation Fire Near Goleta Beach County Park

Firefighters have reached 50% containment on a vegetation fire that broke out late Wednesday night near Goleta Beach County Park. The blaze was reported at 11:40 p.m. in a eucalyptus grove north of Goleta Beach and east of the Santa Barbara Airport, between Ward Drive and the Southern California Gas Co. plant, according to Capt. Scott Safechuck of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Rescue at Butterfly/East Beach

Montecito Fire Department and AMR Paramedics responded to a call of a medical emergency at 5:00 pm on October 31, 2022 between Butterfly Beach, Montecito and East Beach, Santa Barbara. A man unable to walk was located on the rocks between the two beaches and due to the high tide,...
MONTECITO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy