Santa Barbara Police Activities League to receive $500,000
Santa Barbara Police Activities League will be presented with a $500,000 check to fund job training opportunities for local underrepresented youth on Friday, November 4.
Dignity Health's Marian Community Clinic anniversary and ribbon cutting
The 25th-anniversary celebration and ribbon cutting for Dignity Health's Marian Community Clinic grand opening for its new location will be on Thursday, November 10, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Daily Nexus
Nexus Explained: Munger Hall
Set to begin construction as early as the summer of 2023, UC Santa Barbara’s Munger Hall Dormitory has been in development for nearly a decade, largely in private from the public and local governance. Its unique design — a dense nine-story structure home to over 3,500 student bedrooms, most...
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County to hold workshops on Housing Element update
Members of the public can sign up for workshops about the update of Santa Barbara County’s Housing Element to be held in both the North County and South Coast areas as well as on Zoom, the Planning and Development Department said. The North County workshop is set for 6...
Daily Nexus
Over the years: Halloween in I.V.
Halloween weekend of 1986 was a riotous occasion. Playboy magazine had named UC Santa Barbara a top party school in the nation that year, and over 25,000 visitors flocked to Isla Vista for Halloween. “The town was a madhouse; you literally had to yell to hear yourself heard to a...
Woman injured in 30-foot fall from bluffs on UC Santa Barbara campus
The 18-year-old woman was discovered by people walking on the beach below.
Noozhawk
syvnews.com
Flying colors: Lompoc hospital 5K Colorthon breaks initial fundraising goal
More than 300 walkers and runners took their marks Saturday at the Mission Club Golf Course in Vandenberg Village for the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation's 5K Colorthon. The popular family-friendly fundraising event kicked off at 9 a.m. with a huge spray of color — actually dyed cornstarch — that coated the shirts of participants who stopped at six predetermined color stations to get coated in an array of vibrant colors as they traversed the Mission Club course, headed for the finish line.
Ventura County Reporter
Ventura cannabis dispensary finalists chosen
Ventura City Manager Alex McIntyre has selected three cannabis dispensaries as finalists in the first round of a comprehensive process that will eventually bring the total number of dispensaries to five. Twenty-five retail dispensaries initially applied and eight were selected to move ahead in the process which included a community forum in July.
Coastal View
County announces new medical director for County Health Care Centers
Dr. Noemi Doohan is the new medical director for Santa Barbara County Health Care Centers, the county announced Monday. She started Oct. 31. As medical director, Doohan will lead the department’s 25 staff physicians, eight practice practitioners and 24 specialists. She will oversee care at the county’s Health Centers and three shelter-based Health Care for Homeless Clinics.
UPDATE: Phone service restored for City of Lompoc
Phone issues were impacting calls to some City of Lompoc phone numbers, including the Lompoc Police Department.
Local farms and nurseries impacted by weather changes on the Central Coast
The changing weather patterns in Santa Maria and Orcutt are impacting Babe Farms and Whispering Tree Nursery. The post Local farms and nurseries impacted by weather changes on the Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Lompoc Theatre Project kicks off second phase of fundraising with visit from elected officials
Members of the Lompoc Theatre Project on Monday welcomed local, federal, state and county elected officials to the downtown theater stage for the official launch of its $3 million Phase II fundraising campaign. The community-driven project since its 2012 inception has raised $500,000 to aid in the restoration of the...
Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District investigating black face paint incident at FFA event
The Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District is investigating an incident in which a student appeared to be wearing black face paint at an on-campus Future Farmers of America event. The post Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District investigating black face paint incident at FFA event appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
pacbiztimes.com
Community Memorial names new CEO
Community Memorial Health System has chosen a successor for Gary Wilde, who has announced his retirement as president and CEO of the Ventura County nonprofit hospital and clinic system. The new top executive will be Mick Zdeblick, the former CEO of Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, Oregon. He...
dailyovation.com
Santa Barbara’s Tyger Tyger – the Funk Zone’s favorite Asian-inspired cafe Re-Open Thursday, November 17
Santa Barbara’s Tyger Tyger – the Funk Zone’s favorite Asian-inspired cafe Re-Open Thursday, November 17. The Lively Neighborhood Cafe Returns with a Bold New Menu. by Chef Trevor Laymance and Consulting Chef Jasmine Shimoda. Acme Hospitality announces the relaunch of Tyger Tyger, the Funk Zone’s favorite Asian-inspired...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’s Housing Crisis: How Bad Is Bad?
Only 6.5 percent of South Coast renters could afford the monthly costs that come with buying a median-priced single-family home last year. In 2019, that number was less than 8 percent. Statewide, it was more than 16 percent. These grim numbers come courtesy of a 44-page economic wake-up call just released on behalf of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors by the Rosen Consulting Group.
Why older adults have the highest suicide rate: Signs, resources & how to help
October 31st marks the end of National Depression and Mental Health Screening Month. But addressing mental health should be a focus year round.
Noozhawk
Firefighters Gain 50% Containment on Vegetation Fire Near Goleta Beach County Park
Firefighters have reached 50% containment on a vegetation fire that broke out late Wednesday night near Goleta Beach County Park. The blaze was reported at 11:40 p.m. in a eucalyptus grove north of Goleta Beach and east of the Santa Barbara Airport, between Ward Drive and the Southern California Gas Co. plant, according to Capt. Scott Safechuck of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Rescue at Butterfly/East Beach
Montecito Fire Department and AMR Paramedics responded to a call of a medical emergency at 5:00 pm on October 31, 2022 between Butterfly Beach, Montecito and East Beach, Santa Barbara. A man unable to walk was located on the rocks between the two beaches and due to the high tide,...
