Adam Zimmer was found dead in his Twin Cities home

Adam Zimmer, 38, was found dead at his home in the Twin Cities on Halloween. News of the death of the former Minnesota Vikings assistant coach and son of ex-Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer stunned the football world Tuesday as his sister, Corri, confirmed her brother's passing in an emotional Instagram post.
Kamara, Saints eager to build on dominant Week 8 showing

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints running back and offensive captain Alvin Kamara is eager to see whether a dominant Week 8 victory over Las Vegas represented an important first step toward salvaging a season that looked in danger of slipping away. Kamara emphasized that he wants to see consistency,...
Philadelphia Eagles’ A.J. Brown Takes Shot at Roger Goodell Over Random Drug Test

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is the latest to take issue with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. The fourth-year veteran has good reason to be upset, too. On Monday morning, Brown was subject to a random drug test, an NFL policy. It just so happens that the receiver’s name was selected a day after posting an incredible performance in Philadelphia’s 35-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Eagles Sign CB Javelin Guidry To Practice Squad, Release WR Deon Cain

Guidry, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Utah back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jets before being waived coming out of the preseason. The Cardinals later claimed Guidry off waivers before cutting him and bringing him back to the practice squad, at which point he was claimed by Las Vegas. The Raiders then opted to cut him loose.
Saints’ All-Pro explains how one area of the offense has improved tremendously

The New Orleans Saints started the season poorly, but because of a terrible division, are right back in the playoff picture after a shutout win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The thing is though, that you can see this team improving every game, and when they get healthy you can’t help but feel as if they will be the team we all thought they would be.
Jalen Hurts is in a class of his own in Eagles history

When Howie Roseman drafted Jalen Hurts with the second pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the general consensus for the then-NFC East champs was that Philadelphia created an un-needed quarterback controversy with their $100 million quarterback already on the roster. Not even two full years later and Howie Roseman’s gamble...
Saints RB Mark Ingram out 3-4 weeks with knee sprain, reports

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram will be out for three to four weeks with a grade 2 MCL sprain, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. Ingram caught one pass for 2 yards in the team's shutout win against the Oakland Raiders before leaving with a knee injury.
Evaluating Cardinals Snap Counts vs. Vikings

The Arizona Cardinals couldn't quite get the job done in their 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. It was the same old song and dance for Kyler Murray and company, failing to get anything going offensively until the second half. Sunday was the 13th game in a row where Arizona didn't score an opening drive TD, the longest such streak in the league.
Luck is on the Eagles' side in 2022 | Locked On Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — What the Philadelphia Eagles have done over the last two years to rebuild their roster into a Super Bowl contender is one of the most impressive things we have seen in the history of Philadelphia sports. They have nailed back-to-back draft classes, their free agent signings have...
atozsports.com

Eagles doing something they haven’t done in over 10 years

When people talk about the best teams in the league, they now mention the Philadelphia Eagles, because they are. In my opinion, they are easily one of the three best teams in the NFL. When people talk about the Eagles, though, they usually focus on the offense, and rightfully so....
