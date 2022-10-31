ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Women in Business Annual Fall Conference: Setting a Strong Foundation for the Year Ahead

Thanks to our guest writers Cindy Balaji, Elika Mazhar, and Anita Bopalkar, professional devlopment co-chairs for the Chicago Women in Business (CWIB) group. On Thursday, October 27th, Chicago Women in Business hosted its annual CWiB Fall Conference. Held at the University Club in downtown Chicago, CWiB welcomed 150 students, 11 alumnae panelists, and an iconic keynote speaker, Valerie Jarrett.
