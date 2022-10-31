Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's not too late for a ghostly stroll through Frederick's most haunted cityHeather JauquetFrederick, MD
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Teenagers Will Be The Drivers Of Big Rig TrucksCadrene HeslopWilliamsport, MD
Maryland witness considering Ring Doorbell caught UFORoger MarshFrederick, MD
Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horsebackLauren JessopGettysburg, PA
Related
Harrisburg native, 4-star 2024 guard Malachi Palmer says he will play closer to home, alongside a familiar face, this year
Malachi Palmer is on the move again, and this time the four-star Class of 2024 guard has come back closer to his Harrisburg home. After spending a year in Arizona with Hillcrest Prep, Palmer told PennLive he has transferred and is playing this year at Mt. Zion Prep in Lanham, Maryland.
Search on for Northern girls hoops coach following Paula Clendaniel’s unexpected resignation
Northern York High School recently opened a search for a head girls basketball coach as Paula Clendaniel decided she will not return to the sidelines after and eight-year tenure for personal and family-related reasons. Athletic Director Angie Gaido confirmed last month that Clendaniel will not return, even though the Northern...
Middletown man captures baseball history in collection
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Baseball has long been called "America's Pastime." The history of the game lives on through the memories and tales of fans, but also in the artifacts of yesteryear. John Jadosh, of Middletown, has a special collection of jerseys that capture some of the best of baseball...
FOX43.com
Adams County man helps design bats for Victus Sports, Major Leaguers
Bruce Tatem, of Biglerville, is known as the "Bat King" at Victus Sports. The company has become the premier bat manufacturer for Major League Baseball.
Hersheypark announces ‘Wildcat’s Revenge’ as Wildcat replacement
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Wildcat is back, and is seeking revenge. After months of speculation on social media, Hersheypark announced Wednesday what will replace the former Wildcat roller coaster. According to a press release, Hersheypark announced that Wildcat’s Revenge will open in the Summer of 2023, and replace the former Wildcat roller coaster that closed […]
In addition to Nike, another big name retailer is coming to Tanger Outlets Hershey
Columbia Sportswear is coming to the Hershey area. The Columbia Factory Store will open on Nov. 11 at Tanger Outlets Hershey, the shopping center announced. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Fall Turkey season closed for WMU 5A
The fall 2022 turkey season in Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) 5A will again be closed. Because half of the fall harvest is typically hen turkeys and turkeys are a short-lived species (average life expectancy is 3 years in Pennsylvania), closing the fall season for a few years can substantially boost the population, especially after summers like this one where reproduction was excellent.
hwy.co
Step Back in Time at the Timeline Arcade in PA
A couple of generations grew up spending all their quarters and time at the local arcade. However, handheld devices and high-definition screens have replaced quarter-eating machines. Kids these days can stay home and play games all day long and not go out. Unfortunately, in many places these days, you can’t find a pinball machine or large game machines. However, Timeline Arcade is the perfect place for those who want to step back in time.
theburgnews.com
On the Rise: Hattie’s Bread Box Bakery opens in Mechanicsburg—part of a rising trend of home-based cottage bakeries born out of pandemic bread-baking
Harriet Willis discovered the key to happiness during pandemic lockdown: bread-baking. “During lockdown, people wanted to find comfort, and what’s more comforting than fresh-based bread? It just soothes the soul,” said Willis, 56, of Mechanicsburg. “I found my passion. I feel really calm and happy when I bake, and it gave me the idea that maybe I could make a living doing this.”
theburgnews.com
Sneaker Feature: Jawns on Fire opens in Linglestown with a deep selection of designer sneakers
A subculture of shoppers—known as “sneakerheads”—has been admiring the fabled sports shoe since the boom of basketball and hip-hop culture in the early 1980s. While basketball legend Michael Jordan represents the rise of sneaker fashion, most shoes purchased by sneakerheads are rarely worn. These fanatics research, shop, collect and resell high-end sneakers based on style, brand and exclusiveness.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Carlisle, PA
Carlisle was established in 1751 by Scots-Irish immigrants and served as the county seat of Cumberland County. It is nestled in the Cumberland Valley, an extremely fertile area for farming. Its small-town appeal extends to its many attractions, including museums, antique shops, and a weekly farmer's market. It's also home...
abc27.com
Lancaster baker wins Food Network competition
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A baker from Lancaster “took the cake” on Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship. According abc27 media partner LancasterOnline/LNP, Manheim-based baker Blayre Wright won the final challenge of the baking show. Blayre Wright is the owner of Flouretta Sweet, which is a privately...
Cumberland County home with cathedral ceiling, open floor plan for $627K: Cool Spaces
This new model home, The Ariel, by Garman Builders, in Forgedale Crossing, fits perfectly into the neighborhood with the triple gable front elevation, large covered front porch, a pair of dormers and the all-white facade of shutters and siding. The 3,070-square-foot home opens to a first floor made roomy with...
This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
Shippensburg casino will hold 2 job fairs this month
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — The first casino in Cumberland County has scheduled two multi-day job fairs in November, looking to fill positions prior to its planned opening early next year. Parx Casino Shippensburg, a 73,000-square-foot casino located at 250 S. Conestoga Dr. in Shippensburg Township, is currently under construction. The...
St. Louis company acquires 118-year-old Harrisburg business
A St. Louis company has acquired a 118-year-old Harrisburg recycling business. Federal Recycling & Waste Solutions acquired Harrisburg Waste Paper Co. on Tuesday. “The company’s strategic location provides Federal Recycling with increased accessibility to new customers in the East and support for the firm’s brokerage activities, both domestic and international,” the company said in a news release.
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-83 near Route 581 in Cumberland County
CAMP HILL, Pa. — A crash caused backups at a busy interchange in Cumberland County on Wednesday morning. The multi-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-83 about half a mile south of the Lemoyne Exit/41B, which is near the interchange with Route 581. A shoulder on southbound...
wcn247.com
Pennsylvania dig finds evidence of Revolutionary War prison camp location
YORK, Pa.-- Researchers say they solved a decades-old riddle this week by finding remnants of the stockade and therefore the site of a prison camp in York, Pennsylvania, that housed British soldiers for nearly two years during the American Revolutionary War. The location of Camp Security was thought to have...
Sierra, T.J. Maxx’s sister-retailer, opens store in central Pa.
T.J. Maxx’s sister-retailer, Sierra has made its debut in the midstate. The 16,039-square-foot store opened on Saturday at Delco Plaza, 1221 Carlisle Road in West Manchester Township, York County. “We love to help shoppers save big on all the brands they know and love, and with the holiday season...
Hagerstown man killed after motorcycle hits deer in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said a man died after his motorcycle hit a deer early Wednesday morning. Troopers said Mark Anthony Deangelis, 58, was riding his bike on Sharpsburg Pike near Taylors Landing Road around 7 a.m. when the motorcycle hit a deer. Maryland State Police said Deangelis died […]
Comments / 0