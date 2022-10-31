Supreme Court's conservatives appear skeptical of affirmative action in admissions

Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
Political Rewind: 2nd Walker accuser on GMA; New AJC poll; Affirmative action case in Supreme Court
Alan Abramowitz, @AlanIAbramowitz, professor emeritus of political science, Emory University. Claire Sanders, @SandersPolitics, senior lecturer of political science, Georgia College. Tamar Hallerman, @TamarHallerman, senior reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Tammy Greer, professor of political science, Clark Atlanta University. The breakdown. 1. Second woman who claims Herschel Walker paid for abortion speaks...
Supreme Court says Lindsey Graham must testify in grand jury Georgia election probe
The Supreme Court said Tuesday that Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., must testify before a grand jury in Georgia. He has been subpoenaed for questioning later this month about allegations that then President Donald Trump tried to interfere with Georgia's ballot count after the 2020 election. Graham filed an emergency request...
A controversial election theory at the Supreme Court is tied to a disputed document
In their bid to promote a once-fringe legal theory that could upend election laws across the country, Republican state lawmakers in North Carolina have turned to a document whose reliability has long been under serious doubt. The North Carolina Republicans are claiming in a court filing for their U.S. Supreme...
“They had a damn insider on SCOTUS”: Experts alarmed after Trump lawyer emails inadvertently leak
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers believed that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was their best bet to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to newly released emails. Eight emails obtained by POLITICO revealed correspondence among Trump lawyers discussing legal strategies to convince Republican members of Congress to block...
Explainer: If Republicans win House & Senate, they'll be able to pursue an agenda that's beyond their campaign promises
The most important thing with these elections is that if Republicans are elected to both houses of Congress, they will be able to push through legislative agenda that goes beyond what their campaign manifestos promised.
A Michigan judge tried to block an abortion rights measure. His ex-wife says he helped her get an abortion in college.
PLYMOUTH, Mich. — When Brian Zahra learned that he had impregnated his 20-year-old girlfriend in May 1983, he grabbed the Yellow Pages, found an abortion clinic in the Detroit suburbs and made an appointment, the woman told NBC News in an interview last month. They were of the same...
U.S. court says a pageant can exclude transgender women in its competitions
The operator of the Miss United States of America pageant can't be forced to allow openly transgender women into its competitions, a federal appeals court has ruled. The ruling said that being forced to do this would obstruct the organization's ability to express its belief the contest is only for "natural born" females.
4 Senate races that could provide the key to control
The fight for the Senate couldn't be tighter. The chamber is 50-50 and the top Senate contests are as close as they can get. Republicans need to net one pickup to take control. As the election nears, it is coming down to only half a dozen seats or less with...
Pence touts Kemp as 'the most successful conservative governor' on campaign trail
Former Vice President Mike Pence joined Gov. Brian Kemp on the campaign trail north of Atlanta on Tuesday, urging people to support "the most successful conservative governor in the United States" in his rematch against Stacey Abrams. Flanked by a campaign bus in front of a construction company in Gainesville,...
With days to go, Democrats' enthusiasm lags behind GOP, new NPR poll finds
Heading into the final week of voting, some of Democrats' key base voters' levels of enthusiasm are far below that of Republican-base voter groups, the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll found. It is the last NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey before voting wraps up Tuesday. The crosscurrents of this election are combining to...
Prosecutors rest in Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers members
After a month of testimony, the government rested its case Thursday in the seditious conspiracy trial against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four other members of the far-right group. The trial is the most consequential yet to emerge from the Justice Department's sprawling investigation into the deadly Jan. 6,...
Political Rewind: Voting access; U.S. Senate race could determine control; New Trump emails released
Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor-in-chief, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Leo Smith, @leosmithtweets, Republican consultant and CEO, Engaged Futures. Sen. Sonya Halpern, @sonya4ga, Democratic state senator, Georgia General Assembly. Stephen Fowler, @stphnfwlr, politics reporter, Georgia Public Broadcasting. The breakdown. 1. As voters reach record midterm turnout figures, Democrats continue to allege Senate Bill 202...
Right-wing groups spend millions of dollars on ads targeting transgender kids
Ahead of Election Day in the high-stakes 2022 midterm elections, right-wing groups have spent tens of millions of dollars on anti-transgender ads in battleground states. America First Legal, an organization launched by former Donald Trump aide Stephen Miller, is behind many of the political ads targeting transgender kids that have run in at least 25 states.
Latino voters look beyond immigration, and hope candidates will, too
As midterm elections approach, the conversation around Latino voters has come into focus yet again. And while politicians attempt to compete for the "Latino vote" in battleground states, the nuances and complexities within the community are often erased in the process. Like most other voters, Latinos are also not single-issue...
News brief: Midterm enthusiasm; Pelosi security concerns; Fed raises interest rates
Republicans have edge in enthusiasm in final six days before the midterms. Pelosi attack increases lawmakers' concerns for safety. AndFed expected to raise interest rates for the sixth time this year. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. We have one more picture of the election that concludes next Tuesday. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:
