Louisiana State

Shereba Boutte
3d ago

I don't know about all this gibberish I just read. But I do know that 2 beautiful children died with in weeks of each other after their caregivers were reported to DCS and the police over and over again, so far as I'm concerned it's a whole lot of crap excuses while babies die

fox8live.com

Recently sanctioned NOPD officer resigns from State Police Commission

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A recently-sanctioned NOPD officer, at the center of a series of Fox 8 investigations, has resigned from a state board that oversees punishments for state troopers. Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed Sabrina Richardson to the state police commission in 2020. She continued to sit on that...
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Louisiana audit finds several issues with state family services organization

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor compared the state’s processes for the Department of Children and Family Services’ central registry to 17 other states for a recent report requested by lawmakers. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack has issued a report comparing certain processes for the State Central Registry to standards...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

3 Arrested and Multiple Fully Automatic Weapons, Drugs, and Stolen Goods Located in Louisiana Burglary Investigation

3 Arrested and Multiple Fully Automatic Weapons, Drugs, and Stolen Goods Located in Louisiana Burglary Investigation. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 2, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Criminal Investigative Division New Orleans Field Office (CID-NFO) received information from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Burglary Division regarding several burglaries of storage and rental facilities in the New Orleans metro area from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Burglary Division.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Eat Safe Louisiana: Access all restaurant health inspection reports in one place

Did you know you can access all Louisiana restaurant health inspection reports in one place?. The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has a public-access website which offers the opportunity to provide the citizens and visitors of Louisiana with information regarding food safety. The goal is to enable the public to make informed decisions as food consumers.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Charter school improperly charging fees despite state law, taxpayer funding, audit says

Outside auditors are recommending the immediate closure of a charter school in Plaquemine for, among other things, charging parents thousands of dollars “in tuition and fees” to educate their children at remote locations across the state — even though the school received between $14,000 to $16,000 a year in public education funding for each of those kids.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
KTBS

Arkansas AG filing suit against Texarkana pool company

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Richard Young for alleged violations against the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). Young owns Young's Outdoor Solutions, and according to the lawsuit he is alleged to have advertised and taken money from customers to build...
TEXARKANA, AR
NOLA.com

Two shot in St. Charles Parish; stolen vehicle also recovered

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating shootings that wounded two people, including a 16-year-old boy. Deputies responding to reports of gunfire in the 1000 block of Paul Fredrick Street in Luling on Tuesday at about 10:45 p.m. found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds. A vehicle damaged by gunfire was found abandoned nearby. It had been reported stolen from another parish, the Sheriff's Office said.
LULING, LA
theadvocate.com

Civil Service League: Amendment 3 would weaken government employees protection from politics

Constitutional Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot, if successful, would weaken the “Little Hatch Act,” or political activities protection afforded over 51,000 classified civil service employees outlined in Article 10 of the Louisiana Constitution. The provisions in Section 9 protect classified civil service employees of our state, and cities of New Orleans, Opelousas and Plaquemines Parish. Municipal fire and police employees are also covered under Part II of Article 10.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

After fleeing to Baton Rouge, mom arrested in disturbing abuse case taken back to Texas to face charges

HOUSTON - An allegedly abusive mom who tried to evade Texas law enforcement by driving hundreds of miles to Baton Rouge was relocated to a Houston-area jail over the weekend. Records show Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was moved from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Saturday and booked into the Harris County Jail. She's being held there on a $1 million bond.
BATON ROUGE, LA

