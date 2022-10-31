Read full article on original website
Shereba Boutte
3d ago
I don't know about all this gibberish I just read. But I do know that 2 beautiful children died with in weeks of each other after their caregivers were reported to DCS and the police over and over again, so far as I'm concerned it's a whole lot of crap excuses while babies die
3
KTBS
Louisiana prison's lockdown conditions violate inmates' rights, are 'mental torture,' judge says
A federal judge has ruled that a Louisiana prison violated the constitutional rights of inmates held in extended lockdown by "exposing them to mental torture" and depriving them of adequate mental health care. Western District of Louisiana Judge Elizabeth Foote wrote in a 165-page opinion that the conditions and practices...
wbrz.com
Commissioner who oversees discipline at State Police resigns amid investigation into alleged corruption
BATON ROUGE - A member of the Louisiana State Police Commission, which oversees discipline at the agency and whose members are appointed by the governor, has resigned months after she fell under the microscope of a corruption investigation. Sabrina Richardson submitted her resignation letter Wednesday, Governor John Bel Edwards' office...
fox8live.com
Recently sanctioned NOPD officer resigns from State Police Commission
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A recently-sanctioned NOPD officer, at the center of a series of Fox 8 investigations, has resigned from a state board that oversees punishments for state troopers. Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed Sabrina Richardson to the state police commission in 2020. She continued to sit on that...
Natchitoches Times
‘DYING INSIDE’: CHAOS AND CRUELTY IN LOUISIANA JUVENILE DETENTION
An article in the New York Times published Oct. 30, 2022, goes in-depth into the operations of Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish. Read it by clicking the link above. Natchitoches Parish youth are routinely sent to Ware since they are the closest juvenile detention center in the state.
theadvocate.com
John Bel Edwards to request probe of youth jail plagued by suicides, alleged abuse by guards
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards plans to call for a probe into a Red River Parish youth jail where a recent New York Times report called attention to years of allegations that guards raped incarcerated children, failed to respond to suicide attempts and operated with impunity from administrators and law enforcement.
theadvocate.com
Nursing home owner Bob Dean loses legal control as judge weighs Ida evacuation settlement
A Jefferson Parish judge is scheduled to consider a proposed class-action settlement Wednesday over nursing home owner Bob Dean Jr.’s botched evacuation of 843 south Louisiana patients for Hurricane Ida. Dean likely won’t appear to testify, though he's received a subpoena. That's because a probate judge in Georgia last...
Lake Charles American Press
Louisiana audit finds several issues with state family services organization
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor compared the state’s processes for the Department of Children and Family Services’ central registry to 17 other states for a recent report requested by lawmakers. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack has issued a report comparing certain processes for the State Central Registry to standards...
3 Arrested and Multiple Fully Automatic Weapons, Drugs, and Stolen Goods Located in Louisiana Burglary Investigation
3 Arrested and Multiple Fully Automatic Weapons, Drugs, and Stolen Goods Located in Louisiana Burglary Investigation. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 2, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Criminal Investigative Division New Orleans Field Office (CID-NFO) received information from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Burglary Division regarding several burglaries of storage and rental facilities in the New Orleans metro area from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Burglary Division.
brproud.com
Deputies intervene after Baton Rouge couple’s Halloween night spat turns violent
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Nearly 20 percent of marriages and intimate partnerships will experience physical violence, according to the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapy. In Louisiana, a number of relationships are torn apart by domestic abuse. While anyone can become a victim of this form of...
3 arrested in possible fentanyl ring after Louisiana girl dies of overdose
Three Louisiana men have been accused of distributing pills that killed a 15-year-old girl and hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, and more arrests are possible in what investigators believe is a fentanyl ring, a sheriff said Tuesday.
houmatimes.com
Eat Safe Louisiana: Access all restaurant health inspection reports in one place
Did you know you can access all Louisiana restaurant health inspection reports in one place?. The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has a public-access website which offers the opportunity to provide the citizens and visitors of Louisiana with information regarding food safety. The goal is to enable the public to make informed decisions as food consumers.
Suspect Identified in Deadly October 30 Officer-Involved Shooting in Louisiana
Suspect Identified in Deadly October 30 Officer-Involved Shooting in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State State Police Police reported on November 1, 2022, that on October 30, 2022, investigators assigned to the LSP Bureau of Investigations were asked to investigate a shooting involving the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. The...
theadvocate.com
Charter school improperly charging fees despite state law, taxpayer funding, audit says
Outside auditors are recommending the immediate closure of a charter school in Plaquemine for, among other things, charging parents thousands of dollars “in tuition and fees” to educate their children at remote locations across the state — even though the school received between $14,000 to $16,000 a year in public education funding for each of those kids.
KTBS
Arkansas AG filing suit against Texarkana pool company
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Richard Young for alleged violations against the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). Young owns Young's Outdoor Solutions, and according to the lawsuit he is alleged to have advertised and taken money from customers to build...
Former St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office employee arrested again, theft and malfeasance charges
A St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office employee has been arrested for a second time this month, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO).
NOLA.com
Two shot in St. Charles Parish; stolen vehicle also recovered
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating shootings that wounded two people, including a 16-year-old boy. Deputies responding to reports of gunfire in the 1000 block of Paul Fredrick Street in Luling on Tuesday at about 10:45 p.m. found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds. A vehicle damaged by gunfire was found abandoned nearby. It had been reported stolen from another parish, the Sheriff's Office said.
brproud.com
Louisiana man charged after breath test produces BAC over three times legal limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police recently observed a vehicle traveling “at a high rate of speed” on Louisiana Highway 30. The vehicle was driven by Jared Rogers, 33, of St. Francisville. Rogers drove through a red traffic light and hit a vehicle that...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana anti-abortion group has no plans to compromise on strict abortion ban, director says
The head of Louisiana's largest and most influential anti-abortion group said Monday his organization intends to push the Legislature to not give up any ground from the state's strict ban on abortion and make the law even stricter by removing one of its few exceptions during the upcoming spring session.
theadvocate.com
Civil Service League: Amendment 3 would weaken government employees protection from politics
Constitutional Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot, if successful, would weaken the “Little Hatch Act,” or political activities protection afforded over 51,000 classified civil service employees outlined in Article 10 of the Louisiana Constitution. The provisions in Section 9 protect classified civil service employees of our state, and cities of New Orleans, Opelousas and Plaquemines Parish. Municipal fire and police employees are also covered under Part II of Article 10.
wbrz.com
After fleeing to Baton Rouge, mom arrested in disturbing abuse case taken back to Texas to face charges
HOUSTON - An allegedly abusive mom who tried to evade Texas law enforcement by driving hundreds of miles to Baton Rouge was relocated to a Houston-area jail over the weekend. Records show Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was moved from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Saturday and booked into the Harris County Jail. She's being held there on a $1 million bond.
