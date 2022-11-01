Mayor Kim Tries to Play the Blame Game: Falsely Accuses Previous Council of Misuse of Federal Money

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
Bleecker Bob's, the Legendary Record ShopFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
wamc.org
As budget process plays out, Albany’s Community Police Review Board seeks more funding
After its hopes of getting additional funding through the mayor's budget were dashed, the Albany Community Police Review Board is turning to the Common Council for help. The CPRB is an independent body that reviews complaints alleging misconduct by officers of the Albany Police Department. Following a local law passed by the Common Council and signed by Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan in 2021, a ballot measure approved by voters gave new powers to the nine-member board, including the ability to conduct its own independent investigations into complaints filed against police officers.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Fireworks at Public Safety Budget Workshop Between Montagnino and Sanghvi
The Saratoga Springs Finance Department has been holding a series of public budget workshops to review the 2023 spending plans for each department. The Wednesday, October 19 workshop held to discuss the Department of Public Safety budget became particularly contentions with heated exchanges between Finance Commissioner Minita Sanghvi (D) and Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino (D).
Watervliet doctor to pay restitution for filing false tax return
A Watervliet doctor has been ordered to pay restitution today for allegedly underreporting his income from 2015 to 2018.
wutv29.com
Past due! Hochul on the hook to release "important" overdue budget update
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A due date has passed and Governor Kathy Hochul (D- New York) is on the hook. New York's Mid-Year Financial Plan update was due by October 30th, it's public release is required by law, but the deadline is over and gone and today, still no report.
Greater Amsterdam School District proposes cutting all daycare bus service
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The window on bus options continues closing in the Greater Amsterdam School District. A posted agenda for the October 12 special board meeting shows “on the recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools, Richard Ruberti, Jr., the Board of Education ceases all transportation to Child Care and Child Care Centers effective November […]
The 4 Ballot Questions Up for a Vote in New York in November
This article was originally published by The CITY on Oct. 31, 2022 By Rachel Holliday Smith. There will be more than just candidates on your ballot in November. New York City voters also will have four proposals to decide on: a statewide proposal that would boost spending in Albany on future environment-related projects plus three city proposals to create a “statement of values” for the government, form a racial equity office, and define how the cost of living is calculated.
WRGB
Contractor to pay $9K in restitution, convicted twice of violating worker's compensation
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The owner of a local construction company will serve a three-year conditional discharge, and pay $9,000 in restitution, following a second conviction for violating state worker's compensation law. Leroy Nelson, owner of J.R.N. Construction, was sentenced this week by Judge Andra Ackerman following his plea...
Troy Record
Ashby, Smyth face off for 43rd State Senate District seat
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. —After a year of re-districting, voters living in parts of Rensselaer, Albany, and Washington counties will decide who they want representing them in the 43rd State Senate District. The choice is between current 107th District Assemblyman Jake Ashby, a Republican, or Democrat Andrea Smyth. Early voting...
Where and when to vote early in Saratoga County
Election day is a week away. The 2022 General Election comes on Tuesday, Nov. 8. That said, it isn't too late to vote early.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Under Consideration: Demolition at Church Street
SARATOGA SPRINGS — A residential structure at 106 Church St. is being considered for demolition by the city Land Use Boards. In a letter submitted to the city, Frederick Scheidt, Jr., who has owned the property since 2000, writes that the three buildings on the property are “in poor to terrible condition,” adding the city determined in 2021 the “out buildings should be demolished,” and that the main building sustained a catastrophic fire this past May. “I would like to see a much nicer building or buildings on this property,” Scheidt writes.
Groundbreaking for $6.6M community center expansion in Troy
Construction of a $6.6M expansion to the Commission on Economic Opportunity's (CEO) Community Resource Center in Troy started at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
National Bank of Coxsackie Announces New VP/Commercial Loan Officer
COXSACKIE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- The National Bank of Coxsackie announced today that Keven Mathes has joined National Bank of Coxsackie as its newest Vice President/Commercial Loan Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005096/en/ Keven S. Mathes, VP/Commercial Loan Officer National Bank of Coxsackie (Photo: Business Wire)
Gov. Hochul, Higgins announce funding for local terrorism prevention efforts
Gov. Hochul and Congressman Brian Higgins announced Tuesday federal funding to further the state's efforts in combatting targeted violence and domestic terrorism.
Special Report: Hybrid electric flight gaining altitude in Niskayuna
From the Wright brothers to the Right Stuff, humankind has been fascinated with flight, in all its forms, for more than a century. And now a team of engineers at General Electric's (GE) Global Research Center in Niskayuna is working to power the future of aviation with electricity.
Clifton Park seeks input for riverfront property
The Town of Clifton Park is embarking on a public planning process to consider options for small-scale, cost-conscious projects to improve public access to the town's 41-acre Riverview Road natural area property.
Latham company agrees to pay $75k for selling counterfeit batteries
Industrial Equipment and Supply Company, LLC (IESC) of Latham have agreed to pay $75,000 to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act for selling counterfeit batteries to the federal government on a contract valued at $33,928.60.
Gov. Hochul Responds After Vandals Leave Racist Graffiti At Elementary School In Colonie
Cleanup is underway at an elementary school in the region after vandals left behind racist graffiti and broken windows. The damage happened at Forts Ferry Elementary, part of the North Colonie Central School District in Albany County, sometime over the weekend of Saturday, Oct. 29, Superintendent Joseph Corr said in a statement to parents.
Missing man found deceased in Congress Park
The Saratoga Springs Police Department announced they located the body of a missing man in the pond in Congress Park.
How to know if you’re eligible for HEAP this winter
This winter is set to be cold - and expensive. Tuesday marked the start of the application period for New York's Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), and Warren County wants residents to know exactly whether they can get help for what is expected to be a costly winter for heating.
autodealertodaymagazine.com
McGovern Auto Group Opens Luxury Dealerships in Albany, NY
The McGovern Auto Group, which operates almost two dozen dealerships across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New York, announced the opening of Jaguar Land Rover Albany and McGovern Volvo Cars Albany. The opening of the two new dealerships deepens McGovern’s presence in New York state, adding to the company’s existing Ferrari...
Comments / 0