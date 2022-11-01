Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Creston Police Report 2 Arrests
(Creston) A Creston woman faces burglary charges. Creston Police arrested 51-year-old Crystal Elaine Conley at her residence on Wednesday morning. Officers transported Conley to the Union County Jail on a charge of 3rd -degree attempted burglary. Authorities released Conley after she posted bond. Creston Police arrested 18-year-old Rowan Davis Pope...
theperrynews.com
Distressed Adel man resists outreach by law enforcement
A distressed Adel man allegedly assaulted law enforcement officers Tuesday when they tried to assist him. Stephen Joseph Smith, 52, of 29456 Old Portland Road, Adel, was charged with assault on persons in certain occupations-bodily injury and interference with official acts. The incident began about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the...
theperrynews.com
Waukee woman allegedly assails victim of prior assault
A Waukee woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly assaulting another Waukee woman whom she assaulted in July. Rikki Mae Southard, 36, of 1333 S.E. University Ave., Waukee, was charged with second-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of...
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines woman injured, arrested for public intoxication
A West Des Moines woman was injured in a fall while “heavily intoxicated” Wednesday night in Waukee, which led to her arrest. Tamatha Ann Laforce, 54, of 1122 62nd St., West Des Moines, was charged with public intoxication and as a fugitive from justice. The incident began about...
theperrynews.com
Drug use by Redfield woman allegedly endangers child
A Redfield woman was arrested Wednesday after law enforcement officers determined her drug use was a danger to her child. Anastasiya Andreeva Walker, 34, of 919 Taylor St., Redfield, was charged with child endangerment. The incident began about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Taylor Street, Dallas County...
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report November 2
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Bradley Schnirring of Perry was traveling in the 24000 block of U.S. Highway 169 when his vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $6,000. Gary Repp of Perry was operating a semi-tractor trailer on...
Two arrested in Jasper County chase, crash
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Two people who led law enforcement on a chase were arrested after crashing into a tree Thursday morning. The driver of the stolen vehicle, William McCaskill, 27, of Illinois, and passenger Joseph Lund, 32, of Davenport were charged with Theft 1st Degree, Burglary 3rd Degree, Possession of a Firearm as a […]
theperrynews.com
De Soto man arrested after allegedly punching woman in face
A De Soto man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly punched a De Soto woman in the face as she sat next to her 3-year-old. Donnell Wardell Guidar, 32, of 600 Polk St., DeSoto, was charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault and child endangerment. The incident began...
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa man crashed stolen vehicle into tree
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A Quad Cities man is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen vehicle and later crashing into a tree. William McCaskill faces multiple charges, including felony eluding, burglary, possession of firearm as a felon and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
iheart.com
Ankeny Police Traffic Enforcement Unit to Target Three Areas This Week
(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department says its Traffic Enforcement Unit will be working in three areas of town this week, due to resident complaints of speeding and reckless driving in those areas. The areas of town include:. SW Magazine Road. SW Vera Cruz Lane. SW 11th Street. The...
Radio Iowa
Threat against Webster City High School investigated
There’s an elevated police presence at Webster City High School this morning after a threat involving a student from another district. Webster City police officers met with school staff who stated that a video was being distributed to a select group of students indicating there would be an incident of violence at the Webster City High School on Wednesday afternoon. A student from the Ankeny Community School District was interviewed by Ankeny Police in regard to the incident. It was determined at the time there was not a credible threat to anyone in both the Webster City and Ankeny school districts.
theperrynews.com
Hampton man arrested for allegedly assaulting teen grandsons
A Hampton man was arrested Friday on warrants from Dallas and Franklin counties in connection with incidents in 2016 and 2017 in which he allegedly attempted to sexually molest his teenage step-grandsons. Daniel Frederick Wiechmann Jr., 73, of 207 Second Ave. N.E., Hampton, Iowa, was charged with two counts of...
KCRG.com
Des Moines hospital sees record number of kids in emergency room
Linn County Sheriff's Office to raise money participating in three months of no shaving. For the next three months, you may see many deputies with the Linn County sheriff's office with more facial hair. Updated: 5 hours ago. Iowa City is taking a stance against a proposed gun rights amendment...
KCCI.com
Fort Dodge teen charged with possession of a firearm
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A report of shots fired led to the arrest of a teenage boy in Fort Dodge. Police responded to the Dodger Apartments Tuesday night after a caller reported shots being fired in that area. The caller said a vehicle was seen leaving the area soon after.
greenecountynewsonline.com
Sheriff’s report – October 2022
Following are excerpts of activities reported by the Greene County sheriff’s office:. Monday, Oct. 31: At 7:39 am a deputy removed a deer from the roadway on 237th St and Jordan Ave in Jackson Township. At 9:08 am a deputy assisted with a cow out in the 500 block of D Ave in Cedar Township. At 7:22 pm a deputy removed a deer from the roadway on Highway 144 near 185th St south of Dana.
iheart.com
Man Dies After Des Moines Motorcycle Crash
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police say a man critically hurt in a motorcycle crash last weekend has died. Police say 23-year-old Cole McBee's motorcycle collided with a car on Douglas Avenue near 27th Street, early Sunday. Des Moines Fire Department medics transported McBee to a local hospital, he...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force: Eight arrested after sting operation
Des Moines — Eight people were arrested on solicitation charges after a three-day sting operation in the Des Moines Metro. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force's operation targeted people who sought out sexual activity from underage juveniles. The...
Driver who died in car crash north of Grimes identified
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the individual who died in a car accident north of Grimes on Tuesday night. Daniel Frederick, 19, of Madrid, passed away from his injuries at the scene of the crash. Frederick graduated from Urbandale High School in 2021 and was a […]
Iowa woman dies after Sunday motorcycle accident; man still in critical condition
Ross was the passenger on a motorcycle that collided with a car around 3:35 a.m. Sunday at 19th Street and the westbound I-235 off-ramp.
Man arrested, charged with attempted murder in Des Moines morning shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in a shooting that occurred Saturday morning. At around 7:15 a.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Capitol Ave. When officers arrived they found a victim with a […]
Comments / 0