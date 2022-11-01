Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Lanes cleared after 7 semis in 4 crashes block I-24 Caldwell County and detour routes
Seven semis were involved in four separate crashes that closed Interstate 24 in Caldwell County and in Trigg County for most of the day on Saturday, and even blocked detour routes on nearby state highways. Interstate 24 eastbound was closed by a crash that involved four semis and another vehicle...
k105.com
Drug task force pursues wanted felon from Fordsville to Falls of Rough
A Hartford man with recent felony convictions and who absconded from parole after being granted shock probation has been arrested after leading drug task force members on a pursuit from Fordsville to Falls of Rough. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4:25, Grayson County law enforcement was notified of a pursuit on...
whvoradio.com
Interstate 24 Temporarily Blocked Due To Tractor-Trailer Fire
A tractor-trailer fire in Trigg County led to Interstate 24 being temporarily blocked Saturday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say a tractor-trailer hauling energy bars caught fire at the 58-mile marker eastbound just after 5 am causing both eastbound lanes to be temporarily blocked. Firefighters from Montgomery, East Golden Pond,...
Multiple agencies respond to wildland fire in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – First responders are asking people to avoid the area of 136 W and Klondike Road in Henderson County while multiple fire departments work to extinguish a wildland fire. Smith Mills fire Department said on Facebook they are responding to the fire along with Corydon Civil Defense, Cairo Fire Department, Union […]
KFVS12
2 overnight shootings in Sikeston
A southern Illinois transit company is offering free rides to the polls on election day. Ky. man accused of assaulting woman, leaving her on sandbar in Mississippi River. A western Kentucky man is accused of assaulting a woman and leaving her on a sandbar in the Mississippi River. 2 overnight...
14news.com
KSP: Remains found in McLean County believed to be missing Evansville woman
LIVERMORE, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police have found the remains of a woman that authorities believe is a missing Evansville woman, KSP officials say. [KSP: Missing Evansville woman’s son found alive on riverbank after they crashed]. Officials say they found the body in the Green River near Livermore.
westkentuckystar.com
Murray upsets Butler; McCracken comeback falls short in football playoffs
It was fourth down, fourth quarter heroics from Murray High quarterback Collin Wilson that gave the Tigers the lead and eventual win. With the game tied at 21, Murray faced 4th and 3 at the Butler County 40-yard line with 6:32 remaining. The Tigers elected to go for it, and Wilson took the football 40 yards to the end zone to break the tie and score what would become the winning touchdown for Murray.
wpsdlocal6.com
Deadly crash blocking U.S. 60 in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Crews are responding to the scene of a deadly crash on U.S. 60 in Livingston County, Kentucky, Monday night. The highway is blocked near the 25 mile marker because of the collision, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The crash happened near Old Salem Church Road...
westkentuckystar.com
Evansville zoo moves birds indoors after avian flu found in southern Illinois
Zoo officials in Evansville say they've had to move all of their birds indoors after avian influenza was detected nearby in southern Illinois. Mesker Park Zoo posted on Facebook that the bird flu was detected by the USDA in a wild pelican in Williamson County, 80 miles west of Evansville.
westkentuckystar.com
3 inmates accused of damaging Graves Judicial Center
Three Graves County inmates are facing new charges after reportedly causing damage to a judicial facility. The three men, 50-year-old Clay Mathis of Melber, 21-year-old Gregory V. Wilson of Mayfield, and 25-year-old Gabriel A. Vejar of Mayfield, were all transported from Graves County Jail to the newly opened Graves County Judicial Center for court appearances on drug and theft charges. Officials said that while they were waiting, the three men used their handcuffs to scratch obscenities into the walls of the holding area.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah man arrested after Chi'z Cabz vehicle, house shot
PADUCAH — A 19-year-old Paducah man has been arrested in connection to a Sunday morning shooting near the FiveStar gas station on H.C. Mathis Drive. Police say they were called to the FiveStar around 4:11 a.m. on Sunday for a shots fired incident. They say when they arrived, they learned a Chi'z Cabz vehicle driving east on Park Avenue was hit by a bullet in the front passenger door. There was a passenger in the seat at the time, police say.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov. 3, 2022
Clarence Wayne Jones, 87, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at his home. Born April 28, 1935 in Marshall County, Kentucky, he was the son of Reggie and Wilma (Jones) Jones. He was a machinist at the Tappan Stove Company in Murray. After the closure of Tappan, he...
Uniontown saves hunter in distress
Uniontown Water Rescue says they made a rescue in Shawneetown on Halloween.
Vehicle crash during police pursuit closes a library in Morganfield
UNION CO, Ky. (WEHT) – The library in Morganfield, KY is closed after a vehicle struck the building during a police pursuit. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Union County dispatch received a call from a woman who reported that she was driving in Morganfield and she was being chased by another vehicle. The caller said […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield, Kentucky man tells police he was 'borrowing' stolen vehicle
BARDWELL, KY — After being arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle, a 30-year-old Mayfield, Kentucky resident told sheriff's deputies he was "borrowing" a Baldwell City Fire Department vehicle to try and get home. Bardwell City Mayor Phillip King observed a 1990 Chevrolet Pickup that belonged to the fire...
KFVS12
Deadly crash closed highway in Livingston County, Ky.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 60, between Burna and Salem in Livingston County, was reopened around 11 p.m. on Monday, October 31. A crash near Old Salem Church Road and Victory Auto Sales shut down the highway shortly after 8:30 p.m. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Livingston County...
westkentuckystar.com
Veterans Day Tribute planned at Mayfield High School
Leading up to Veterans Day, Mayfield High School has a meaningful program planned to honor those who have served in the United States armed forces. This year's Veterans Day program is scheduled for Wednesday, November 9, 2022 starting at 10 a.m. American Legion Post 26 of Mayfield will start the...
