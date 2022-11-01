It was fourth down, fourth quarter heroics from Murray High quarterback Collin Wilson that gave the Tigers the lead and eventual win. With the game tied at 21, Murray faced 4th and 3 at the Butler County 40-yard line with 6:32 remaining. The Tigers elected to go for it, and Wilson took the football 40 yards to the end zone to break the tie and score what would become the winning touchdown for Murray.

MURRAY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO