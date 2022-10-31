ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Buddy Aswell
2d ago

Josh isn't going anywhere. he has established himself at Tennessee now. us vols fans were apprehensive at first cause he has no ties to Tennessee but he has earned our respect and rightfully so. he is the right coach for our program and will be for years to come if he so chooses

Fight Orwellianism
2d ago

So what. Everyone knows that the two leagues are different and collage coaches going to the NFL are mixed at best. Coaching college kids who you may or may not have control over, whereas, in the NFL, you have zero control as a head coach with salary caps, 53-man rosters, ownership, etc. It

Rowland Thomas
2d ago

Tony's been smoking that wacky weed again!! Just because you can coach a college football team to 1 winning season doesn't mean you're ready to coach a professional football team. Just ask Nick Saban, Steve Spurrier and Urban Meyer how'd that work out??And they did it for multiple years at the college level..

