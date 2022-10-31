Josh isn't going anywhere. he has established himself at Tennessee now. us vols fans were apprehensive at first cause he has no ties to Tennessee but he has earned our respect and rightfully so. he is the right coach for our program and will be for years to come if he so chooses
So what. Everyone knows that the two leagues are different and collage coaches going to the NFL are mixed at best. Coaching college kids who you may or may not have control over, whereas, in the NFL, you have zero control as a head coach with salary caps, 53-man rosters, ownership, etc. It
Tony's been smoking that wacky weed again!! Just because you can coach a college football team to 1 winning season doesn't mean you're ready to coach a professional football team. Just ask Nick Saban, Steve Spurrier and Urban Meyer how'd that work out??And they did it for multiple years at the college level..
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake
Auburn has to hire one of these 3 college football coaches
NFL Analyst "Outraged" By Cowboys Trade Decision
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
Robert Griffin III Reacts To Dan Snyder, Commanders News
Julius Erving Said Charles Barkley Is The Player That Began The Modern Era Of NBA Basketball
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Look: Deion Sanders Was Asked About The Auburn Job
NFL World Is Praying For Ron Rivera This Tuesday
Georgia just gave the Tennessee Vols some bulletin board material
NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Ryan Fitzpatrick News
Look: Urban Meyer Ranks His Top 4 College Football Teams
Bad news for Georgia
College Football World Reacts To Deion's Response To Auburn Question
NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team
The first College Football Playoff rankings are out. Here's where the Georgia Bulldogs sit
Why two days after Tennessee loss Mark Stoops was feeling ‘surprisingly freaking jacked up’
Seahawks Reportedly Signing Former First Round Wide Receiver
Vikings Receive Crushing Injury News Following T.J. Hockenson Trade
Longtime NFL Coach Has Tragically Died At 38
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 21