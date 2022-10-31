Carrie Underwood Shows off Son’s Hilarious ‘Old Man Dance’ in Adorable Halloween Post [Pictures]

Read full article on original website
Boo! See Country Stars in Their 2022 Halloween Costumes [Pictures]
Trick or treat! The stars turned out in style for Halloween this year, and they've got the pictures to prove it. Lots of country artists rocked couples costumes or themed family looks for the holiday, like Tyler Hubbard and his wife and kids, who rocked matching Peter Pan-themed outfits, complete with Hubbard as Captain Hook and his wife Hayley as Tinkerbell. Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn wore matching skeleton costumes, but it was their two daughters Kingsley and Kodi who stole the show as a cat and mouse, respectively.
Thomas Rhett Announces 2023 Tour, Minnesota Stop
It seems like the concert announcements just keep coming these days! The latest country star to announce a new tour for 2023 is none other than Thomas Rhett, who is hitting the road once again next year!. If you went to his show at the Xcel Energy Center on New...
Eric Church Offers First Look at His Broadway Bar, Chief’s [Watch]
Eric Church's Lower Broadway bar in Nashville is officially under construction! The country superstar shared a an update on Chief's, the soon-to-be entertainment space and restaurant, with a short video. The clip shows an aerial view of the six-story building, which previously housed Cotton Eyed Joe, covered with scaffolding as...
Willie Nelson’s Historic Rural Retreat for Sale for $2.5 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]
Willie Nelson's former home in Nashville is on the market for $2.5 million, and pictures show a splendid rural retreat that's a true piece of country music history. Nelson's 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom hand-built log cabin, which the country music icon built for himself, sits on 150 rolling rural acres in Goodlettsville, Tenn., just half an hour outside of Nashville.
Miranda Lambert and Her Husband Brendan Recreate the Addams Family for Halloween
Classic films were a major category for country singers this Halloween, and Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan were game. The couple dressed up as the Addams Family, bringing in help from their furry friends. Lambert was Morticia Addams while Brendan McLoughlin was her husband Gomez. We also spy one of...
Faith Hill Fights Back Tears While Paying Tribute to Loretta Lynn
Faith Hill got choked up before she and husband Tim McGraw even began their tribute to Loretta Lynn. The country couple was asked to say a few words during Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn. They did more than that. Hill's part of...
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Welcome Baby Boy [Picture]
Gabby Barrett and husband Cade Foehner are officially parents of two little ones. The couple welcomed their second child into the world on Oct. 27. The baby boy, Augustine Boone Foehner, is a "gift from our Lord," his mother says on social media. Barrett shared the a sweet sibling bonding photo of their new son alongside their toddler daughter.
39 Years Ago: Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton’s ‘Islands in the Stream’ Tops Pop, Country Charts
For the two chart weeks dated Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, 1983, Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton pulled off quite a feat: The duo held the No. 1 position on the Billboard pop, adult contemporary and country charts with their duet "Islands in the Stream." Written by the Bee Gees,...
Jimmie Allen, Eric Church + More Hop on Rolling Stones Tribute Album, ‘Stoned Cold Country’
To honor the legacy of the Rolling Stones, perhaps the most iconic rock 'n' roll group of all time, country music is coming together for a tribute album celebrating the band's 60th anniversary. Stoned Cold Country will feature 14 Stones tracks reimagined with a little country flare. Eric Church, Lainey...
Ashley Judd Fractured Her Leg While Grieving Mom Naomi Judd’s Death
Ashley Judd says she suffered a leg injury over the summer that she sustained from a "freak accident" not long after the death of her mother. In a Zoom conversation with UCLA professor Dr. Jonathan Flint for the Open Mind lecture and conversation series, Judd says the fracture is now fully healed, and she associates the accident with grief.
Television’s ‘The Goldbergs’ Are Set to Go Country [Exclusive Photos]
Wednesday night's (Nov. 2) episode of The Goldbergs will find the ABC family at a country and western bar, line dancing. Exclusive photos shared first by Taste of Country recall the glory of 1980s country music and the early line dancing craze. Beverly Goldberg (Wendi McLendon-Covey) can be seen throughout...
