Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator EVs Will Be Oakville’s Only Vehicles
Currently, the Oakville Assembly plant in Canada produces the Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus for North America, but that facility will stop building both the mainstream crossover and its luxury counterpart after the 2023 model year. As Ford Authority reported in 2020, the Oakville plant was slated to replace those models with five new EVs in 2025 following a complete retooling in 2024 – including all-electric versions of the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator crossovers. In fact, an “Explorer-like” EV is slated to become the automaker’s next all-electric model, while Lincoln plans on rolling out four new second-generation EVs by 2026. However, it seems as if The Blue Ovals’ plans have changed somewhat in the past two years, and now the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator EVs will be the only two models built at Oakville, according to Automotive News Canada.
Ford Owners Least Likely To Be ‘One And Done’ Car Shoppers
Ford owners have long been quite loyal to the brand as a whole, earning the automaker top honors in IHS Markit’s Overall Loyalty to Make category and enabling it to post the largest increase in brand loyalty in S&P Global’s Top 10 Industry Trends Report from July, while Ford trucks had the highest loyalty rate in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Automotive Brand Loyalty Study and the Ford Edge was the top ranked vehicle in the U.S. in terms of brand loyalty in May 2022, according to IHS Markit. Now, new data from S&P Global shows that Ford owners are also among the least likely to be “one and done” car shoppers of any brand.
2023 Ford Super Duty Orders Averaged 10K Per Day In First Week
Following the reveal of the 2023 Ford Super Duty back in late September, order banks for the redesigned truck opened up on October 27th. However, in the mere five days that order banks were open last month, Ford secured a whopping 52,000 orders for the brand new model – which averages out to a little over 10,000 orders per day, as the automaker pointed out in its most recent sales report for the month of October.
Ford Accessories Program’s Sales Up Significantly From 2020
In recent years, Blue Oval customers are purchasing more and more parts and accessories for their rides, with newer models like the Ford Maverick and Ford Bronco leading the way. This has prompted the automaker to expand its official Ford accessories catalog substantially – with a particular focus on off-road offerings – while the automaker also offers customers the ability to finance those goods along with their vehicle purchase, as well as giving select buyers big discounts and launching a series of accessory-focused Pinterest accounts in five different countries. Now, with SEMA 2022 kicking off today, we’re also learning that Ford accessories sales have exploded over the past two years, too.
Ford CEO Farley Says IRA Will Greatly Benefit Company, Partners
Ford is in the midst of a major electrification push, one that involves a massive investment of $50 billion as the automaker works to reach its goal of selling two million EVs annually by 2026. However, one key to reaching that particular goal hinges on government subsidies for EVs, which have been the topic of debate for some time now. With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 and its revised incentives for both retail and commercial customers alike, Ford CEO Jim Farley has high hopes for the bill’s impact on not only its own ability to grow in the EV space, but also the impact it will have on FoMoCo’s partners, too.
Ford F-150 Buyers Are Switching From Lariat To XLT
With the semiconductor chip shortage and various other supply chain issues impacting automotive production for over two years now, low inventory and high demand has resulted in ever-rising prices, to the point where both new and used vehicles have set new records on a nearly monthly basis over that time span. Ford’s lineup has been impacted in a big way, and most all of its models have seen some sort of price increase – or multiple increases – in recent months. That includes the Ford F-150, which may have gotten so expensive that customers are choosing lower, less expensive trim levels, according to CEO Jim Farley.
Ford Patent Filed For Vehicle Sound Emission Control System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a vehicle sound emission control system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on October 15th, 2020, published on November 1st, 2022, and assigned serial number 11488472. The Ford Authority Take. Over the past several months, Ford has filed a handful...
2023 Ford Transit Trail Debuts As Upfit-Ready Off-Road Van
The Ford Transit Trail – a rugged, off-road-focused variant of the best-selling van – was revealed back in June of 2020 for the European market. As Ford Authority reported back in February, the new model was also expected to head stateside, and a couple of months later, Ford filed a patent for Transit Trail in the U.S. Since then, Ford Authority has revealed some exclusive details regarding the 2023 Ford Transit Trail and captured the van completely uncovered on film, while FoMoCo itself teased the Transit Trail last month. Now, the all-new U.S.-spec 2023 Ford Transit Trail has finally been revealed as an unfit-ready, off-road-capable van.
Ford CFO John Lawler Says Chip Shortage Will Extend Into 2023
As most are painfully aware by now, the semiconductor chip shortage has endured for well over two years at this point, with little improvement taking place over that time period. The chip shortage has also been joined by a host of various other sorts of supply constraints, which when coupled with things like labor shortages and inflation, have made the act of producing and purchasing vehicles rather frustrating. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like this situation will improve in the near-term, either, according to Ford CFO John Lawler, who recently became the temporary leader of the automaker’s global supply chain organization.
Ford Mustang Discount Offers Non-Existent In November 2022
There are no Ford Mustang discount offers available during November 2022. The lack of Ford Mustang discounts this month is likely a result of strong demand for the highly popular pony car amid tight supply, which continues to plague the automotive industry as a whole. Additionally, the range-topping Mustang Mach 1 and Mustang Shelby GT500 are once again excluded from manufacturer incentives, as has been the case since both models were introduced.
2023 Ford Escape Drops Hands-Free Liftgate Ahead Of Production
Having made its debut just last week, the refreshed 2023 Ford Escape offers up revised styling inside and out, as well as a totally overhauled trim level lineup with some new additions – chiefly, the ST-Line series and Active trim, among various other changes. However, even this new model isn’t immune to ongoing global supply chain issues, it seems, as sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford Escape has dropped the hands-free liftgate feature prior to the start of production, a change that also impacts the 2023 Ford Explorer, as Ford Authority reported yesterday.
Ford Essex Engine Plant Gets New Battery Energy Storage System
As Ford Authority reported earlier this year, Ford is aiming to cut greenhouse gas emissions from its U.S.-based plants by 50 percent by 2030, and the automaker recently announced that it will partner with DTE Energy to move to 100 percent carbon-free energy in its Michigan-based manufacturing efforts by 2025. However, The Blue Oval’s efforts to clean up its plants isn’t just limited to the U.S., as the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa is running on 35 percent solar power. Now, the Ford Essex Engine plant in Canada is also getting a new battery energy storage system in an effort to cut costs and make the power grid more sustainable, according to Business Wire.
Ford Vehicles From Argo AI Fleet Still Operating, Sans Logos
As Ford Authority reported last week, Volkswagen and Ford-backed autonomous vehicle technology company Argo AI is shutting down, and both automakers will utilize its technology in their own respective self-driving efforts. However, Argo AI has been operating in several cities including Austin, Texas, and Miami, Florida for some time now, and as it turns out, it still is, though the Ford vehicles that are part of the company’s fleet look a little different, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority.
2022 Ford Bronco Sport Recalled Over Fuel Pump Bracket Issue
Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2022 Ford Bronco Sport models over a fuel pump bracket issue. The defect: in affected vehicles, the fuel pump control module (FPCM) bracket may not be secured to the fuel tank assembly, which can lead to FPCM failure and cause an engine stall. The...
Ford And VW Looking To Sell Argo AI’s Lidar Division
Following last week’s surprise announcement that Ford and Volkswagen-backed autonomous vehicle technology company Argo AI was shutting down, The Blue Oval announced that it would be shifting its focus to Level 2 and Level 3 autonomy, while the automaker is also working on an L3 update for its BlueCruise hands-free highway driving feature. There is still much to be done with Argo’s many pieces of self-driving technology that it was in the midst of developing to sell to other companies, however, including some potentially game-changing lidar tech. Now, both Ford and VW are looking to sell Argo AI’s entire lidar division, according to TechCrunch.
Ford Explorer Incentive Offers 0.9 Percent APR In November 2022
During November 2022, a Ford Explorer incentive offers 0.9 percent APR financing for select 2022 models. This offer is limited to select markets. Ford Explorer incentive offers for October 2022 vary by region. Below, we’re providing the largest observed discounts in four major U.S. markets:. New York: 0.9 percent...
Ford Business Center In Mexico Gets $260 Million Investment
Over the past couple of years, Ford has worked to transform its business and development center in Brazil into a regional engineering hub, a place that’s already exporting the fruits of those efforts to a variety of other countries around the globe. The same is true in Mexico, where the Ford business center in that country recently began operating out of a brand new, high tech facility as it expands to focus on the areas of product development and purchasing, information technology, finance, human resources, and after-sales. Now, the Ford business center in Mexico is getting another infusion of cash to help those efforts as well.
Next-Generation Ford Ranger Raptor Is Heading To The Baja 1000
The all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger Raptor was revealed early this year and just entered production a couple of months ago, but has already proven to be a hot entity among consumers, prompting FoMoCo to ramp up production of the high-performance off-roader. Now, the new Ranger Raptor will also be looking to make a name for itself at the iconic Baja 1000 – where racing versions of the Ford Bronco have competed over the past couple of years – as it will participate in the grueling event later this month.
Aftermarket Ford Builds To Take SEMA 2022 By Storm
Though Ford won’t officially be present at SEMA 2022 as it has been in the past, there will still be plenty of aftermarket Blue Oval builds to soak in for those in attendance. That includes a new 1969 Ford Mustang build from Ringbrothers, a Ford Bronco built by a team made up entirely of women representing the SEMA Businesswomen’s Network, and one of just three surviving 1967 Mustang “Eleanor” hero cars from Gone in 60 Seconds. Now, Ford has announced a series of additional aftermarket builds that will also be on display at SEMA 2022, too.
Ford Patent Filed For Session Unique Access Token For Vehicles
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a session unique access token for vehicles, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on October 14th, 2019, published on November 1st, 2022, and assigned serial number 11488404. The Ford Authority Take. In recent months, Ford has filed patents for a...
