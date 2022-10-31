Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced Wednesday that the county is investing $7.8 million of its allocated American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars to increase access to child care, with a focus on children and families’ social-emotional development and affordability programs. Through these investments, in the second quarter of 2022, YMCA of Snohomish County reported a 62% increase in staff who felt they now had increased strategies to support positive social behaviors among the children they cared for, the county said in a news release.

