mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace City Council hires Andrew Neiditz as interim city manager
The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Thursday work/study session unanimously approved a contract to hire Andrew Neiditz as the city’s interim city manager. Assistant City Manager Stephen Clifton has been serving as Interim City Manager since Scott Hugill announced his resignation Oct. 3 for health reasons. Neiditz served...
mltnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Lynnwood Convention Center celebrates Caring Hearts Month
This November the Lynnwood Convention Center has launched Caring Hearts Month, a month-long celebration dedicated to giving back to our community, recognizing our nonprofit partners, bettering our environment, and helping those in need. Events planned for Caring Hearts Month include a food drive benefitting the Lynnwood Food Bank, a warm...
mltnews.com
Snohomish County invests $7.8 million of federal pandemic recovery dollars to increase access to child care
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced Wednesday that the county is investing $7.8 million of its allocated American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars to increase access to child care, with a focus on children and families’ social-emotional development and affordability programs. Through these investments, in the second quarter of 2022, YMCA of Snohomish County reported a 62% increase in staff who felt they now had increased strategies to support positive social behaviors among the children they cared for, the county said in a news release.
mltnews.com
MLT City Council set to discuss state, federal legislative agendas Nov. 3
State and federal legislative updates, the third quarter police department report and a proposed city ordinance related to trespass warnings on city property are among the items on the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s work/study agenda for Thursday, Nov. 3. The meeting will begin at 7. p.m. in Mountlake Terrace...
mltnews.com
Snohomish County organizations among those receiving Community Health Plan of Washington grants
Community Health Plan of Washington (CHPW), the not-for-profit offering Apple Health (Medicaid), Medicare and individual and family plans on the health exchange, on Tuesday announced a $250,000 Advancing Equity Fund grant to be shared among 25 community-based organization in Washington state, including four with connections to Snohomish County. The investment...
mltnews.com
Reminder: Time to cast your vote in Nov. 8 general election
A reminder that the deadline to vote in the Nov. 8 general election is around the corner, with many races on the ballot. These include U.S. congressional offices, the Washington State Secretary of State, state legislative offices, judicial positions and local offices like Prosecuting Attorney and PUD Commissioner. There are several state and local ballot measures for voters to consider as well.
mltnews.com
Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee selected for 2022-23 school year
Meet the new members of the Edmonds School District’s Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee for the 2022-23 school year. Students were selected earlier this month after consideration by Interim Superintendent Dr. Rebecca Miner and her Instructional Cabinet. The committee, which will meet monthly with the superintendent and cabinet members,...
mltnews.com
Edmonds College to host 10th annual Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 8
Edmonds College will host its 10th annual Veterans Day celebration in person and virtually on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The event starts at 2 p.m. at the college’s Black Box Theatre and is free to the public. Veterans will be honored throughout the celebration, with special recognition given to Native...
mltnews.com
EC Jazz and Salsa Band fundraiser Nov. 5 to support trip to Puerto Rico
The Edmonds College Jazz and Salsa Band will transform the Black Box Theatre into a nightclub on Saturday, Nov. 5, to host a fundraiser to support an upcoming trip to Puerto Rico. The event will feature salsa dancing, music from the band, dance lessons, and an auction. The event will take place from 7-9 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
mltnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special this week — Fresh Dungeness Crab Roll
Scotty’s Food Truck will feature a Fresh Dungeness Crab Roll special this week. Enjoy a Dungeness crab salad on a fresh grilled roll, served with fries. The truck will be in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Thursday-Saturday. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615. Five Corners in Edmonds. 8330...
mltnews.com
Prep girls soccer: Terrace earns state soccer tourney berth with 1-0 win over Oak Harbor
After six appearances in high school state championship tournaments during a nine-year span starting in 1983 — and bringing home the 3A state title in 1987 and 1988 — the girls soccer program at Mountlake Terrace High School has been up and down since. But mostly down — there have been no Lady Hawk squads to reach the state soccer tourney since 1991.
