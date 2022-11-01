ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

ACCSports.com

Ranking the top 5 ACC front court duos

Fresh off a 2021-22 season that sent five teams to the NCAA tournament and three teams to the Elite Eight, the ACC looks to reinstate its position as one of the top conferences in college basketball. Here’s a look at which ACC big man duos will get the job done.
BLACKSBURG, VA
pcpatriot.com

Radford Loses on Last Play of Game

#18 Max Kanipe on the reception – he would finish the game with 132 yards on 5 receptions. (Elizabeth Kanipe/The Patriot) On Friday, Radford celebrated the 50th anniversary of the undefeated 1972 team. This year’s Bobcats had visions of duplicating what the 1972 team accomplished. Glenvar had other ideas. Glenvar came into the game with a 5-3 record having just lost to the Floyd team that Radford had just beat with a last minute goal line stand.
RADFORD, VA
thecarrollnews.com

Cavs sweep Bassett in Region Quarters

Carroll County’s Alyssa Ervin puts a volleyball just beyond the reach of a Bassett defender Nov. 1 in a Region 3D Quarterfinal in Hillsville. The Cavs won 25-21, 25-15, 25-15. Carroll County’s Natalie Harris hits the deck for a dig as teammates Cordy Gardner (in blue) and Lily Marshall...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Roanoke College gets $5 million gift for science center; more . . .

Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. * * *. Roanoke College gets $5 million gift for science center. A 1964 graduate of Roanoke College...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A winning ticket in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $1 million was purchased in Salem, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Salem Mini Market at 2319 West Main St. The winning numbers for the November 1st drawing...
SALEM, VA
thecarrollnews.com

Catch of a lifetime

Twelve-year-old angler James Andrew Hines holds his catch of a lifetime on October 24. The rainbow trout weighted 15 pounds and .8 ounces and was caught at the Shady Meadows Trophy Trout Streams during a field trip by Hines’ class. Standing behind Hines is Principal Mike Reavis, Department of Wildlife Resources Regional Fisheries Manager Jeff Williams and Shady Meadows Trophy Trout Streams Operator Eric Hale.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Ferrum College President announces resignation

FERRUM, Va. – The President of Ferrum College, Dr. David Johns, has announced his resignation. On Tuesday, Dr. David Johns, the current President of Ferrum College, said he would be resigning as president effective Nov. 7. “I am proud of all we have accomplished these past five years and...
FERRUM, VA
WSLS

Construction underway for new Benny’s in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. – Pizza lovers, this one’s for you. Benny’s iconic 28″ pizza is headed to Bedford. As we’ve previously reported, the pizza shop, which will be named Benny Soldato’s, will be located near Beale’s Brewery at The Six Twenty on 620 Railroad Avenue.
BEDFORD, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Douglas Lee Hall

Douglas Lee Hall, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday October 30, 2022, at the age of 87. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Shelby, and daughters Suzan Ketron (Bobby) of Abingdon and Esther Oglesby (Frank) of Draper. He is also survived by his grandchildren Laura Flory (Scott) of Dublin, Brandon Ketron (Emily) of Clearwater, Florida, and Rose Oglesby of Blacksburg along with great grandchildren, Sophie Flory, Oliver and Elizabeth Ketron. Doug also leaves behind a sister, Marie Stapleton (William), sister-in-law Peggy Hall, numerous faithful nephews and nieces and a host of loving friends who were very dear to him. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Walker and Ida Hall, along with his brothers and sisters Elmer Hall, Gladys Hall Woody, Bill Hall, Helen Hall Miner, Kathleen Hall, Aaron Hall, Gene Hall, Regina Hall and Harry Hall.
DRAPER, VA
WDBJ7.com

City of Radford approves future purchase option of 80-acre site

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A 6-month option agreement with Virginia Castings, LLC, a Michigan limited liability company, was approved by the City of Radford for the future purchase of an 80-acre site. The city says this agreement will allow for updated and additional environmental research on the Foundry site. At...
RADFORD, VA
cardinalnews.org

Groundbreaking for Hard Rock Casino in Bristol set for November; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news sites around Southwest and Southside:. Former Rep. Tom Garrett speaks about life about politics; his work now in helping persecuted religious groups overseas. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears campaigns for Republican council candidates in Roanoke. —...
BRISTOL, VA
WDBJ7.com

Flu season hits early in NRV

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Flu season is hitting the New River Valley early this year. “The biggest thing with flu people talk about is they feel like they got hit by a truck,” Director of the New River Health District Dr. Noelle Bissell said. She says the peak of...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

Dr. Robert Gourdie named Roanoke Entrepreneur of the Year

ROANOKE, Va. – Groundbreaking work is happening at the Fralin Biomedical Institute in Roanoke under the leadership of Dr. Robert Gourdie. “Americans may not be familiar with this particular ball, but it’s a cricket ball,” Gourdie explained as he held a ball about the size of a baseball in his hand.
ROANOKE, VA
getawaymavens.com

Trinkle Mansion B&B, Wytheville VA Review

To stay in the Trinkle Mansion B&B in the town of Wytheville VA is to be immersed in Southern gentility. Rooms are a study in decorous finery: silk drapes and needlepoint chairs, clawfoot tubs and sturdy carved furniture. But it wasn’t always so. In fact, the origin story of the...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
WSLS

New community center to be built in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A new community center is coming to Northwest Roanoke in the existing Goodwill Roanoke Jobs Campus on Melrose Avenue. The addition of Melrose Plaza will add much-needed amenities to an underserved neighborhood. City leaders and community members came together on Tuesday for a glimpse into the...
ROANOKE, VA
