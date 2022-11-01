Douglas Lee Hall, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday October 30, 2022, at the age of 87. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Shelby, and daughters Suzan Ketron (Bobby) of Abingdon and Esther Oglesby (Frank) of Draper. He is also survived by his grandchildren Laura Flory (Scott) of Dublin, Brandon Ketron (Emily) of Clearwater, Florida, and Rose Oglesby of Blacksburg along with great grandchildren, Sophie Flory, Oliver and Elizabeth Ketron. Doug also leaves behind a sister, Marie Stapleton (William), sister-in-law Peggy Hall, numerous faithful nephews and nieces and a host of loving friends who were very dear to him. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Walker and Ida Hall, along with his brothers and sisters Elmer Hall, Gladys Hall Woody, Bill Hall, Helen Hall Miner, Kathleen Hall, Aaron Hall, Gene Hall, Regina Hall and Harry Hall.

DRAPER, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO