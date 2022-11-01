Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday November 4 events taking place in the Star CityCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ 7 will air a local classic television episode on Thanksgiving DayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Illuminights begins November 19 and continues through December 30Cheryl E Preston
TSA finds the 8th loaded gun in one year at Roanoke - Regional AirportCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Apple TV + offers Peanuts holiday classic free to non-subscribersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
ACCSports.com
Ranking the top 5 ACC front court duos
Fresh off a 2021-22 season that sent five teams to the NCAA tournament and three teams to the Elite Eight, the ACC looks to reinstate its position as one of the top conferences in college basketball. Here’s a look at which ACC big man duos will get the job done.
pcpatriot.com
Radford Loses on Last Play of Game
#18 Max Kanipe on the reception – he would finish the game with 132 yards on 5 receptions. (Elizabeth Kanipe/The Patriot) On Friday, Radford celebrated the 50th anniversary of the undefeated 1972 team. This year’s Bobcats had visions of duplicating what the 1972 team accomplished. Glenvar had other ideas. Glenvar came into the game with a 5-3 record having just lost to the Floyd team that Radford had just beat with a last minute goal line stand.
thecarrollnews.com
Cavs sweep Bassett in Region Quarters
Carroll County’s Alyssa Ervin puts a volleyball just beyond the reach of a Bassett defender Nov. 1 in a Region 3D Quarterfinal in Hillsville. The Cavs won 25-21, 25-15, 25-15. Carroll County’s Natalie Harris hits the deck for a dig as teammates Cordy Gardner (in blue) and Lily Marshall...
FOX8 tries to recreate Ross Chastain’s ‘Hail Melon’ move at Martinsville
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – It’s the NASCAR move seen around the world with more than 80 million views across all social media platforms. The Ross Chastain “Hail Melon” move, riding against the wall on the last lap at Martinsville, propelled him in the Championship Four race at Phoenix as he passed five drivers on […]
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke College gets $5 million gift for science center; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. * * *. Roanoke College gets $5 million gift for science center. A 1964 graduate of Roanoke College...
WDBJ7.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A winning ticket in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $1 million was purchased in Salem, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Salem Mini Market at 2319 West Main St. The winning numbers for the November 1st drawing...
cardinalnews.org
Mountain Valley says it ‘will not rest’ until pipeline is completed; more …
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Mountain Valley says it “will not rest” until its pipeline is completed. — The Roanoke Times. Dominion, ratepayer advocates propose settlement over potential wind project costs. — Virginia Mercury. States are...
thecarrollnews.com
Catch of a lifetime
Twelve-year-old angler James Andrew Hines holds his catch of a lifetime on October 24. The rainbow trout weighted 15 pounds and .8 ounces and was caught at the Shady Meadows Trophy Trout Streams during a field trip by Hines’ class. Standing behind Hines is Principal Mike Reavis, Department of Wildlife Resources Regional Fisheries Manager Jeff Williams and Shady Meadows Trophy Trout Streams Operator Eric Hale.
WSLS
Ferrum College President announces resignation
FERRUM, Va. – The President of Ferrum College, Dr. David Johns, has announced his resignation. On Tuesday, Dr. David Johns, the current President of Ferrum College, said he would be resigning as president effective Nov. 7. “I am proud of all we have accomplished these past five years and...
WSLS
Construction underway for new Benny’s in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. – Pizza lovers, this one’s for you. Benny’s iconic 28″ pizza is headed to Bedford. As we’ve previously reported, the pizza shop, which will be named Benny Soldato’s, will be located near Beale’s Brewery at The Six Twenty on 620 Railroad Avenue.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Douglas Lee Hall
Douglas Lee Hall, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday October 30, 2022, at the age of 87. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Shelby, and daughters Suzan Ketron (Bobby) of Abingdon and Esther Oglesby (Frank) of Draper. He is also survived by his grandchildren Laura Flory (Scott) of Dublin, Brandon Ketron (Emily) of Clearwater, Florida, and Rose Oglesby of Blacksburg along with great grandchildren, Sophie Flory, Oliver and Elizabeth Ketron. Doug also leaves behind a sister, Marie Stapleton (William), sister-in-law Peggy Hall, numerous faithful nephews and nieces and a host of loving friends who were very dear to him. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Walker and Ida Hall, along with his brothers and sisters Elmer Hall, Gladys Hall Woody, Bill Hall, Helen Hall Miner, Kathleen Hall, Aaron Hall, Gene Hall, Regina Hall and Harry Hall.
WDBJ7.com
City of Radford approves future purchase option of 80-acre site
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A 6-month option agreement with Virginia Castings, LLC, a Michigan limited liability company, was approved by the City of Radford for the future purchase of an 80-acre site. The city says this agreement will allow for updated and additional environmental research on the Foundry site. At...
cardinalnews.org
Groundbreaking for Hard Rock Casino in Bristol set for November; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news sites around Southwest and Southside:. Former Rep. Tom Garrett speaks about life about politics; his work now in helping persecuted religious groups overseas. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears campaigns for Republican council candidates in Roanoke. —...
WDBJ7.com
Flu season hits early in NRV
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Flu season is hitting the New River Valley early this year. “The biggest thing with flu people talk about is they feel like they got hit by a truck,” Director of the New River Health District Dr. Noelle Bissell said. She says the peak of...
WDBJ7.com
‘Forever Young’ is 50th business to open in Uptown Martinsville since pandemic
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new children’s clothing shop is opening in Uptown Martinsville. Forever Young celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday morning. The kids’ resale shop buys gently used clothes and sells them at discounted prices. This is the 50th business to open in Uptown...
cardinalnews.org
A hedge fund-linked company bought a mobile home park. Many residents were told to pay hundreds more or be evicted.
A company that has been buying mobile home parks across the country has purchased one in Southwest Virginia, and some of the tenants are being asked to leave, or asked to pay unexpected charges. Many residents of a Montgomery County mobile home park, which has been purchased by a company...
WSLS
Dr. Robert Gourdie named Roanoke Entrepreneur of the Year
ROANOKE, Va. – Groundbreaking work is happening at the Fralin Biomedical Institute in Roanoke under the leadership of Dr. Robert Gourdie. “Americans may not be familiar with this particular ball, but it’s a cricket ball,” Gourdie explained as he held a ball about the size of a baseball in his hand.
getawaymavens.com
Trinkle Mansion B&B, Wytheville VA Review
To stay in the Trinkle Mansion B&B in the town of Wytheville VA is to be immersed in Southern gentility. Rooms are a study in decorous finery: silk drapes and needlepoint chairs, clawfoot tubs and sturdy carved furniture. But it wasn’t always so. In fact, the origin story of the...
WDBJ7.com
Stealth tower to serve wireless customers at Smith Mountain Lake
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A new cell phone tower stands tall near Westlake Towne Center in Franklin County. And for the last several days a crew has been working hard to make sure it doesn’t stand out. It’s a stealth tower, designed to look like something it’s not...
WSLS
New community center to be built in Northwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A new community center is coming to Northwest Roanoke in the existing Goodwill Roanoke Jobs Campus on Melrose Avenue. The addition of Melrose Plaza will add much-needed amenities to an underserved neighborhood. City leaders and community members came together on Tuesday for a glimpse into the...
247Sports
58K+
Followers
390K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0