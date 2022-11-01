Read full article on original website
Andrew Colton Succeeds Jimmy Cefalo as Morning Host on NewsRadio 610, WIOD
Miami – November 3, 2022– iHeartMedia Miami’s NewsRadio 610 AM- WIOD announced today that Andrew Colton has been named Morning Show Host from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., effective Monday, January 9, 2023. Colton will succeed long time South Florida morning show legend and Miami Dolphins play-by-play announcer Jimmy Cefalo, who will continue to provide commentary on WIOD.
Future Buys $16 Million Miami Mansion – Photos
Future has reportedly purchased a $16 million mansion in one of Miami's most exclusive neighborhoods. First reported on Wednesday (Nov. 2), by South Florida real estate publication TheRealDeal, the jaw-dropping digs were sold to the Atlanta rap star by Dina Goldentayer for Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The swank abode boasts seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, over 8,500 square-feet of living space, "plus staff quarters, media room, three-car garage and a detached guest suite," according to the official listing. The waterfront property also has a pool, cabana, elevator and rooftop terrace. Future reportedly paid $16.3 million for the crib, which was less than the initial asking price of $19.9 million.
sflcn.com
Councilwoman Timothe’s “Teach to Fish” North Miami Business Summit a Success
NORTH MIAMI – Last week, City of North Miami Councilwoman Kassandra Timothe, MPA – who represents District 2 – presented the first annual “Teach to Fish” North Miami Business Summit, in partnership with the City of North Miami and North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency (NMCRA). The summit provided resources, education, and assistance to over 200 guests during the three-day event, October 23-25. North Miami residents seeking to grow or start a successful business were welcomed by community and business leaders and participated in more than 25 workshops, including funding guidance, business planning, business structure, operations, branding, marketing, and more, to help local entrepreneurs further their knowledge and skills.
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Resident Verna Scott Celebrates 107th Birthday
Verna Scott had a few special guests at her birthday celebration. Mayor Michelle Gomez and Tamarac Fire Rescue were with her to celebrate. After all, it was her 107th birthday. On Monday, Gomez said she was happy to wish Verna a very happy birthday on this incredibly historic milestone celebration...
Miami New Times
Churchill's End: Have Fate and Acrimony Closed the Book on the Beloved Little Haiti Dive?
Chuck Loose, a 51-year-old punk rock drummer with a day job as a graphic designer, hasn't set foot inside Churchill's Pub in Little Haiti in nearly two years. The closest he's come to the storied live-music venue is the gravel parking lot next door where one of his bands, Rat Sex, played a couple of impromptu shows last year put on by fellow punk rocker and underground music promoter Ray "Fang" Henry.
miamicurated.com
Private Dining in Miami – Part 2
Here is Part 2 in a list of some of Miami’s best dining experiences and their private dining options. You’ll find everything from rooms for 10 to others for several hundred, and even buyouts of the entire restaurant. For those of you whose choice will be dictated by the kind of cuisine you’d like as well as the size of the room or restaurant, I’ve indicated cuisine type. For part 1, click here. Happy celebrating!
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival launches Watch De Jerk
This year, the organizers of the annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival are pulling out all the stops for their 20th anniversary with a new YouTube show, Watch De Jerk. The show will give patrons the latest scoop on the festival, leading up to its November 13 event date. This year’s...
cw34.com
VIDEO: Missing boy from Miami reunited with mother, family
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing boy from Miami was finally reunited with his mother after more than two months apart. Video shared on the Miami-Dade Police Departments Facebook page shows the moment 6-year-old Jorge "Jojo" Morales saw his mother for the first time since his disappearance. "Jojo" has...
canesinsight.com
The Bank (11/1)
The Bank is back open for business. After winning the battle for Cormani McClain, Miami has momentum heading into a huge recruiting weekend. One point that a source emphasized to me: last year’s late rush (Skinner, Citizen, Moss) wasn’t just the product of Mario’s late hiring. Expect us to emerge or reemerge with big-time kids down the stretch. Let’s go position-by-position to see where we stand:
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Dagmar Fredy Hernandez Suarez, M.D., Joins Baptist Health as an Interventional Cardiologist
November 2, 2022 – Interventional Cardiologist Dagmar Fredy Hernandez Suarez, M.D., joins the cardiology team of Baptist Health. Dr. Suarez specializes in interventional cardiology, cardiovascular disease and internal medicine. He is fluent in English and Spanish. “We’re pleased to welcome Dr. Suarez to Baptist Health,” said Jonathan Fialkow, M.D.,...
sflcn.com
Art Week Comes to Plantation for an Island SPACE Exhibit
PLANTATION – From November through Miami Art Week and until February 2023, Island SPACE Caribbean Museum presents two simultaneous fine art exhibitions featuring the work of Paul Campbell and Miami’s Pan American Art Projects. Art collectors and supporters are invited to the opening reception. The reception will take place on the evening of Friday, November 18th, from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. Then the general public is invited to view the work in the Island SPACE art gallery through Sunday, February 12th.
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fort Lauderdale opens this week
Pie master and entrepreneur Derek Kaplan, alongside the talented team behind Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, has finally landed in Broward County. After expanding his Wynwood-born shop to Coconut Grove, Kaplan is opening his dessert destination in Fort Lauderdale just in time for the holiday season.
seminoletribune.org
Grand marshals named for Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade
Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade will feature a trio of grand marshals. Justin Wyborn, vice president and assistant general manager of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, announced Oct. 24 that artists Taylor Dayne, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick will serve as co-grand marshals. The colorful parade annually...
WSVN-TV
Brightline on track to open new station in Aventura
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Brigtline’s plan to expand is on track. A new station being developed in Aventura will be key to the company’s future in Florida. Anyone who has been to Aventura knows that traffic is a problem, but officials with Brightline said they will soon open a station in the area.
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Announces Plans for Metromover Expansion to Miami Beach
Miami-Dade officials announced plans Wednesday to extend the county's Metromover system to Miami Beach. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Commissioner Eileen Higgins announced in a video posted to Twitter that the county threw out its previous plans for a Baylink monorail service, saying the Metromover expansion from downtown to Miami Beach is a more cost-effective solution.
floridapolitics.com
‘Passion to serve’: Marleine Bastien devoted to a brighter, better District 2 in homestretch of Miami-Dade Commission runoff
‘You need someone who knows of the problems, has management experience, competence, courage, the skill set to do it and the passion to serve.’. In her bid to represent District 2 on the Miami-Dade County Commission, Marleine Bastien is leaning on her more than four decades of nonprofit and social work. That, plus the good word of hundreds of local leaders and countless residents whose lives she’s touched.
miamicurated.com
Bayshore Club, My New “Go To” Place
One of my new “go to” places for a casual, relaxed and delicious lunch or dinner with friends is the waterfront Bayshore Club in Coconut Grove. I’ve been there four times in six weeks which is a lot for me given the number of places I need to check out. My friends share my opinion as do a lot of diners, as it’s not easy to get a reservation in the evening, especially now that there’s live music five nights a week and at Sunday brunch.
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Restaurants In Fort Lauderdale FL
Fort Lauderdale restaurants have long been renowned for their high quality, great service, and various cuisines. Because of the number of great Fort Lauderdale restaurants, we’ve compiled a short guide to help you try the best of the best. Keep reading to find seven of the best restaurants in Fort Lauderdale FL.
Roster Building 101: Miami addressing the most important positions with 2023 class
Stacking talent at every position group is important with building a college football roster, but a handful of position groups are more important than others. Success in the modern game is largely based on the success of establishing the pass game and defending the pass. Having depth and talent at...
