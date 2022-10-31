ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

247Sports

Nansen not afraid to rely on younger players

Arizona may not have performed as well against USC as it wanted to, but defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen saw some positives. “We played sound football, assignment football,” Nansen said. “Guys knew where they needed to be and they rallied to the ball and played hard. That was a good football team we played and I thought our guys handled themselves pretty well. We had five chances to get to the quarterback and he’s a mobile guy. You look at the film in the past and he is always avoiding the rush, but we had our opportunities.”
TEMPE, AZ
Terry Mansfield

Best Restaurants in Phoenix

Phoenix, Arizona, has numerous outstanding restaurants. Friends enjoying a meal at a nice restaurant.Image by vivienviv0 from Pixabay. Many fine restaurants in Phoenix serve various types of food. So, if you'd like some of the best food Phoenix has to offer, be sure to check out these restaurants, selected based on our research:
PHOENIX, AZ
Builder

The Howard Hughes Corp. Breaks Ground on 37,000-Acre Master Plan in Phoenix

In Phoenix’s West Valley, The Howard Hughes Corp. has broken ground on a 37,000-acre mixed-use master-planned community, Teravalis. Projected to include 100,000 homes and 55 million square feet of commercial development, the community previously known as Douglas Ranch will address the housing demand in the rapidly growing metro area.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix Country Club will host PGA TOUR Champions event

Phoenix Country Club will host the PGA TOUR Champions Charles Schwab Cup Championship next Thursday – Sunday, November 10 – 13. The final event of the PGA TOUR Champions season, and the third and final event of the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs, will feature the top 36 golfers in the standings and determine the annual Charles Schwab Cup Champion.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Here’s what we know about Barack Obama’s Phoenix rally for Democrats

PHOENIX – Details about former President Barack Obama’s rally Wednesday in Phoenix for Arizona Democratic candidates have been released. The “Arizona Get Out The Vote Rally with President Obama!” event, which was announced on Sunday without a location, will be held at Cesar Chavez High School at 3921 W. Baseline Road in the city’s Laveen neighborhood, the Arizona Democratic Party revealed Tuesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

ADOT to Hold Meeting on Loop 101 Expansion

The Arizona Department of Transportation will host a virtual public meeting Nov. 2 to provide information about a future project to add lanes and make other improvements along Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) between Princess Drive and Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale. The project will add one general purpose lane along that...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

New luxury senior residences Clarendale Arcadia opens

Clarendale Arcadia, the latest luxury senior living community, announced today the opening of Phase I of their residences with a move in date of December 5, 2022. This first phase includes some Independent Living residences and all assisted living and memory care residences. Located close to the southeast corner of...
PHOENIX, AZ
247Sports

