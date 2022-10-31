Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Obama Says the Phoenix Suns Look goodSiloamPhoenix, AZ
Best Restaurants in PhoenixTerry MansfieldPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes, New Indian Restaurant Moves InGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Taylor Swift announces she is going on the road with "The Eras Tour"Tina HowellGlendale, AZ
Related
Nansen not afraid to rely on younger players
Arizona may not have performed as well against USC as it wanted to, but defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen saw some positives. “We played sound football, assignment football,” Nansen said. “Guys knew where they needed to be and they rallied to the ball and played hard. That was a good football team we played and I thought our guys handled themselves pretty well. We had five chances to get to the quarterback and he’s a mobile guy. You look at the film in the past and he is always avoiding the rush, but we had our opportunities.”
Premium podcast: No. 10 UCLA preview and ASU hoops primer
The latest edition of the Sun Devil Source Report Premium Podcast is a detailed analysis preview of Arizona State's home matchup against UCLA on Saturday and give a season preview for Sun Devil Hoops.
MSNBC
Arizona's Julie Gunnigle may be the last line of defense for democracy
Julie Gunnigle, the Democratic candidate for Maricopa County prosecutor in Arizona, may well be one of the state's last hopes for democracy as we know it, which means she could be one of the last hopes for the country's democracy as we know it. If elected, Gunnigle will bear responsibility...
Best Restaurants in Phoenix
Phoenix, Arizona, has numerous outstanding restaurants. Friends enjoying a meal at a nice restaurant.Image by vivienviv0 from Pixabay. Many fine restaurants in Phoenix serve various types of food. So, if you'd like some of the best food Phoenix has to offer, be sure to check out these restaurants, selected based on our research:
Builder
The Howard Hughes Corp. Breaks Ground on 37,000-Acre Master Plan in Phoenix
In Phoenix’s West Valley, The Howard Hughes Corp. has broken ground on a 37,000-acre mixed-use master-planned community, Teravalis. Projected to include 100,000 homes and 55 million square feet of commercial development, the community previously known as Douglas Ranch will address the housing demand in the rapidly growing metro area.
Asked & answered: Can drivers lane-split to make a right turn at a red light?
Operation Safe Roads is committed to making sure Arizona drivers have clarity for their commute. Can drivers lane-split to make a right turn at a red light?
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix Country Club will host PGA TOUR Champions event
Phoenix Country Club will host the PGA TOUR Champions Charles Schwab Cup Championship next Thursday – Sunday, November 10 – 13. The final event of the PGA TOUR Champions season, and the third and final event of the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs, will feature the top 36 golfers in the standings and determine the annual Charles Schwab Cup Champion.
kjzz.org
San Carlos Apaches to make CAP water supply available to Rio Verde residents
A number of residents in the Rio Verde Foothills community outside of Scottsdale recently learned that their water supply was in jeopardy. But a temporary solution could be in the works, with water from an Arizona tribe. Although some Rio Verde residents have wells, several get their water trucked in...
KTAR.com
Here’s what we know about Barack Obama’s Phoenix rally for Democrats
PHOENIX – Details about former President Barack Obama’s rally Wednesday in Phoenix for Arizona Democratic candidates have been released. The “Arizona Get Out The Vote Rally with President Obama!” event, which was announced on Sunday without a location, will be held at Cesar Chavez High School at 3921 W. Baseline Road in the city’s Laveen neighborhood, the Arizona Democratic Party revealed Tuesday.
azbex.com
ADOT to Hold Meeting on Loop 101 Expansion
The Arizona Department of Transportation will host a virtual public meeting Nov. 2 to provide information about a future project to add lanes and make other improvements along Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) between Princess Drive and Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale. The project will add one general purpose lane along that...
azbigmedia.com
New luxury senior residences Clarendale Arcadia opens
Clarendale Arcadia, the latest luxury senior living community, announced today the opening of Phase I of their residences with a move in date of December 5, 2022. This first phase includes some Independent Living residences and all assisted living and memory care residences. Located close to the southeast corner of...
247Sports
58K+
Followers
390K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0