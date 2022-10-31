North West Recreates TLC’s ‘No Scrubs’ Video For Epic Halloween Costume: Watch

Image Credit: Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

North West, 9, channeled Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas from the popular music group TLC for Halloween! The daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West looked incredible as the singer in the group’s music video for their 1999 hit “No Scrubs,” in videos her mom posted to Instagram, and had her two pals join her as the other two members, Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes. Her outfit looked strikingly similar to Chilli’s and consisted of a black sleeveless top, black PVC pants with a red and white oval-shaped belt, and black boots.

North also had her hair down and curled to look like the talented star’s and her friends also dressed in epic outfits very similar to T-Boz and Left Eye’s. All three gals posed confidently for photos in the videos and also walked together while singing along to the song. Once the videos went viral, fans couldn’t get enough of North’s incredible costume and raved about it in comments on social media.

“North West and her little friends as TLC in the scrubs video is actually super cute, they nailed it,” one fan wrote after seeing the videos. “Wow,” another simply but effectively shared, while others compared photos of North and her friends to photos of TLC.

TLC in their 1999 ‘No Scrubs’ music video. (Courtesy of YouTube)

As North impressed the online community with her look, her mom Kim did the same with her own memorable Halloween costume. The mother-of-four dressed as Mystique from X-Men when she attended Tracee Ellis Ross’ 50th birthday party, which doubled as a costume party. Her costume included skintight blue latex and a long red wig as she also showed off blue face paint.

In addition to being photographed at the star-studded event, she also shared eye-catching photos and video clips of her look on social media. Just like North’s costume, her look received a large number of compliments in the comments section and proved to be one of the most talked about celebrity Halloween costumes this year.