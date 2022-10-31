ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Forecast: Stronger winds with more showers heading in soon

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A disturbance passing north of the islands will bring increasing showers to windward areas tonight through Thursday. Winds then strengthen and veer to east southeast tonight through the remainder of the week. This will in turn focus the bulk of shower activity over southeast-facing slopes, especially those of Big Island and Maui. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible over the offshore waters for much of the week.
Hawaii News Now - Tracking showers - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

Keeping an eye on the sky and close eye on the radar. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins.
Hawaii reports 1,017 COVID cases, 7 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,017 COVID cases and seven deaths in the last week. There are 691 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 121 on the Big Island, 63 on Kauai, 119 on Maui, one on Molokai, one on Lanai and 21 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 362,834. […]
Trending: 'Bridget Jones' film in the works, Avatar: The Way of Water

The highly-talked about Jason Momoa movie "Chief of War" began filming on Halloween. Healthcare hero: This Hawaii nurse travels to patients to help them at home. Home care nurse Lillian Lau may not have grown up in Hawaii, but her patients say she is a local girl to them. Inside...
PODCAST: Researchers rediscover a Hawaii plant they thought had gone extinct

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Once thought to have been extinct in the wild, a rare native plant has been rediscovered in the remote forests of Hawaii Island. The plant known as delissea argutidentata reappeared in a volcanic crater over 50 years later in an area where it was thought to have been gone forever.
Fishermen worry about state’s plan to regulate designated marine areas

The Maui Police Department has launched new technology aimed at saving more lives. Buyer beware: Hawaii man scammed out of nearly $10,000 in truck purchase. An important consumer alert for anyone buying a used car from a private seller. Union PAC focuses on Maui races that could flip council to...
Thursday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
Flight Operations Planned For Mauna Loa, Kilauea Volcanoes

(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park recently issued its monthly Notice of Flight Operations for November 2022. The National Park Service says management of the park requires the use of aircraft to monitor and research volcanic activity, as well as “conduct search-and-rescue missions and law enforcement operations, support management of natural and cultural resources, and to maintain backcountry facilities.”
$91+ Hawaii Fare War From 3 Airlines

It’s a great day to buy tickets to and from Hawaii. And this comes even before the upcoming Hawaii airfare sales of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which will be big and include prices below $100 each way. Today’s fare sale started with Alaska Airlines and Southwest Airlines, and...
Oahu’s Wai Kai Will Revolutionize the Hawaiian Surf Experience

Hawaii is the birthplace of modern surfing so it should come as no surprise that it will soon be home to a first-of-its-kind surf-themed entertainment destination. Wai Kai, set to open in Oahu in February 2023, will feature the world’s largest deep-water standing surf wave. If you’re new to surfing or hoping to improve your skills, the resort will also include a section with adjustable waves ranging from two- to six-feet, perfect for learning the sport.
Inescapable Hawaii Flight Delays. Here’s What To Do.

We’ve written about Hawaii flight delays now for months. And while we thought it would start to improve, it only gets worse. With our upcoming meetings in Honolulu and Maui, it’s hard to know any longer how far in advance to leave. It’s pretty nuts. Our post today includes our best strategy for dealing with this new phenomenon.
