Texas State

KTRE

East Texas health science programs prepare students to fill much-needed jobs

East Texas health science programs prepare students to fill much-needed jobs. “These students are going to be able to come out and help step right in to those areas that really have a great deficit that need students and need people who are trained and ready who want to work and are excited to get out there.” The school offers lessons in pharmacy, nursing assistance, and more. Students also have the opportunity to job shadow at local hospitals.
Tom Handy

Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.

Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. A poll conducted in Houston seemed to be in line with other recent polls for people surveyed on who they will vote for in the election for Texas Governor. The University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs released the results of an online poll conducted in English and Spanish from October 19 to 26. The poll surveyed 1,2000 likely voters.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Can Beto become the next Governor of Texas?

With just over a week before the mid-term election, Texans have a big decision to make over who they want as Texas Governor. Will it be Greg Abbott winning a third term as Governor? Or will Democrat Beto O'Rourke finally win an election and become the next Texas Governor?
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Trump says, Beto is “against God, guns and oil.”

'What's happened to our country is a disgrace, but I'm glad to be back… in the great state of Texas." Former President Donald Trump. Former President Donald Trump was in South Texas this weekend to help rally support for the Republican Party in Texas. While Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was not in attendance, many other prominent Texan Republicans were at the rally held at the regional fairgrounds in Nueces County just outside Corpus Christi.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Abbott says, "Texas has done more than any state in HISTORY to secure our border."

Border security is an important issue in this year's midterm elections, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott again pushed his efforts to secure the border between Texas and Mexico. Eighteen months ago, Abbott launched Operation Lone Star- a joint effort between the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas National Guard to secure the border. Abbott's strategy has received national attention, particularly the bussing of migrants to northern states.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Beto says the "Abbott tax" has forced up monthly energy bills

"Greg Abbott jacked up our monthly energy bills by forcing us to pay the price for his grid failure. It's the Abbott Tax." Democrat nominee for Texas Gov. Beto O'Rourke. Monthly electric bills in some cities in Texas have increased by $137 per month since the ERCOT grid failed in February 2021 due to Winter Storm Uri.
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

SFA fall plant fair to show off student projects

The director of public works speaks about the water system and sewer projects that have been cut. $8 million in ARPA funding was meant to go to the projects, but after a petition blocked the city from taking on debt with a certificate of obligations, the money is now being split up between many other high-priority projects for the city.
NACOGDOCHES, TX

