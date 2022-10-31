Read full article on original website
KTRE
East Texas health science programs prepare students to fill much-needed jobs
East Texas health science programs prepare students to fill much-needed jobs. “These students are going to be able to come out and help step right in to those areas that really have a great deficit that need students and need people who are trained and ready who want to work and are excited to get out there.” The school offers lessons in pharmacy, nursing assistance, and more. Students also have the opportunity to job shadow at local hospitals.
30 Texas Females Have Been Found Murdered on the Texas Killing Fields
Have you ever driven down to Houston or Galveston and been on a very popular stretch of interstate known as "I-45 The Highway of Hell" somewhere near League City? If the answer is yes, then you may have passed a very popular field for dumping the murdered bodies of over 30 young attractive females from ages 10 to 25 years old.
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.
Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. A poll conducted in Houston seemed to be in line with other recent polls for people surveyed on who they will vote for in the election for Texas Governor. The University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs released the results of an online poll conducted in English and Spanish from October 19 to 26. The poll surveyed 1,2000 likely voters.
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Latest poll shows Texans want a more secure border but are torn over Abbott's handling of immigration
The latest poll from the University of Texas at Tyler showed that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to hold the lead over his Texas gubernatorial challenger, Democrat Beto O'Rourke.
Trump is coming to Texas to rally support for Abbott. Will it help?
With the midterm elections just a few weeks away, both the Democrats and Republicans are bringing out the big names to garner support from voters. Last week Vice President Kamala Harris was in Austin for a Democrat function, with her visit to Texas seen as critical to Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke's chances of winning.
Can Beto become the next Governor of Texas?
With just over a week before the mid-term election, Texans have a big decision to make over who they want as Texas Governor. Will it be Greg Abbott winning a third term as Governor? Or will Democrat Beto O'Rourke finally win an election and become the next Texas Governor?
Election Profile: Beto O'Rourke's chances of unseating Greg Abbott from the Texas governor chair
With less than a week to go before the elections, I figured we should all tap into Democratic Candidate for Governor of Texas, Beto O'Rourke, who is working hard in the hopes of unseating Governor Greg Abbott.
Trump says, Beto is “against God, guns and oil.”
'What's happened to our country is a disgrace, but I'm glad to be back… in the great state of Texas." Former President Donald Trump. Former President Donald Trump was in South Texas this weekend to help rally support for the Republican Party in Texas. While Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was not in attendance, many other prominent Texan Republicans were at the rally held at the regional fairgrounds in Nueces County just outside Corpus Christi.
Abbott says, "Texas has done more than any state in HISTORY to secure our border."
Border security is an important issue in this year's midterm elections, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott again pushed his efforts to secure the border between Texas and Mexico. Eighteen months ago, Abbott launched Operation Lone Star- a joint effort between the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas National Guard to secure the border. Abbott's strategy has received national attention, particularly the bussing of migrants to northern states.
Texas senator proposes $300 million fund for Uvalde victims, families
The legislation calls for giving $7.7 million to every household that lost someone in the Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24. Gutierrez said he proposed that amount because it took law enforcement 77 minutes to finally breach the classroom and kill the gunman.
Beto says the "Abbott tax" has forced up monthly energy bills
"Greg Abbott jacked up our monthly energy bills by forcing us to pay the price for his grid failure. It's the Abbott Tax." Democrat nominee for Texas Gov. Beto O'Rourke. Monthly electric bills in some cities in Texas have increased by $137 per month since the ERCOT grid failed in February 2021 due to Winter Storm Uri.
KTRE
SFA fall plant fair to show off student projects
The director of public works speaks about the water system and sewer projects that have been cut. $8 million in ARPA funding was meant to go to the projects, but after a petition blocked the city from taking on debt with a certificate of obligations, the money is now being split up between many other high-priority projects for the city.
What we know about the Trump rally in Robstown: Gun show on schedule for same day at fairgrounds
Donald Trump is coming to South Texas for a rally on Saturday, just days before early voting starts in the midterm elections. In an advisory, Trump said he is holding the rally to "advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters" and highlight candidates. Gov. Greg Abbott, who is seeking a third term in...
Border history on the line in race for Texas’ ‘coveted’ 15th Congressional District
Two Latina political hopefuls are vying to make history in the hotly contested Texas Congressional District 15 race on the South Texas border. Political analysts say all eyes are watching this race in Texas, and nationwide to see if the GOP can flip this seat red, which has been blue for over 150 years.
KWTX
‘We’re seeing a lot of illness being passed around at schools’: Central Texas school districts brace for severe flu season
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Adults aren’t the only ones being impacted by the early onset of flu season this year. Kids across Central Texas are catching the flu, RSV, and other viral illnesses that can easily spread across schools. “We’re seeing quite a bit of increase in illnesses amongst...
Beto says, "Abbott couldn't keep the lights on and Cruz was in Cancun"
"When Abbott couldn't keep the lights on and Cruz was in Cancun, the people of Texas brought one another through this deadly crisis. Now we must unite once more, vote for change, and fix the grid so it never fails us again." Beto O'Rourke.
