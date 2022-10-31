Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
baylorbears.com
BSB Announces Complete 2023 Schedule
WACO, Texas – Baylor baseball released its complete 2023 schedule on Thursday, as announced by first-year head coach Mitch Thompson. The Bears will play 36 of their 55 regular-season games in Waco at Baylor Ballpark, including conference series against Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas and West Virginia. BU will play a combined 21 games against eight NCAA Tournament teams and face off against four conference champions from a year ago. Fourteen 30-game winners headline Baylor's 2023 campaign, including six squads who won 40 or more games last season.
baylorbears.com
FOREVER A BEAR
My Journey as an Athlete and Christ Follower Go Hand-in-Hand. Champions' TriBUne is a special feature through Baylor Athletics that gives you the student-athlete's perspective and the chance for them to share their own story. Kara McGhee, a four-year starting middle blocker, was a freshman on Baylor volleyball's 29-2 team that shared the Big 12 championship and reached the Final Four. The senior communications major from San Antonio, Texas, was a first-team All-Big 12 pick in 2020 and is ranked in the top 20 nationally in blocks (6th, 132) and hitting percentage (17th, .401). Up to No. 11 in the latest AVCA rankings, Baylor (20-4, 9-2) hosts Kansas (16-7, 6-5) at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Ferrell Center:
Oklahoma vs. Baylor schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Oklahoma vs. Baylor schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 5 Time: 2 p.m. Central TV: ESPN+ Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule Odds, ...
WacoTrib.com
Collen eager to begin peeling back mystery of this year's Baylor roster
Last year, as a new coach with a new program, there really wasn’t much mystery for Nicki Collen when it came to scrawling out a starting lineup. NaLyssa Smith? Yeah, she’s going to not only start, but she’s our go-to player. Queen Egbo? She’ll be out there, too. Jordan Lewis, check.
No. 5 Baylor opens with matinee against rebuilding Mississippi Valley State
Don’t think that an early exit in last year’s NCAA Tournament has set well with No. 5 Baylor as it
dallasexpress.com
Texas Marching Bands Perform in Regional Competition
Over two dozen marching bands from schools all over Texas gathered at McLane Stadium on Saturday to compete in the Bands of America (BOA) – Waco Regional Championship. According to KWTX, a total of 28 school bands competed, hailing from South Texas, San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin. This...
Bryan, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Harker Heights High School football team will have a game with Bryan High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WacoTrib.com
West returns to statewide Top 10 rankings, Lorena moves up to No. 8
All it took was another dominant shutout victory for the West Trojans to finally get back into the Top 10 of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine's statewide rankings. The No. 10 Trojans (8-1, 7-0 district) torched Dallas Gateway Charter, 63-0, on Friday to boost their district ledger with 407 points scored vs. 55 allowed. That includes three shutout victories of 50 points or more (including a mind-boggling 89-0 win over Maypearl) as well as two games where West's opponent only managed seven points.
KWTX
Diageo’s acquisition of Waco’s Balcones sparks mixed reaction among locals
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Diageo, which bills itself as the world’s best brand builder for premium drinks, this week announced it had acquired Waco-based Balcones Distilling, who it recognized as “one of the leading producers of American Single Malt Whisky in the United States.”. Diageo praised the distiller’s...
wtaw.com
Bryan High Football Game at Harker Heights Moved up Due to Weather
Due to a stormy forecast for Central Texas this Friday, Bryan High Football’s game at Harker Heights has been moved up to Thursday night. The Vikings and Knights will kick-off at 7 p.m. Pre-game coverage with David Campbell and Mark Green begins at 6:30 on 1620/94.5 WTAW.
Yummy! Meet Killeen, Texas ‘Turkey Leg Man’ Mike Rob
(Killeen, Texas) I feel like it was only right it’s coming so close to the Thanksgiving holiday that I introduced all of Central Texas to Mike Rob, AKA 'The Turkey Leg Man'. The owner of the Neighborhood Flavor, Mike Rob came on the scene with his succulent and very unique turkey legs. Now I know what you’re thinking - a turkey leg is just a turkey leg, right? I get them at the RenFest or carnival all the time.
KWTX
Special events in Waco are attracting more tourists, boosting economy
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - From Silobration to rowing competitions, events in Waco are bringing more footsteps to the area. More visitors result in additional money for the city’s economy. Waco’s interim director of Conventions and Tourism, Dan Quandt, said September’s occupancy here was 72.3 percent, the highest of all...
KWTX
Bomb threats disrupt operations at hospitals in Waco, Temple
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bomb threats disrupted operations at two hospitals in Waco, and another in Temple, Thursday afternoon before the all-clear was issued and operations allowed to resume. Employees and patients at Ascension Providence Hospital at 6901 Medical Parkway in Waco were the first to be allowed back inside...
Governor Greg Abbott speaks at Waco local bar
WACO, Texas — Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke to supporters in Waco at the local George's Bar on Speight Avenue. After visiting Beaumont Wednesday, the governor is hoping to get more voter turnout just in time for Election Day Nov. 8. According to the Texas Secretary of State,...
Officials: Child in Texas reportedly trampled by loose cow
MARLIN, Texas — A child in Marlin, Texas, was reportedly trampled by a loose cow Tuesday, officials say. According to a news release from the Falls County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to Marlin, Texas, after reports that a child was trampled by a cow that was loose in the area.
Burning Up The Dance Floor: Unity Line Dancers form bonds while two-stepping their way across Central Texas
KILLEEN, Texas — Line dancing, we've all seen it before. It is when a group of dancers stand side-by-side in one or more lines as they perform a series of dance moves. For one group of Central Texans, it means so much more, as they are taking on the physical and mental benefits of dancing one two step at a time.
KWTX
‘We’re big Halloween people’: Waco business rearranged skeleton displays for 21 consecutive days in October
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas business owner’s weeks of creative skeleton displays has come to an end, but not without a lot of fanfare and big plans for next year. Automotive Works on Franklin Avenue in Waco spent 21 consecutive October days rearranging large skeletons with themes and props for people to enjoy as they drove down the busy street.
KWTX
Three arrested in Waco in connection with multiple shootings
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three people are in custody in connection with what police say are multiple shooting investigations around the Waco area. Police say they were trying to serve an arrest warrant around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night when they fled on foot. A helicopter flew over the city shining...
Baylor warning students, staff to be alert after off-campus kidnapping
Baylor University is warning students and staff to be vigilant after a victim was kidnapped and then released by three men.
Reward doubled for information into death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales
The reward for information into the death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales has been doubled. Officials suspect foul play since they found his remains in the search for Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
Comments / 0