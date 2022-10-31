My Journey as an Athlete and Christ Follower Go Hand-in-Hand. Champions' TriBUne is a special feature through Baylor Athletics that gives you the student-athlete's perspective and the chance for them to share their own story. Kara McGhee, a four-year starting middle blocker, was a freshman on Baylor volleyball's 29-2 team that shared the Big 12 championship and reached the Final Four. The senior communications major from San Antonio, Texas, was a first-team All-Big 12 pick in 2020 and is ranked in the top 20 nationally in blocks (6th, 132) and hitting percentage (17th, .401). Up to No. 11 in the latest AVCA rankings, Baylor (20-4, 9-2) hosts Kansas (16-7, 6-5) at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Ferrell Center:

WACO, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO