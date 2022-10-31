Read full article on original website
Does Blakespear deserve higher office?
Before sending Catherine Blakespear to the California Senate to enact legislation, we should first look at what she has done for the city of Encinitas. Given her record, ask: Does Catherine Blakespear deserve higher office?. HOUSING. • The 15 high-density housing sites originally presented and voted down in Measure U...
Oceanside includes Betty’s lot to beachfront improvement options
OCEANSIDE — The city is moving forward with renovation plans for popular beachfront sites, including the Junior Seau Beach Community Center, amphitheater and bandshell, and will explore plans to add a rooftop park to Betty’s lot across the street from the Strand. The Oceanside City Council on Oct....
Interfaith opens new post-hospitalization center for homeless
ESCONDIDO — A former motel has been transformed into a 106-bed center offering post-hospitalization and recuperative care for homeless individuals. Interfaith Community Services recently unveiled the new Abraham and Lillian Turk Recuperative Care Center, which will provide care for veterans and civilians leaving hospitals who have recuperative care needs and are struggling with homelessness.
Sheriff investigates stabbing at Encinitas party near candidate’s home
ENCINITAS — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an Oct. 29 stabbing that occurred outside of an Encinitas home — where a candidate for a local school board race is believed to have hosted a party — and whether alcohol was illegally provided to minors.
Political insiders say secret deal made in Carlsbad mayor’s race
CARLSBAD — Political insiders say a secret backroom deal is in the works to help elect Councilman Keith Blackburn as the next mayor of Carlsbad. Linda Slater, president of the Democratic Club of Carlsbad-Oceanside, or DEMCCO, said she was made aware of at least two local Democrat party members who approached three sitting council members — Blackburn, Councilwoman Priya Bhat-Patel and Councilwoman Teresa Acosta — with a deal to support Blackburn’s candidacy in exchange for voting to appoint former local candidate Lela Panagides to the council.
Meet the new and expanded Encinitas Chamber of Commerce team
If you’ve stopped by the Encinitas Chamber and Encinitas Visitor Center office lately, you may have noticed some new faces. “In an effort to bring more benefits and expertise to the Encinitas business community, we have welcomed new staff to further promote a prosperous business environment for our members,” says Chamber CEO Sherry Yardley. “Meet our expanded team!”
Wall of Freedom unveiled in Solana Beach
SOLANA BEACH — The Spirit of Liberty Foundation, which supports the Armed Forces, Veterans and First Responders, created the Wall of Freedom which includes the American Flag with the flags of the six branches of our military services. The first Wall of Freedom is prominently displayed on the exterior...
Humane Society seeks home for 12-week-old kitten found under car hood
ENCINITAS — The Rancho Coastal Humane Society is looking to find a permanent home for a 12-week-old orange tabby kitten recently found hiding underneath the hood of a car in southern San Diego County. The kitten, a two-pound, female kitten with short, reddish-orange fur, was nicknamed “Cadillac” by staff...
Time to garden for the holidays
I watch a lot of cooking shows. In October, two of my favorite cooking divas, Ina Garten and Martha Stewart, suggested that we should be thinking about Thanksgiving. Ahead of time. But to me that doesn’t means thinking about turkey, but about the vegetables!. So I have consulted the...
Combs takes command as first woman to lead Army-Navy school
CARLSBAD — For the first time in the Army and Navy Academy’s history, a woman will lead the North County all-boys military boarding school. Retired U.S. Army Major Gen. Peggy Combs was recently named president of the private college preparatory academy following her 33-year military career. Combs, a two-star general, officially took command on Oct. 23 in Carlsbad.
Local quarterback shines at UC Davis
SAN MARCOS — Miles Hastings, the former varsity quarterback of the San Marcos High School Knights and now team captain and starting quarterback at UC Davis, has been named “Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week.” In addition he was nominated for the College Football Performance Award National Performer, week nine of 2022.
