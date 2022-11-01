ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bitcoinist.com

Blockchain Gaming Giant Releases Its Utility-Centric Cryptocurrency Token

[Hong Kong] October 25, 2022 – Catheon Gaming, the leading blockchain video gaming giant, is excited to announce the release of its cryptocurrency token, $CATHEON. The $CATHEON token is a universal governance and utility token that will underpin the entire Catheon Gaming ecosystem, which serves players the most comprehensive and exhilarating web3 gaming experience to date.
PYMNTS

From Land Sales to Health Records Governments Embrace Blockchain

Blockchain real estate tech firm Propy is now recording property sales and recording title and escrow documents on NFTs and well as standard blockchain transactions. With its recently launched Title & Escrow Service, the firm — which sold the first-ever tokenized property, an apartment in Ukraine (obviously several years ago) — has added the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that are best known for holding Bored Ape avatars, and NBA slam dunk clips, to its toolbox.
VERMONT STATE
HackerNoon

How Fintech Business Founders Can Develop Crypto Trading Apps

While all other industries witnessed a severe slowdown in their growth, the fintech sector experienced a boom during the pandemic, enjoying massive investment and increasing adoption of its services. However, not all fintech businesses survive — while there are already 473 fintech unicorns globally, according to ABN Amro Ventures, many promising startups are doomed to failure. How to make a crypto app that will have the edge over competitors and meet the needs of clients? For many business founders, it might be challenging to create a universal step-by-step plan and start their own crypto development journey.
blockworks.co

JPMorgan Trade on Public Blockchain ‘Monumental Step’ for DeFi

JPMorgan, DBS and SBI Digital Asset execute live trade using DeFi, tokenized deposits and verifiable credentials. JPMorgan has used the Polygon blockchain to trade tokenized cash deposits — the latest instance of banks moving into DeFi markets. The trade occurred as part of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)...
NEWSBTC

Top 3 Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Projects to Watch Out For: Huobi, Cardano and Orbeon

Decentralized Finance, also known as DeFi, is the next big thing in blockchain technology and has already started to gain traction with investors and users alike. As the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry grow at an exponential rate, there are many new developments in DeFi protocols each year that help drive further adoption of decentralized financial systems.
kitco.com

BlackRock's European blockchain ETF shows that crypto is here to stay - Flowdesk CEO

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Due to the increasing interest, the multinational investment company BlackRock announced the launch of a new exchange-traded fund...
Hackernoon

Accommodating Data-Based Networks on the Blockchain

The world’s perception of digital interactions is changing in a profound way. From blockchain to federated data networks, to social media that lets you switch algorithms - the internet is shifting to a much more modular approach when it comes to data. With hard signatures, and paper contracts, fading...
HackerNoon

How to Ensure Your Software Supply Chain Is Secure for Business Innovation

When reflecting on the history of software, it’s mind-boggling how far the IT industry has come from the early days of waterfall development practices and monolithic, clunky applications. This evolution of software has filtered into business models as most industries have embarked on a journey of digital transformation. As the world becomes more software-oriented, businesses are building and deploying new applications to keep pace with customer demands and an evolving threat landscape.
PYMNTS

Pick n Pay Expands Crypto Payments in South Africa

The South African grocery retailer Pick n Pay announced Tuesday (Nov. 1) that it has completed the first phase of a pilot that allows customers to pay in-store using the Lightning Network bitcoin payment protocol. As it makes transactions cheaper and faster than dealing directly with the bitcoin blockchain, the...
Hackernoon

How the DAO Ecosystem Is Redefining Organizations on the Web

Things move quickly on the internet. Because information and content can now travel instantaneously worldwide, some firms are relocating their whole operations to cyberspace. And yet, the pace at which these firms function is....lagging?. Decentralization. Decentralization is commonly referred to as the shift of power (and decision-making) from a centralized...
dailyhodl.com

Magic Square Rebrands Its Ultimate Web 3.0 Affiliate Network Into Magic Boost

Magic Square, the community-driven Web 3.0 app store, announced today the rebranding of its leading affiliate network as Magic Boost after seeing a series of accomplishments and developments. This marks a new era for affiliate marketing in the decentralized world, bringing blockchain technology closer to the masses. Being the one-and-only...
HackerNoon

The Future of DeFi - Emerging Evolution

Pareto Distribution, in other words, the 80-20 rule, is often used to describe wealth distribution within societies. The principle still seems to apply; however, in recent decades, the numbers shifted to favor the smaller group even more. Why should I, the average citizen, care about Pareto Principle?. If we take...
ValueWalk

Kinesis Money Launches Virtual Crypto Card

London, United Kingdom, 1st November, 2022, Chainwire. Kinesis Money, the digital asset utility platform, launched the Kinesis Virtual Card, enabling the global community to spend their crypto holdings in real-time, with instant fiat conversion, anywhere in the world. Powered by BAANX, the Kinesis Virtual Card introduces cryptocurrency as a monetary...
Benzinga

Phala Network Partners with Octaloop for the Unblock Hackathon

Phala Network has announced its partnership with Octaloop for the Unblock 2022 hackathon. Unblock is a Web3-focused hackathon aimed at promoting blockchain technology and encouraging its potential applications in India, creating new opportunities for both Web3 companies and enthusiasts to discover networking and investment opportunities in the space. As the...
pymnts.com

MoneyGram Introduces New Crypto Trading Service for App Users

MoneyGram is expanding its money management tools to cryptocurrency with a new in-app service. The company announced Tuesday (Nov. 1) that it’s launching a new service to give United States consumers the opportunity to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency via the MoneyGram mobile app. Users will now have access...
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

