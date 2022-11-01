Read full article on original website
Related
Roblox's Metaverse Fashion Report Can Teach Us a Lot About the Future of Gaming
It's Crypto Player One, the first and only daily newsletter on crypto gaming, coming in as fresh as a Caesar salad. The Roblox fashion report that blew our minds 🤯. What was the name of the first Nintendo console for optical discs?. Scroll down to find out the answer. Three...
bitcoinist.com
Blockchain Gaming Giant Releases Its Utility-Centric Cryptocurrency Token
[Hong Kong] October 25, 2022 – Catheon Gaming, the leading blockchain video gaming giant, is excited to announce the release of its cryptocurrency token, $CATHEON. The $CATHEON token is a universal governance and utility token that will underpin the entire Catheon Gaming ecosystem, which serves players the most comprehensive and exhilarating web3 gaming experience to date.
From Land Sales to Health Records Governments Embrace Blockchain
Blockchain real estate tech firm Propy is now recording property sales and recording title and escrow documents on NFTs and well as standard blockchain transactions. With its recently launched Title & Escrow Service, the firm — which sold the first-ever tokenized property, an apartment in Ukraine (obviously several years ago) — has added the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that are best known for holding Bored Ape avatars, and NBA slam dunk clips, to its toolbox.
How Fintech Business Founders Can Develop Crypto Trading Apps
While all other industries witnessed a severe slowdown in their growth, the fintech sector experienced a boom during the pandemic, enjoying massive investment and increasing adoption of its services. However, not all fintech businesses survive — while there are already 473 fintech unicorns globally, according to ABN Amro Ventures, many promising startups are doomed to failure. How to make a crypto app that will have the edge over competitors and meet the needs of clients? For many business founders, it might be challenging to create a universal step-by-step plan and start their own crypto development journey.
blockworks.co
JPMorgan Trade on Public Blockchain ‘Monumental Step’ for DeFi
JPMorgan, DBS and SBI Digital Asset execute live trade using DeFi, tokenized deposits and verifiable credentials. JPMorgan has used the Polygon blockchain to trade tokenized cash deposits — the latest instance of banks moving into DeFi markets. The trade occurred as part of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)...
CoinTelegraph
World Crypto Conference 2023 connects TradFi with Web3 to debate the future of digital assets
One of Europe’s most exciting blockchain conferences — the World Crypto Conference 2023 — will be held from Jan. 13 to 15 in Switzerland, the global center of traditional finance and one of the world’s most crypto-friendly countries. Fittingly, the WCC2023 takes place just before the...
NEWSBTC
Top 3 Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Projects to Watch Out For: Huobi, Cardano and Orbeon
Decentralized Finance, also known as DeFi, is the next big thing in blockchain technology and has already started to gain traction with investors and users alike. As the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry grow at an exponential rate, there are many new developments in DeFi protocols each year that help drive further adoption of decentralized financial systems.
Benzinga
Digital Nigeria 2022, Day 2: Blockchain Adoption Can Increase Nigeria's GNP, If...
"Developing countries like Nigeria, if we position ourselves, can increase GDP by at least 0.5 percent, which is almost US$ 25 billion" - Blockchain Summit @ Digital Nigeria 2022, Day 2. ABUJA, NG, Oct 28, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Developing nations like Nigeria stand a chance to benefit from...
dailyhodl.com
Chainlink Creator Sergey Nazarov Makes Crypto Prediction for 2023 As SWIFT Partnership Enters New Phase
Chainlink (LINK) creator Sergey Nazarov is making some predictions for crypto and blockchain technology for the coming year. In a new interview on Real Vision Crypto, Nazarov says with certain security advancements, more crypto applications will be able to start operating between multiple blockchains. “With the one caveat that it’s...
kitco.com
BlackRock's European blockchain ETF shows that crypto is here to stay - Flowdesk CEO
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Due to the increasing interest, the multinational investment company BlackRock announced the launch of a new exchange-traded fund...
Accommodating Data-Based Networks on the Blockchain
The world’s perception of digital interactions is changing in a profound way. From blockchain to federated data networks, to social media that lets you switch algorithms - the internet is shifting to a much more modular approach when it comes to data. With hard signatures, and paper contracts, fading...
How to Ensure Your Software Supply Chain Is Secure for Business Innovation
When reflecting on the history of software, it’s mind-boggling how far the IT industry has come from the early days of waterfall development practices and monolithic, clunky applications. This evolution of software has filtered into business models as most industries have embarked on a journey of digital transformation. As the world becomes more software-oriented, businesses are building and deploying new applications to keep pace with customer demands and an evolving threat landscape.
Pick n Pay Expands Crypto Payments in South Africa
The South African grocery retailer Pick n Pay announced Tuesday (Nov. 1) that it has completed the first phase of a pilot that allows customers to pay in-store using the Lightning Network bitcoin payment protocol. As it makes transactions cheaper and faster than dealing directly with the bitcoin blockchain, the...
DeGameFi Conference in Tbilisi: Introducing a New Crypto Hub to the Web3 Community
They say, once you come to Georgia, you find yourself reluctant to leave. This stunning country – particularly attractive with sunny weather, scenic mountains, and of course, exceptional wine – has not only incredible nature and rich culture, but also all chances to become another cradle of fintech and blockchain.
Hackernoon
How the DAO Ecosystem Is Redefining Organizations on the Web
Things move quickly on the internet. Because information and content can now travel instantaneously worldwide, some firms are relocating their whole operations to cyberspace. And yet, the pace at which these firms function is....lagging?. Decentralization. Decentralization is commonly referred to as the shift of power (and decision-making) from a centralized...
dailyhodl.com
Magic Square Rebrands Its Ultimate Web 3.0 Affiliate Network Into Magic Boost
Magic Square, the community-driven Web 3.0 app store, announced today the rebranding of its leading affiliate network as Magic Boost after seeing a series of accomplishments and developments. This marks a new era for affiliate marketing in the decentralized world, bringing blockchain technology closer to the masses. Being the one-and-only...
The Future of DeFi - Emerging Evolution
Pareto Distribution, in other words, the 80-20 rule, is often used to describe wealth distribution within societies. The principle still seems to apply; however, in recent decades, the numbers shifted to favor the smaller group even more. Why should I, the average citizen, care about Pareto Principle?. If we take...
ValueWalk
Kinesis Money Launches Virtual Crypto Card
London, United Kingdom, 1st November, 2022, Chainwire. Kinesis Money, the digital asset utility platform, launched the Kinesis Virtual Card, enabling the global community to spend their crypto holdings in real-time, with instant fiat conversion, anywhere in the world. Powered by BAANX, the Kinesis Virtual Card introduces cryptocurrency as a monetary...
Phala Network Partners with Octaloop for the Unblock Hackathon
Phala Network has announced its partnership with Octaloop for the Unblock 2022 hackathon. Unblock is a Web3-focused hackathon aimed at promoting blockchain technology and encouraging its potential applications in India, creating new opportunities for both Web3 companies and enthusiasts to discover networking and investment opportunities in the space. As the...
pymnts.com
MoneyGram Introduces New Crypto Trading Service for App Users
MoneyGram is expanding its money management tools to cryptocurrency with a new in-app service. The company announced Tuesday (Nov. 1) that it’s launching a new service to give United States consumers the opportunity to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency via the MoneyGram mobile app. Users will now have access...
HackerNoon
7K+
Followers
19K+
Post
781K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0