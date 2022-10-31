Read full article on original website
Several Northeast Ohio counties back up to CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are beginning to increase across Northeast Ohio, and health experts are now urging stricter health measures for some residents in the region. According to the CDC, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull are now back up to a high community level for COVID-19...
It is now easier for people to learn about, report scams
‘I really want to ask this person, why my daughter?’: Father of Cleveland murder victim. Early voting brought out passion of voters at Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. USPS resumes mail delivery to neighborhood 3 months after mailman was attacked by dog. Judge dismisses murder charge against Cleveland man...
Patient not hurt after carjacking outside the UH Seidman Cancer Center
UNIVERSITY CIRCLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver dropping off a patient at the UH Seidman Cancer Center Thursday morning was carjacked by a suspect who remains on the loose. According to a University Hospitals spokesperson, the crime happened around 8:40 a.m. in the 11100 block of Euclid Ave. The suspect...
Cleveland-area hospital systems confirm nationwide Amoxicillin shortage
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the most commonly used antibiotics for children is in short supply here in Northeast Ohio and nationally. The FDA says the shortage of the drug amoxicillin is due in part to a surge in RSV cases. Antibiotics are usually for bacterial infections, but some...
Need help keeping the heat on? Cuyahoga County residents may qualify for assistance
If you need help keeping the heat on this winter, you may qualify for assistance.
Retired Vermilion Police Department K-9 passes away after ‘drastic decline in health’
VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - Vermilion police “with a heavy heart” announced the passing of a retired K-9 on Thursday. K9 Miro, who was in service with the department from 2012-2020, passed away due to a sudden “drastic decline” in his health, according to a department Facebook post.
2 inmates die at the Cuyahoga County Jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Sheriff said safety measures have been increased at the Cuyahoga County Jail after two inmates died this week. A 32-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell around 9:10 p.m. on Nov. 1. Cuyahoga County Sheriff Steven Hammett said Mark Turner Jr. received...
Westlake gets $1.9 million for violent crime reduction; East Cleveland gets $150,000
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Earlier this year, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced he would take $100 million of the federal dollars given to the state for the Recover Act and create the Violent Crime Reduction Grant Plan. Law enforcement agencies were asked to submit grants to the Office of Criminal...
University Hospitals to build on new state-of-the-art surgical center in Amherst
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- University Hospitals announced Wednesday it would open a state-of-the-art surgical center in Amherst. The new health campus will be located at the southeast corner of Ohio 2 and Oak Point Road, according to a recent press release. The new Amherst Beaver Creek Surgery Center, a ValueHealth Network Partner,...
Greater Cleveland Food Bank opens 200,000-square-foot distribution center
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s distribution hub is now ready to serve families in need. On Wednesday, the Food Bank officially unveiled the almost 200,000-square-foot facility on Coit Road on the border of the Cleveland neighborhoods of Glenville and Collinwood. The hub will make it easier for the Food Bank’s community partners, donors and volunteers to serve the nearly 350,000 people in Greater Cleveland who were helped by the Food Bank during this fiscal year.
Overdose alert: Where drug use has spiked in NE Ohio
The department is warning of suspected fentanyl which may be in counterfeit pills, cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin.
‘Home of the future’ on Lake Erie asks $10 million: House of the Week
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- With a price tag of $10 million, 26000 Lake Road is currently one of the highest-priced listings in Northeast Ohio. Chestnut Hill Realty broker Craig Cantrall calls the contemporary home, completed in 2013, a “modern masterpiece built by one of the most innovative minds in the country.”
Cleveland residents ‘angry’ over new policy requiring leaves to be bagged for pickup
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The leaves aren’t the only thing changing in Cleveland. The city announced plans on Wednesday to now require residents to bag their leaves in order for their yard waste to be picked up. According to city officials, the changes to the seasonal pickup program will...
I-Team: Mayor cancels leaf pickup for CLE residents
The FOX 8 I-Team revealed the City of Cleveland will not have crews picking up leaves piled along streets this fall. Now a firestorm is growing.
Economic vacuum widens as Severance Town Center dies a slow death: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Heading to my dentist’s office near Severance Town Center, I tried to recreate in my mind what the shopping mall was like when it served as the heartbeat of Cleveland Heights. I thought of the department stores there, like Halle’s and Higbee’s. Richman Brothers had...
Early voting brought out passion of voters at Cuyahoga County Board of Elections
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Voter Maosha Vales not mincing any words during her stop at the Cuyahoga County Board of elections. She told 19 news she never misses the opportunity to vote and neither should you. “I make sure I vote every year & even if I have to work I...
What’s next for Burke Airport?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland will be conducting an economic development analysis of Burke Lakefront Airport to analyze the future of the site. The analysis will look at the potential future economic impact of the airport as is, and what could come of the land if the airport closes.
Cleveland group receives grant to help reduce infant mortality rate
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the organization First Year Cleveland (FYC), Black babies in Cuyahoga County are six times more likely to die before their first birthday, compared to white babies. “The research shows that the toxic stress that exist in our community especially for Black women is really...
‘Where’s my guardrail?’ house gets huge boulders as solution to frequent accidents
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cars speeding down South Taylor Road hit John Gall’s home twice in the past year, doing massive damage where the street dead ends into Fairmount Boulevard in Cleveland Heights. “This is an obvious danger zone, certainly for me and for my neighbor, so I...
North Olmsted husky ‘paroled’ from police kennel dons jail uniform for Halloween
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - You may have heard of dogs wearing the “cone of shame,” but what about a jail uniform after spending some time behind bars at their police department?. That’s what the owners of a dog who was recently “paroled” from the North Olmsted Police...
