CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s distribution hub is now ready to serve families in need. On Wednesday, the Food Bank officially unveiled the almost 200,000-square-foot facility on Coit Road on the border of the Cleveland neighborhoods of Glenville and Collinwood. The hub will make it easier for the Food Bank’s community partners, donors and volunteers to serve the nearly 350,000 people in Greater Cleveland who were helped by the Food Bank during this fiscal year.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO