Cuyahoga County, OH

It is now easier for people to learn about, report scams

‘I really want to ask this person, why my daughter?’: Father of Cleveland murder victim. Early voting brought out passion of voters at Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. USPS resumes mail delivery to neighborhood 3 months after mailman was attacked by dog. Judge dismisses murder charge against Cleveland man...
Patient not hurt after carjacking outside the UH Seidman Cancer Center

UNIVERSITY CIRCLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver dropping off a patient at the UH Seidman Cancer Center Thursday morning was carjacked by a suspect who remains on the loose. According to a University Hospitals spokesperson, the crime happened around 8:40 a.m. in the 11100 block of Euclid Ave. The suspect...
2 inmates die at the Cuyahoga County Jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Sheriff said safety measures have been increased at the Cuyahoga County Jail after two inmates died this week. A 32-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell around 9:10 p.m. on Nov. 1. Cuyahoga County Sheriff Steven Hammett said Mark Turner Jr. received...
Cleveland.com

Greater Cleveland Food Bank opens 200,000-square-foot distribution center

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s distribution hub is now ready to serve families in need. On Wednesday, the Food Bank officially unveiled the almost 200,000-square-foot facility on Coit Road on the border of the Cleveland neighborhoods of Glenville and Collinwood. The hub will make it easier for the Food Bank’s community partners, donors and volunteers to serve the nearly 350,000 people in Greater Cleveland who were helped by the Food Bank during this fiscal year.
What’s next for Burke Airport?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland will be conducting an economic development analysis of Burke Lakefront Airport to analyze the future of the site. The analysis will look at the potential future economic impact of the airport as is, and what could come of the land if the airport closes.
Cleveland group receives grant to help reduce infant mortality rate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the organization First Year Cleveland (FYC), Black babies in Cuyahoga County are six times more likely to die before their first birthday, compared to white babies. “The research shows that the toxic stress that exist in our community especially for Black women is really...
