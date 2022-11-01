ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

POLITICO

How Medicare is changing in 2023

RULES GALORE (I) — On Tuesday, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released several final policies affecting sectors across the industry — and patients across the country. The policies will become effective on Jan. 1, 2023. Some highlights, winners and losers:. — A new behavioral health push:...
Michigan Daily

The U.S. medical education system is not producing enough doctors, and we are increasingly unhealthy for it

The United States healthcare system is in crisis. Even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, many physicians were working fewer and fewer hours due to systemic burnout across the profession, working an average of 51.4 hours per week in 2018, a one-hour decrease from 2016. An NIH study found that the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated this issue, with many more physicians leaving the profession or working even fewer hours.
InsuranceNewsNet

2022 Q3 Fact Sheet

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. By delivering better health outcomes at lower costs. , a FORTUNE 500® company, is a diversified healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. Through our portfolio of government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs. Centene. offers affordable and high-quality...
Fox News

Democrat running for Arizona gov is latest to support no limits on abortion

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs is the latest high-profile Democrat to suggest that women should be free to have an abortion at any time during their pregnancy. Hobbs appeared on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday to discuss her race against GOP nominee Kari Lake, who supports abortions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy. When asked what she thinks about that restriction and whether she favors any specific limit on abortion, Hobbs indicated she supports no limit.
CBS News

"Tripledemic" in U.S. could bring deluge of patients to hospitals

The U.S. could very well face what has been dubbed a "tripledemic" this winter, with cases of COVID-19, the flu and a virus called respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) surging at the same time. Cases of RSV are rising quickly in young children, who typically contract the virus by the time...
Axios

The case for redefining "never events" for hospitals

When is it acceptable for a hospital to send debt collectors after low-income patients? The answer should be "never," argues a new article published in JAMA Health Forum. Why it matters: Health systems around the country — particularly nonprofits — have come under fire in recent years for aggressively pursuing debt collections, and even suing, patients who can't pay their bills.
News-Medical.net

Study analyzes Medicaid programs for children with medical complexity

Medicaid eligibility and coverage for children with medical complexity vary substantially by state, which gives rise to health equity concerns, especially if families move across state lines, according to a study from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago published in the journal JAMA Network Open. The study focused on Medicaid programs for these children beyond the traditional family income-based eligibility.
docwirenews.com

Women Can’t Buy Arthritis Medicine Due to Abortion Ban

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade may have unforeseen repercussions, such as denying women access to necessary medications like arthritis medications. Methotrexate is one vital plant that has suffered due to the Supreme Court’s decision. Methotrexate is a medication that is commonly used to treat autoimmune illnesses such as inflammatory arthritis, psoriasis, and lupus. Higher doses are also used in cancer treatment to prevent cell division.
docwirenews.com

Prenatal Care Delivery for Black Women Needs Improvement

Prenatal care delivery is lacking for low-income Black pregnant women, according to a recent study published in JAMA Network Open. “Black pregnant people with low income face inequities in health care access and outcomes in the US, yet their voices have been largely absent from redesigning prenatal care,” the study researchers stated.
programminginsider.com

‘Is There a Doctor on the Plane?’ Dr. Paul DeLeeuw Explains Why Physicians Fear These Words

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. After many years of schooling, residencies, board certifications, and fellowships, doctors and specialists are well-equipped to assess and treat patients. Many physicians are exposed to a wide variety of medical conditions and emergency situations that require quick thinking, deductive reasoning, and immediate care. But as some doctors have learned, even providing life-saving care under extreme distress can be a thankless job – and so comes this particular tale from Dr. Paul DeLeeuw.
InsuranceNewsNet

Congressional Research Service Issues In Focus White Paper on Unemployment Insurance Program Integrity

WASHINGTON , Nov. 3 (TNSrep) -- The Congressional Research Service issued the following In Focus white paper on the. Program integrity activities are designed to prevent fraud, waste, and abuse of government resources. The federal-state. Unemployment Insurance. (UI) system has faced longstanding program integrity challenges. The enhanced UI benefits created...
KevinMD.com

The evolving role of physicians in health care

Health care has changed dramatically in the last decades, from the introduction of electronic medical records to the COVID-19 pandemic serving as a catalyst for telehealth and virtual care options to the increased familiarity with digital therapeutics, etc. Just as the industry has transformed over time, the physician’s role has similarly evolved.
InsuranceNewsNet

Affordable Care Act open enrollment guide; how to navigate HealthCare.gov, choose health insurance plan

The HealthCare.gov website through which millions of Americans can select their 2023 health insurance plan. AP. The vast majority of Americans will find multiple options for health insurance coverage for 2023 on HealthCare.gov after open enrollment began Tuesday under the Affordable Care Act.Experts say people searching for plans on the government marketplace should consider their budget, health and doctors before picking a plan.More than 14.5 million people get health insurance through the ACA, commonly known as Obamacare. The number swelled during the coronavirus pandemic after.
InsuranceNewsNet

BrainsWay Announces Private Insurance Coverage from Premera Blue Cross for the Treatment of OCD Utilizing Deep TMS™

BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM , Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders, today announced that. Premera Blue Cross. , an independent licensee of the. Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. (BCBSA),...
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

