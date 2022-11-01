Read full article on original website
POLITICO
How Medicare is changing in 2023
RULES GALORE (I) — On Tuesday, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released several final policies affecting sectors across the industry — and patients across the country. The policies will become effective on Jan. 1, 2023. Some highlights, winners and losers:. — A new behavioral health push:...
Michigan Daily
The U.S. medical education system is not producing enough doctors, and we are increasingly unhealthy for it
The United States healthcare system is in crisis. Even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, many physicians were working fewer and fewer hours due to systemic burnout across the profession, working an average of 51.4 hours per week in 2018, a one-hour decrease from 2016. An NIH study found that the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated this issue, with many more physicians leaving the profession or working even fewer hours.
Long-term care crisis ‘sneaking up on most Americans’
A public health crisis is "sneaking up on most Americans" and that crisis is long-term care, according to the executive director of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors Limited and Extended Care Planning Center. In a webinar on Monday, Carroll Golden presented some statistics that show a long-term...
2022 Q3 Fact Sheet
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. By delivering better health outcomes at lower costs. , a FORTUNE 500® company, is a diversified healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. Through our portfolio of government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs. Centene. offers affordable and high-quality...
Texas doctor tells Biden students being forced to practice abortions on papayas after Roe v Wade ban
Texas doctor tells Biden students are learning abortions on papayas post Roe v Wade. A Texas doctor told Joe Biden that medical students were being forced to practice abortions on papayas as an “unintended consequence” of the overturning of Roe v Wade. Dr Danielle Mathisen, a doctor who...
Democrat running for Arizona gov is latest to support no limits on abortion
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs is the latest high-profile Democrat to suggest that women should be free to have an abortion at any time during their pregnancy. Hobbs appeared on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday to discuss her race against GOP nominee Kari Lake, who supports abortions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy. When asked what she thinks about that restriction and whether she favors any specific limit on abortion, Hobbs indicated she supports no limit.
WFAE.org
North Carolina abortion doulas offer support through an often lonely procedure
Lauren Overman has an Amazon shopping list she sends people preparing to have an abortion: a heating pad, massage tools, a journal, aromatherapy oils — items she thinks could be helpful before, during and after the procedure. Overman is an abortion doula based in North Carolina’s Triangle. She offers...
"Tripledemic" in U.S. could bring deluge of patients to hospitals
The U.S. could very well face what has been dubbed a "tripledemic" this winter, with cases of COVID-19, the flu and a virus called respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) surging at the same time. Cases of RSV are rising quickly in young children, who typically contract the virus by the time...
The case for redefining "never events" for hospitals
When is it acceptable for a hospital to send debt collectors after low-income patients? The answer should be "never," argues a new article published in JAMA Health Forum. Why it matters: Health systems around the country — particularly nonprofits — have come under fire in recent years for aggressively pursuing debt collections, and even suing, patients who can't pay their bills.
News-Medical.net
Study analyzes Medicaid programs for children with medical complexity
Medicaid eligibility and coverage for children with medical complexity vary substantially by state, which gives rise to health equity concerns, especially if families move across state lines, according to a study from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago published in the journal JAMA Network Open. The study focused on Medicaid programs for these children beyond the traditional family income-based eligibility.
Women travel farther for abortions after Supreme Court decision
A new analysis illustrates the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade: In numerous states, women now have no choice but to travel long distances to get an abortion.
docwirenews.com
Women Can’t Buy Arthritis Medicine Due to Abortion Ban
The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade may have unforeseen repercussions, such as denying women access to necessary medications like arthritis medications. Methotrexate is one vital plant that has suffered due to the Supreme Court’s decision. Methotrexate is a medication that is commonly used to treat autoimmune illnesses such as inflammatory arthritis, psoriasis, and lupus. Higher doses are also used in cancer treatment to prevent cell division.
docwirenews.com
Prenatal Care Delivery for Black Women Needs Improvement
Prenatal care delivery is lacking for low-income Black pregnant women, according to a recent study published in JAMA Network Open. “Black pregnant people with low income face inequities in health care access and outcomes in the US, yet their voices have been largely absent from redesigning prenatal care,” the study researchers stated.
programminginsider.com
‘Is There a Doctor on the Plane?’ Dr. Paul DeLeeuw Explains Why Physicians Fear These Words
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. After many years of schooling, residencies, board certifications, and fellowships, doctors and specialists are well-equipped to assess and treat patients. Many physicians are exposed to a wide variety of medical conditions and emergency situations that require quick thinking, deductive reasoning, and immediate care. But as some doctors have learned, even providing life-saving care under extreme distress can be a thankless job – and so comes this particular tale from Dr. Paul DeLeeuw.
Congressional Research Service Issues In Focus White Paper on Unemployment Insurance Program Integrity
WASHINGTON , Nov. 3 (TNSrep) -- The Congressional Research Service issued the following In Focus white paper on the. Program integrity activities are designed to prevent fraud, waste, and abuse of government resources. The federal-state. Unemployment Insurance. (UI) system has faced longstanding program integrity challenges. The enhanced UI benefits created...
Louisiana health department declines to answer doctors’ questions on abortion law
The Louisiana Department of Health refuses to answer questions from doctors about the state’s abortion ban, making it difficult for physicians to determine what medical care for pregnant people might put them at risk for criminal charges. The health department’s lead attorney Stephen Russo said his agency is not...
KevinMD.com
The evolving role of physicians in health care
Health care has changed dramatically in the last decades, from the introduction of electronic medical records to the COVID-19 pandemic serving as a catalyst for telehealth and virtual care options to the increased familiarity with digital therapeutics, etc. Just as the industry has transformed over time, the physician’s role has similarly evolved.
Affordable Care Act open enrollment guide; how to navigate HealthCare.gov, choose health insurance plan
The HealthCare.gov website through which millions of Americans can select their 2023 health insurance plan. AP. The vast majority of Americans will find multiple options for health insurance coverage for 2023 on HealthCare.gov after open enrollment began Tuesday under the Affordable Care Act.Experts say people searching for plans on the government marketplace should consider their budget, health and doctors before picking a plan.More than 14.5 million people get health insurance through the ACA, commonly known as Obamacare. The number swelled during the coronavirus pandemic after.
BrainsWay Announces Private Insurance Coverage from Premera Blue Cross for the Treatment of OCD Utilizing Deep TMS™
BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM , Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders, today announced that. Premera Blue Cross. , an independent licensee of the. Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. (BCBSA),...
Missouri health department investigating a hospital's denial of an emergency abortion
Missouri’s health department is investigating whether a hospital violated federal health care rules in denying a woman an emergency abortion, an agency spokeswoman confirmed Monday. Missouri Health and Senior Services spokeswoman Lisa Cox in a statement said the agency launched an investigation into southern Missouri’s Freeman Health System’s treatment...
