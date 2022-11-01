The nationally-loved grocery store chain, Trader Joe’s, has opened a new location in New England and has plans to open another in 2023. Trader Joe’s announced on Nov. 2 that a new location officially opened at 8 a.m. on Nov. 3 in Providence, Rhode Island, at 425 South Main Street. The store celebrated with a “Grand Opening” and ribbon cutting ceremony, and the store manager Linda Iannitti told ABC 6 News there would be cake, spiced cider, free bags and “lots of smiles” for opening day.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 15 HOURS AGO