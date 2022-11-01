Read full article on original website
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art ReceptionJen PayneBranford, CT
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
Why Day Pond State Park in CT is Worth the TripThe Connecticut ExplorerColchester, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
Eyewitness News
GREAT KIDS: Glastonbury girl spreads the word on recycling
Indecent exposure reported near Rocky Hill High School. Rocky Hill police search for indecent exposure suspect. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said a dry stretch of weather is under way. Here is his Thursday noon forecast.
Eyewitness News
Burglar snatches lottery tickets, cash from Southington gas station
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police in Southington said they arrested a man for stealing lottery tickets and cash drawers from a gas station. Michael Menta, 50, of Meriden, was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree larceny, second-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree criminal mischief. Tuesday around 4:10 a.m., officers said they responded...
2 suspects attempt to rob business owner, lead him on chase: South Windsor PD
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Two unidentified suspects attempted to steal a catalytic converter in South Windsor on Wednesday before leading the victim on a car chase. At approximately 10 p.m., a business owner on Chapel Road said he observed a suspicious car parked in his parking lot, with two unidentified suspects underneath a truck. […]
milfordmirror.com
These CT restaurants and caterers will make your Thanksgiving dinner
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Let the experts do the work for Thanksgiving. These Connecticut restaurants and caterers will roast your turkey, bake your pies and serve you cocktails, so you can relax and enjoy family time. Artisan Restaurant in Southport hosts a three-course...
fox61.com
Luna Pizza expands to tasty bar bites for new Connecticut location
Luna Pizza is in West Hartford and just opened in Wethersfield. The new location is part of a bar, which expands the menu to bar bites.
Investigation underway on Bridgeport Avenue in Milford
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police responded to a home where they believe a person might be wielding a gun on Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, Milford police received a call from a person inside a home on Bridgeport Avenue who said they had fired a shotgun at a locked door in the house. Officers […]
Eyewitness News
Hartford Police Investigate Stabbing on York Street
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 8pm today, Hartford Police responded to 16 York Street on a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, a victim was located suffering from multiple stab wounds. Police say the victim, a male in his twenties, was transported to an area hospital. He is listed...
Eyewitness News
Silver alert issued for missing teen, Meriden
MERIDEN, CT. (WFSB) - A silver alert was issued Wednesday for Austen Standish, 13, of Meriden. He has still not been found, and the family is asking for any help. Austen is a 13-year old white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5′5″ and weighs 132 pounds....
59-year-old man killed in Middletown crash
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a crash Thursday afternoon in Middletown. The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Washington Street, according to police. One driver was trapped inside his 2015 Chevy Sonic. The other driver was on the road near his 2015 Nissan Altima. The driver of the Chevy Sonic, […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Trick or treating getting started in Wallingford
A suspected killer from East Hartford is behind bars. Learning how to save money on vacations by ‘travel hacking’. Eyewitness News is finding ways to save you money, find you money and make you money. "Thriller" home in Plainville sets up donation drive. Updated: 3 hours ago. Plainville home...
Big Y Chowder Pot Love for Local Vendor of the Month!
November is here!! This month’s Big Y Love for Local feature is Chowder Pot!
Two new Trader Joe’s locations opening in New England
The nationally-loved grocery store chain, Trader Joe’s, has opened a new location in New England and has plans to open another in 2023. Trader Joe’s announced on Nov. 2 that a new location officially opened at 8 a.m. on Nov. 3 in Providence, Rhode Island, at 425 South Main Street. The store celebrated with a “Grand Opening” and ribbon cutting ceremony, and the store manager Linda Iannitti told ABC 6 News there would be cake, spiced cider, free bags and “lots of smiles” for opening day.
Eyewitness News
Bridgeport police: man injured in overnight shooting
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Bridgeport police say a man was shot on Tuesday evening in Bridgeport. Police officers were dispatched around 9:15 P.M. to the 400 block of William Street to investigate a potential aggravated assault with a firearm. Police dispatch subsequently received multiple calls regarding a motor vehicle accident.
Connecticut CREC teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A former Connecticut CREC teacher was arrested after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student while she was still a teacher at the school. In June, detectives began investigating a report from the Department of Children and Families into Karen Vinik who was a teacher from CREC Academy of […]
NBC Connecticut
Suspect in Theft From Naugatuck Amazon Warehouse Caught After Falling Asleep: Police
A Waterbury man who is suspected of stealing wire from an Amazon warehouse in Naugatuck last week was caught because he took a nap in his truck while in the warehouse, according to police. Naugatuck police officers responded to the Amazon warehouse on Sheridan Drive around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday,...
Pedestrian killed in Wethersfield crash on Berlin Turnpike
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash in Wethersfield on Wednesday night. According to Wethersfield police, a woman was crossing the Berlin Turnpike at about 8:20 p.m. when she was hit by a passing vehicle. She was pronounced dead at a hospital. Her identity has not yet been publicly […]
'It has to stop' | Wallingford police, neighbors upset by issues at Doolittle Park
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A play set at Doolittle Park in Wallingford was set on fire Saturday night and is now closed off as the town works to replace the equipment. The slides have been melted and the wooden frame is burnt. Richelle Stainton said it’s sad to see. She...
fox61.com
Daughter's birthday present is Middletown dad's release from spinal rehab
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Mauricio Espinoza, a father of four from Middletown, estimated he fell more than 22 feet from a ladder when he was trimming tree limbs back in September. Espinoza has spent the past two months intensely rehabbing at Gaylord Hospital in Wallingford. Two months ago, Espinoza could...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Off-duty New Haven firefighter struck, killed
New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Clayton Keyworth, 47, of 100 Hilltop Road, Plainville, was charged Oct. 17 with second degree larceny. Austazia Jakale Harper, 30, of 97 Proctor St., Waterbury, was charged Oct. 19 with second degree failure to appear. Tajay Hunter, 22, of 67 Allen St., Hartford, was charged Oct. 19 with third degree...
