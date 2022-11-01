ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, CT

Eyewitness News

Burglar snatches lottery tickets, cash from Southington gas station

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police in Southington said they arrested a man for stealing lottery tickets and cash drawers from a gas station. Michael Menta, 50, of Meriden, was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree larceny, second-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree criminal mischief. Tuesday around 4:10 a.m., officers said they responded...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
milfordmirror.com

These CT restaurants and caterers will make your Thanksgiving dinner

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Let the experts do the work for Thanksgiving. These Connecticut restaurants and caterers will roast your turkey, bake your pies and serve you cocktails, so you can relax and enjoy family time. Artisan Restaurant in Southport hosts a three-course...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Investigation underway on Bridgeport Avenue in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police responded to a home where they believe a person might be wielding a gun on Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, Milford police received a call from a person inside a home on Bridgeport Avenue who said they had fired a shotgun at a locked door in the house. Officers […]
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford Police Investigate Stabbing on York Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 8pm today, Hartford Police responded to 16 York Street on a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, a victim was located suffering from multiple stab wounds. Police say the victim, a male in his twenties, was transported to an area hospital. He is listed...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Silver alert issued for missing teen, Meriden

MERIDEN, CT. (WFSB) - A silver alert was issued Wednesday for Austen Standish, 13, of Meriden. He has still not been found, and the family is asking for any help. Austen is a 13-year old white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5′5″ and weighs 132 pounds....
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

59-year-old man killed in Middletown crash

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a crash Thursday afternoon in Middletown. The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Washington Street, according to police. One driver was trapped inside his 2015 Chevy Sonic. The other driver was on the road near his 2015 Nissan Altima. The driver of the Chevy Sonic, […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Trick or treating getting started in Wallingford

A suspected killer from East Hartford is behind bars. Learning how to save money on vacations by ‘travel hacking’. Eyewitness News is finding ways to save you money, find you money and make you money. "Thriller" home in Plainville sets up donation drive. Updated: 3 hours ago. Plainville home...
WALLINGFORD, CT
MassLive.com

Two new Trader Joe’s locations opening in New England

The nationally-loved grocery store chain, Trader Joe’s, has opened a new location in New England and has plans to open another in 2023. Trader Joe’s announced on Nov. 2 that a new location officially opened at 8 a.m. on Nov. 3 in Providence, Rhode Island, at 425 South Main Street. The store celebrated with a “Grand Opening” and ribbon cutting ceremony, and the store manager Linda Iannitti told ABC 6 News there would be cake, spiced cider, free bags and “lots of smiles” for opening day.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Eyewitness News

Bridgeport police: man injured in overnight shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Bridgeport police say a man was shot on Tuesday evening in Bridgeport. Police officers were dispatched around 9:15 P.M. to the 400 block of William Street to investigate a potential aggravated assault with a firearm. Police dispatch subsequently received multiple calls regarding a motor vehicle accident.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Pedestrian killed in Wethersfield crash on Berlin Turnpike

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash in Wethersfield on Wednesday night. According to Wethersfield police, a woman was crossing the Berlin Turnpike at about 8:20 p.m. when she was hit by a passing vehicle. She was pronounced dead at a hospital. Her identity has not yet been publicly […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Off-duty New Haven firefighter struck, killed

Indecent exposure reported near Rocky Hill High School. Rocky Hill police search for indecent exposure suspect. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said a dry stretch of weather is under way. Here is his Thursday noon forecast.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington police blotter

Clayton Keyworth, 47, of 100 Hilltop Road, Plainville, was charged Oct. 17 with second degree larceny. Austazia Jakale Harper, 30, of 97 Proctor St., Waterbury, was charged Oct. 19 with second degree failure to appear. Tajay Hunter, 22, of 67 Allen St., Hartford, was charged Oct. 19 with third degree...
SOUTHINGTON, CT

