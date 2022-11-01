Online insurance enrollment opens for 2023, here is what you need to know [The Morning Call]

Read full article on original website
Related
Open Enrollment time is here, companies are rolling out 2023 plans: 7 changes for Floridians to consider [South Florida Sun-Sentinel]
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) With the cost of living up, getting a health insurance plan in Florida that covers your doctors, medications and emergency medical charges at the lowest price can make a big difference in your budget. But the process can feel so overwhelming. Whether you're picking a...
Lawmakers may give auto insurance minimums another look
Sen. Joe Lagana's bill would raise personal injury coverage minimums to $50,000, up from the $15,000 current law mandates. (Photo by New Jersey Monitor)New Jersey lawmakers may take a second look at raising some car insurance coverage minimums after most bills in a reform package championed by Senate President Nicholas Scutari failed to advance this summer. Sen. Joe Lagana…
As drought cuts sorghum yields, insurance coverage lags
Ag Journal (La Junta, CO) Sorghum's reputation as a low water use crop is being tested like never before in many areas this fall. That compounds another issue for the industry: federal crop insurance coverage typically lags behind other key crops. "The premiums are too high for the dollar of coverage and for the amount of risk (the growers) are taking on," said.
Our Views: On flood insurance, a rate increase that creates more risk for Louisiana
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) The National Flood Insurance Program is not a private business; it was established under the. when commercial insurers would no longer write flood policies. But the government program wants to impose higher premiums to cover its potential losses, arguing that that's what private-sector actuaries do.
Louisiana congressional delegation has run out of patience on flood insurance changes
WASHINGTON – With thousands of south Louisiana homeowners receiving startling increases in the cost of their flood insurance, Republican. , wrote the Biden administration Thursday morning that he has run out of patience waiting for a meeting to explain what went into calculating those new rates. Cassidy wrote. Deanne...
Question 2 deserves a “No” and further study (Editorial) [masslive.com]
Some issues should simply not be decided by referendum voting. One of the best examples in many years is Question 2 on the 2022 Massachusetts ballot. The proposed law would direct the state insurance commissioner to approve or disapprove rates of dental benefit plans and would require dental insurance carriers to pay.
Trump accuses New York AG Letitia James of "war of intimidation and harassment" in new lawsuit
Former President Trump filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James in Florida Wednesday, alleging that she's abused her position and embarked on a "war of intimidation and harassment" against him.The big picture: The former president's complaint comes just over a month after James filed a civil lawsuit accusing Trump and members of his family of financial fraud…
‘On borrowed time.’ Why coastal Florida keeps rebuilding after storms like Hurricane Ian
Southwest Florida has already answered the immediate question after Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast, killing dozens of people and destroying thousands of homes with record-high storm surge: Will we rebuild?. The answer — yes, of course — is practically a given in storm-prone. Florida. , despite the...
Hurricane Lisa forms in Caribbean, expected to enter Gulf of Mexico: See path
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) Hurricane Lisa formed in the Caribbean early Wednesday and is expected to head into the. , Hurricane Martin also formed. Plus, there's a third disturbance that's expected to develop over part of the. Caribbean. and the. Atlantic. . Here's what to know about the systems...
Floridians spent more than $34M on Powerball tickets over 10 days
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In the days leading up to the most recent Powerball drawing, Floridians spent millions. During October's final two days, lottery players ramped up their ticket buying, then slowed down after the winning numbers eluded them. From. Oct. 23 to...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
31K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0