2 suspects attempt to rob business owner, lead him on chase: South Windsor PD
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Two unidentified suspects attempted to steal a catalytic converter in South Windsor on Wednesday before leading the victim on a car chase. At approximately 10 p.m., a business owner on Chapel Road said he observed a suspicious car parked in his parking lot, with two unidentified suspects underneath a truck. […]
Investigation underway on Bridgeport Avenue in Milford
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police responded to a home where they believe a person might be wielding a gun on Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, Milford police received a call from a person inside a home on Bridgeport Avenue who said they had fired a shotgun at a locked door in the house. Officers […]
Hartford police look to identify suspect in August homicide
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a homicide from August. See the photo of the suspect below: The HPD responded to the area of 768 Maple Ave. on August 20 and found an unresponsive gunshot victim, identified as 24-year-old Dominic Battle of Manchester. […]
Call By Concerned Citizen Leads To DUI Arrest Of Somers Man
A Connecticut man was arrested for an alleged DUI after a concerned citizen called the state police. The incident took place in Tolland County around 9:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 at a gas station in the town of Somers. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers received a report from...
Waterbury man sentenced to 10 years for dealing fentanyl, cocaine in New Haven
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 36-year-old Waterbury man will spend a decade in prison for dealing drugs in New Haven and Waterbury, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Tyson Quinones was arrested after authorities began an investigation in 2019 into drug trafficking in New Haven and Waterbury, according to […]
Milford police wind down investigation following report of man with gun
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Milford police officers responded to reports of a man with a gun early Wednesday morning. The scene unfolded in the area of 301 Bridgeport Ave. They said the individual appeared to have mental health issues. Milford Police said the subject called them around midnight in what...
VIDEO: Off-duty New Haven firefighter struck, killed
Indecent exposure reported near Rocky Hill High School. Rocky Hill police search for indecent exposure suspect. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said a dry stretch of weather is under way. Here is his Thursday noon forecast.
Former East Windsor man convicted of Hartford drug murder
A federal jury in Hartford on Thursday convicted a former East Windsor man of the drug-related murder of another man in Hartford in 2013, authorities announced. DEFENDANT: Antwane Williams-Bey, 31, formerly of East Windsor. CONVICTION: Premeditated murder with a firearm. POSSIBLE SENTENCE: Life in prison. The 12-member jury in U.S....
Police: Former East Hartford teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with a student
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A former CREC teacher in East Hartford is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student and now faces charges, police said. Authorities said Karen Vinick, 34, was allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student while teaching at CREC Academy of Computer Science and Engineering Middle School, formerly CREC Two Rivers Magnet Middle School.
Thieves stealing New Haven car captured on owner’s dashcam
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating a car stolen on State Street that was later found crashed and ditched in the middle of the Merritt Parkway in North Haven early Wednesday morning. What the two suspects didn’t realize was that the theft and their faces were captured on the owner’s dashcam. […]
Eyewitness News Wednesday morning
Suspect in custody after he drove into Waterbury deadly crash scene. Hit-and-run suspect in Waterbury has long criminal history. Police investigate report of man with a gun in Milford. Updated: 7 hours ago. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said the state could be in for record warmth over the weekend. Here is...
Two Men Arrested in Meriden for Involvement in Shootout
Meriden Police have arrested two men for their role in a shootout that happened Tuesday. Authorities said they were called to the area of West Main Street near Grove Street. Responding officers said a stolen car had recently been involved in a shootout with another car, firing about 40 rounds. The shootout happened in another town.
Man suffers head injury in Bridgeport East Main Street shooting
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man suffered a head injury in Bridgeport Tuesday night during a shooting, police said. Bridgeport police responded to William Street just after 9 p.m. to investigate an assault after receiving several calls of a car crash and a man shot. At the scene, police determined a shooting occurred on East […]
‘Shooting’ report at Vinal Tech prompts lockdown precaution
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Vinal Technical High School in Middletown was locked down on Wednesday morning because of a shooting report. However, state police said there was no shooting. Troopers said the school was locked down as a precaution while they looked into it. They determined that there was no...
Bridgeport officials vote against marijuana dispensary near Fairfield Avenue; approve other location
Bridgeport's Planning and Zoning Commission has denied a proposal to open a controversial marijuana dispensary on the west side of the city, but approved plans for a dispensary across town.
VIDEO: State works to crackdown on robocalls
All this month we’re offering ideas on how to save money and make money in these challenging economic times. Suspect in custody after man drives into police scene in Waterbury. Updated: 1 hour ago. Police said it happened in the area of 62 Chase Avenue around 7:10 p.m. Waterbury...
Bristol man linked to Davis Drive shooting gets four years in prison
BRISTOL - A Bristol man was sentenced to four years in prison this week in federal court after being arrested on gun and drug charges in 2020 – when authorities said he was linked to a shooting on Davis Drive. Neville Walters, 34, of Prospect Street, faced sentencing on...
Woman’s wallet stolen when told to check her tire at Stop & Shop in Chicopee
Police are investigating after a woman's wallet was stolen from inside her vehicle after being approached in the parking lot at Stop & Shop in Chicopee earlier last week.
Silver alert issued for missing teen, Meriden
MERIDEN, CT. (WFSB) - A silver alert was issued Wednesday for Austen Standish, 13, of Meriden. He has still not been found, and the family is asking for any help. Austen is a 13-year old white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5′5″ and weighs 132 pounds....
Body camera video: Waterbury man drives into active scene, hits police cruiser, and leads officers on chase
Waterbury police officers were nearly hit by a reckless driver who sped through an active scene that had been blocked off, authorities said.
