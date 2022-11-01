ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

WTNH

Investigation underway on Bridgeport Avenue in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police responded to a home where they believe a person might be wielding a gun on Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, Milford police received a call from a person inside a home on Bridgeport Avenue who said they had fired a shotgun at a locked door in the house. Officers […]
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford police look to identify suspect in August homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a homicide from August. See the photo of the suspect below: The HPD responded to the area of 768 Maple Ave. on August 20 and found an unresponsive gunshot victim, identified as 24-year-old Dominic Battle of Manchester. […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Waterbury man sentenced to 10 years for dealing fentanyl, cocaine in New Haven

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 36-year-old Waterbury man will spend a decade in prison for dealing drugs in New Haven and Waterbury, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Tyson Quinones was arrested after authorities began an investigation in 2019 into drug trafficking in New Haven and Waterbury, according to […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Milford police wind down investigation following report of man with gun

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Milford police officers responded to reports of a man with a gun early Wednesday morning. The scene unfolded in the area of 301 Bridgeport Ave. They said the individual appeared to have mental health issues. Milford Police said the subject called them around midnight in what...
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Off-duty New Haven firefighter struck, killed

Indecent exposure reported near Rocky Hill High School. Rocky Hill police search for indecent exposure suspect. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said a dry stretch of weather is under way. Here is his Thursday noon forecast.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Former East Windsor man convicted of Hartford drug murder

A federal jury in Hartford on Thursday convicted a former East Windsor man of the drug-related murder of another man in Hartford in 2013, authorities announced. DEFENDANT: Antwane Williams-Bey, 31, formerly of East Windsor. CONVICTION: Premeditated murder with a firearm. POSSIBLE SENTENCE: Life in prison. The 12-member jury in U.S....
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: Former East Hartford teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with a student

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A former CREC teacher in East Hartford is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student and now faces charges, police said. Authorities said Karen Vinick, 34, was allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student while teaching at CREC Academy of Computer Science and Engineering Middle School, formerly CREC Two Rivers Magnet Middle School.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Thieves stealing New Haven car captured on owner’s dashcam

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating a car stolen on State Street that was later found crashed and ditched in the middle of the Merritt Parkway in North Haven early Wednesday morning. What the two suspects didn’t realize was that the theft and their faces were captured on the owner’s dashcam. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Eyewitness News Wednesday morning

Suspect in custody after he drove into Waterbury deadly crash scene. Hit-and-run suspect in Waterbury has long criminal history. Police investigate report of man with a gun in Milford. Updated: 7 hours ago. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said the state could be in for record warmth over the weekend. Here is...
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Two Men Arrested in Meriden for Involvement in Shootout

Meriden Police have arrested two men for their role in a shootout that happened Tuesday. Authorities said they were called to the area of West Main Street near Grove Street. Responding officers said a stolen car had recently been involved in a shootout with another car, firing about 40 rounds. The shootout happened in another town.
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Man suffers head injury in Bridgeport East Main Street shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man suffered a head injury in Bridgeport Tuesday night during a shooting, police said. Bridgeport police responded to William Street just after 9 p.m. to investigate an assault after receiving several calls of a car crash and a man shot. At the scene, police determined a shooting occurred on East […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

‘Shooting’ report at Vinal Tech prompts lockdown precaution

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Vinal Technical High School in Middletown was locked down on Wednesday morning because of a shooting report. However, state police said there was no shooting. Troopers said the school was locked down as a precaution while they looked into it. They determined that there was no...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: State works to crackdown on robocalls

All this month we’re offering ideas on how to save money and make money in these challenging economic times. Suspect in custody after man drives into police scene in Waterbury. Updated: 1 hour ago. Police said it happened in the area of 62 Chase Avenue around 7:10 p.m. Waterbury...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Silver alert issued for missing teen, Meriden

MERIDEN, CT. (WFSB) - A silver alert was issued Wednesday for Austen Standish, 13, of Meriden. He has still not been found, and the family is asking for any help. Austen is a 13-year old white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5′5″ and weighs 132 pounds....
MERIDEN, CT

