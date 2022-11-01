Read full article on original website
I used to work at Trader Joe's. Here are 8 things I buy from the chain every fall.
From pumpkin pancake mix and Vermont maple syrup to broccoli-cheddar soup and sweet-and-savory chicken, there are lots of great autumn products.
This Pecan Pie Recipe Will Shut Down the Best Thanksgiving Dessert Debate After One Bite
Pecan pie is a classic Thanksgiving dessert. Sure, there's pumpkin pie and apple pie to contend with, but there's something about the sweet, nutty, crunchy flavors of pecan pie that just can't be beat, and PARADE Chef Jon Ashton's recipe has a zesty twist that will leave your family craving more!
What A Typical Breakfast Looks Like In Turkey
What do you think about when you hear the word "turkey?" For some people, festive days such as Thanksgiving and Christmas come to mind. But for others, the term has other connotations, especially when they see it written and properly capitalized. Turkey, or Türkiye, is a large country that lies partly in Europe and partly in Asia (per Britannica). The country is famous for its rich culture, history, and traditions.
Should Pumpkin Pie Be Refrigerated?
Thanksgiving is around the corner, and with that comes preparing to haul back mounds of uneaten leftovers from the yearly feast. But whereas stuffing and scraps of cornbread can easily be thrown into the refrigerator, there are some dishes that have more questionable storage methods. For example, even the classic Thanksgiving turkey requires a delicate hand and careful eye before it is put away to be eaten later. According to Food Network, the best way to preserve a turkey is to slice up all its meat, before wrapping it in foil and stowing it away.
What’s The Most Hated Thanksgiving Dish In Minnesota?
"They" recently did a study and as you know, "They" do a lot of studies, don't they? This time they set out to discover the most hated Thanksgiving foods in every state. According to sheknows.com Believe it or not, Maine, Idaho and Oregon's most hated Thanksgiving food was TURKEY! Really, turkey? What kind of heathens live in these states?
Thanksgiving dinner 2022: Turkey costs projected to rise 23%
Thanksgiving will be even more costly this year due to inflation with the cost of turkey prices estimated to rise as much as 23%, according to Wells Fargo analysts.
4 of America’s best Christmas towns are in New England, according to Travel + Leisure
Travelers seeking a charming holiday getaway will find four of the best Christmas towns in the nation in New England, according to Travel + Leisure. The publication recently released a list of the 25 best Christmas towns in the USA and included Nantucket; Newport, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Ogunquit, Maine.
Valerie Bertinelli’s Baked Pumpkin Doughnuts Make for a Light and Delicious Thanksgiving Day Breakfast
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Halloween has come and gone and now it’s time to turn our attention to Thanksgiving. The dinner menu may be the most important part of Thanksgiving Day, but what will you eat in the morning to hold you over until dinner? Valerie Bertinelli’s baked pumpkin doughnuts are the perfect treat to keep your stomach from growling while you prepare the biggest meal of the year. “It can’t be fall without some pumpkin fun!” Bertinelli’s October Instagram post reads. “My ‘Baked Pumpkin...
You Never Know What You Might Find at These 15 Antique Stores in New Hampshire
You never know what you might find at an antique store. To this writer, visiting an antique store is a bit like bargain-hunting or going to a thrift store. Sure, there are some differences. You typically have to shift through trash to find treasure at a thrift store, whereas most things at antique stores inherently have some value. Items at antique stores are also likely to cost more money than something you find at your local Saver's or Goodwill.
Great Jones’ Pie Dish Is 30 Percent Off — Until Midnight
Have you decided what kind of pie you’re making for Thanksgiving yet? Whether pumpkin, pecan, or apple, it’ll be the star of dinner in Great Jones’ Sweetie Pie dish, an adorable yet sophisticated piece with retro-style design details and a wavy rim to help with perfect crimping. All three colors — a deep and bright blue, a forest green, and a mustard yellow — are on sale right now, marked down 30 percent, taking it from $50 to just $35.
19 Best Restaurants in Nashua, NH
Nashua is a historic city in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire. Known as New Hampshire’s “Gate City,” Nashua is the second-largest city in the state. The city is situated along the rivers of Merrimack and Nashua, offering plenty of outdoor recreation and exploration opportunities. Its rich heritage is...
Love Brunch? New Restaurant Cafe La Reine Just Opened in Manchester, New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Call me basic, but I love brunch and don't care who knows it. A new brunch spot opened in Manchester called Café la Reine, and it seems right up my alley.
Pizza for Thanksgiving, how about a Thanksgiving pizza?
Time for entertainment news on The Blur with Ted Woodward. Pizza for Thanksgiving? How about pizza dough, topped with mashed potatoes and gravy, sprinkle on turkey and bake? Maybe drizzle on some cranberry sauce?
Apple Pie Shortbread Bars
The best of apple crumble, apple pie, and dessert bars all in one. When it comes to apple desserts there are so many wonderful ways to make these fruits into really satisfying treats. From apple crumble to classic apple pie they are all delicious. There’s no apple dessert I’d turn down! But, these apple pie shortbread bars are a fun take on these classics, with a shortbread base that resembles a pie crust and a delectable crumble topping. It’s the best of both worlds in one bar.
These Tender, Sugar-Topped Pumpkin Muffins Taste as Good as They Look
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve always enjoyed learning which cookbook recipes turn out to be fan favorites. Had the internet not clued me in, I may have skipped right past Dorie Greenspan’s World Peace cookies from Baking: From My Home to Yours, or Ina Garten’s cauliflower toast from Cook Like a Pro. So when Michelle Lopez of the blog Hummingbird High wrote in a post that the “Choose-Your-Own Pumpkin Spice Bread” was one of the most popular recipes in her book, Weeknight Baking, I immediately wanted to learn more.
My dog discovers what’s black and white and stinks all over
Six weeks ago, I sent my trusty coonhound Charly to the groomer to be washed, brushed, clipped and otherwise prettied-up for polite society. Three hours later, she was returned to me, smelling like a French… ...
Valerie Bertinelli Uses Thanksgiving Leftovers to Make One of the Tastiest Calzone Flavor Combos We've Ever Seen
Nothing beats the mouth-watering anticipation of cutting into a perfectly baked, golden brown turkey on Thanksgiving Day. It’s the ultimate holiday meal, filled with your choice of juicy meats, rich vegetables, and creamy carbs — no wonder we always feel like we could burst at the end! Once the football game ends and the dishes are cleared (and we’ve had our fill of pie!), we get to enjoy amazing leftovers all weekend long for the gift that keeps on giving. If you are looking for a creative way to serve up the extra turkey this year, let Valerie Bertinelli help....
I tried 5 different brands of maple syrup, and the one from Vermont surprisingly didn't come out on top
I tried products from Anderson's, Maple Grove Farms, Kroger, Trader Joe's, and Simple Truth Organic to see which brand of maple syrup is best.
