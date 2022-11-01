ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

FloridaDaily

Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters

The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights to begin in November

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The 29th annual Nights of Lights — a highly anticipated tradition — will brighten 20 blocks of St. Augustine’s historic district very soon!. Thousands flock to Downtown St. Augustine every year to see the beautiful lights display, which is likely why Nights of Lights was the JaxBest choice for best holiday event in 2021!
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
NBC Miami

Florida Highway Patrol to Launch ‘Operation Target ZERO' to Prevent Deaths on Roadways

In an effort to help eliminate fatalities and serious injuries on Florida’s roadways, the Florida Highway Patrol will launch “Operation Target ZERO” on Thursday. The campaign, launched by the FHP and including law enforcement agencies from across the state, targets specific regions across Florida in an attempt to stop dangerous driving behaviors that could lead to fatalities.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The 10 Most Undesirable Places to Live in Florida, According to Road Snacks

Many people believe that Florida is a great place to live. In fact, Florida is one of the most desirable moving locations for those who wish to relocate or retire. However, some believe that different areas of Florida are more desirable places to call home than others. The website Road Snacks has named what it believes are the 10 worst places to live in Florida, although it acknowledged that its choices might be places where some people enjoy living. However, it used defined criteria to identify what it considered the least desirable places in the state.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

What to know about the tropical disturbance that could impact Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center has reported an area to watch over the Atlantic Ocean and some have suggested it could impact Florida. A non-tropical area of low pressure is expected to develop this weekend in the southwest Atlantic. Some sub-tropical, or even tropical, development is possible as it moves north-northwest. It's too early to tell what it will do.
FLORIDA STATE
pontevedrarecorder.com

Moonlight Market planned for Nov. 12 in St. Augustine

Get ready to spend an evening under the twinkling of lights because the Moonlight Market is back for another year. Presented by Jenna Alexander Studio and Sunday Gathering Table, Moonlight Market invites attendees to spend an evening getting to know local makers throughout Northeast Florida crafting small batch, vintage, handmade, artisan and up-cycled goods.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

43rd Strangles Case in Florida This Year

The Florida Department of Agriculture confirmed that a 3-year-old Thoroughbred gelding used for pleasure riding in Duval County, Florida, is positive for strangles. The horse presented with choke, nasal discharge, coughing and retropharyngeal lymphadenopathy on September 28. Strangles was confirmed on October 28. The horse is under quarantine. It resides...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

St. Johns County commission approvals proposals advancing Greenbriar Helow plan

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County commission approved a slate of proposals to advance the Greenbriar Helow Planned Unit Development, continuing a trend of booming commercial and residential growth in the northwest corner of the county. Helow Properties LTD, owned by the Helow Family, holds roughly...
Flagler College

Florida Kitsch: The Wild World of St. Augustine Tourist Attractions

Public History is everywhere. Whether it’s signs all over St. Augustine, reenactments, or surf culture exhibits, the Oldest City is a treasure trove of history. Being a Flagler College student is one of the best ways to learn about the St. Augustine community. Alligators. Oranges. Sunny beaches. Spanish history....
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
wogx.com

Disturbance in the Atlantic could have possible impacts on Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - As the end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season approaches, the tropics are heating up with three systems currently being monitored, one of which could have weather impacts on Florida next week. Watch video above for full tropics forecast. An area of low pressure could develop over...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Woman takes entire buckets of Halloween candy from Florida home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was caught on video taking a home’s entire candy supply for herself Halloween night while in costume. Popular YouTube streamer Andy Signore, host of Popcorned Planet, told WFLA he was out trick-or-treating with his family when he saw what happened on the doorbell’s app. “I caught it happening LIVE, […]
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Satellite manufacturer scrubs plans for Florida expansion. Here’s where they’re heading instead

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A satellite manufacturer that had big plans for Florida’s Space Coast has made a decision to expand in California instead. Terran Orbital proposed bringing hundreds of high-paying jobs to Central Florida in partnership with Space Florida, investing $300 million to build the largest satellite manufacturing facility in the world.
FLORIDA STATE

