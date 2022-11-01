Read full article on original website
A Black man named George Floyd was killed by police 80 years ago in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The name George Floyd will forever be linked to the issues of police brutality and social justice. However, there is another less-well known George Floyd. He once lived in St. Augustine, and he too was killed by police. At the Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center...
flaglerlive.com
The Next Coroner for Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam: Powerful Panel Narrows List of Candidates to 5
The committee tasked with recommending a new medical examiner for Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam County this morning narrowed its search to five applicants who will be interviewed for the $320,000-a-year job on December 6 in St. Augustine. “The medical examiner position impacts our community very significantly,” State Attorney R.J....
First Coast News reporter breaks down door, uses firefighter hose at Ancient City Fire Expo
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Battling flames and saving lives, do you have what it takes to be a firefighter?. Hundreds of firefighters are training this week in the nation's oldest city for the Ancient City Fire Expo. It's a chance for them to unite and train. First Coast News...
Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters
The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
SJSO working death investigation in St. Augustine area
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is working a death investigation Tuesday in St. Augustine. Deputies say the investigation is taking place in the area of SR-207 and Hilltop Road. Deputies say the incident is isolated and there are no threats to the public.
News4Jax.com
St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights to begin in November
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The 29th annual Nights of Lights — a highly anticipated tradition — will brighten 20 blocks of St. Augustine’s historic district very soon!. Thousands flock to Downtown St. Augustine every year to see the beautiful lights display, which is likely why Nights of Lights was the JaxBest choice for best holiday event in 2021!
NBC Miami
Florida Highway Patrol to Launch ‘Operation Target ZERO' to Prevent Deaths on Roadways
In an effort to help eliminate fatalities and serious injuries on Florida’s roadways, the Florida Highway Patrol will launch “Operation Target ZERO” on Thursday. The campaign, launched by the FHP and including law enforcement agencies from across the state, targets specific regions across Florida in an attempt to stop dangerous driving behaviors that could lead to fatalities.
Crosswalk, lighting coming to St. Augustine intersection where man was struck and killed
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — An $800,000 dollar construction project expected to start in the new year in St. Augustine may ease concerns over pedestrian safety. A man was hit and killed while crossing A1A near the Bridge of Lions over the weekend. It's a section of town cyclist and...
The 10 Most Undesirable Places to Live in Florida, According to Road Snacks
Many people believe that Florida is a great place to live. In fact, Florida is one of the most desirable moving locations for those who wish to relocate or retire. However, some believe that different areas of Florida are more desirable places to call home than others. The website Road Snacks has named what it believes are the 10 worst places to live in Florida, although it acknowledged that its choices might be places where some people enjoy living. However, it used defined criteria to identify what it considered the least desirable places in the state.
WESH
What to know about the tropical disturbance that could impact Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center has reported an area to watch over the Atlantic Ocean and some have suggested it could impact Florida. A non-tropical area of low pressure is expected to develop this weekend in the southwest Atlantic. Some sub-tropical, or even tropical, development is possible as it moves north-northwest. It's too early to tell what it will do.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Moonlight Market planned for Nov. 12 in St. Augustine
Get ready to spend an evening under the twinkling of lights because the Moonlight Market is back for another year. Presented by Jenna Alexander Studio and Sunday Gathering Table, Moonlight Market invites attendees to spend an evening getting to know local makers throughout Northeast Florida crafting small batch, vintage, handmade, artisan and up-cycled goods.
One woman objected to a proposed 3,500-home neighborhood in St. Johns County. Now she supports it. Why?
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — "It’s been drastic," Beth Tate said about the amount of change she has seen in northwest St. Johns County since she moved there. "Since 2003, I guess that’s 19 years, yes," she said. Last year, when Tate heard about the Greenbriar Helow...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
43rd Strangles Case in Florida This Year
The Florida Department of Agriculture confirmed that a 3-year-old Thoroughbred gelding used for pleasure riding in Duval County, Florida, is positive for strangles. The horse presented with choke, nasal discharge, coughing and retropharyngeal lymphadenopathy on September 28. Strangles was confirmed on October 28. The horse is under quarantine. It resides...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County commission approvals proposals advancing Greenbriar Helow plan
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County commission approved a slate of proposals to advance the Greenbriar Helow Planned Unit Development, continuing a trend of booming commercial and residential growth in the northwest corner of the county. Helow Properties LTD, owned by the Helow Family, holds roughly...
Flagler College
Florida Kitsch: The Wild World of St. Augustine Tourist Attractions
Public History is everywhere. Whether it’s signs all over St. Augustine, reenactments, or surf culture exhibits, the Oldest City is a treasure trove of history. Being a Flagler College student is one of the best ways to learn about the St. Augustine community. Alligators. Oranges. Sunny beaches. Spanish history....
wogx.com
Disturbance in the Atlantic could have possible impacts on Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - As the end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season approaches, the tropics are heating up with three systems currently being monitored, one of which could have weather impacts on Florida next week. Watch video above for full tropics forecast. An area of low pressure could develop over...
Woman takes entire buckets of Halloween candy from Florida home
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was caught on video taking a home’s entire candy supply for herself Halloween night while in costume. Popular YouTube streamer Andy Signore, host of Popcorned Planet, told WFLA he was out trick-or-treating with his family when he saw what happened on the doorbell’s app. “I caught it happening LIVE, […]
Satellite manufacturer scrubs plans for Florida expansion. Here’s where they’re heading instead
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A satellite manufacturer that had big plans for Florida’s Space Coast has made a decision to expand in California instead. Terran Orbital proposed bringing hundreds of high-paying jobs to Central Florida in partnership with Space Florida, investing $300 million to build the largest satellite manufacturing facility in the world.
Which Florida counties are the most Red or most Blue?
Is it red, is it blue, or is it just Florida? As the midterms creep closer, which parts of the state are changing colors, and which parts are deepening their party strongholds?
First Coast News
Yes, despite Florida law we still have to 'fall back' and end daylight saving time
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Daylight saving time ends this weekend, which means we "fall back" one hour on Sunday morning. The time change officially happens at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. But Florida lawmakers voted to "lock the clock" in 2018 to keep daylight saving time permanent in...
