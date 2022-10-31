Read full article on original website
Powerball jackpot: Here’s where the most winning tickets have been sold
Will a state that's never had a Powerball jackpot winner get lucky Monday night, or will one of these states add another winner to its ranks?
How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Powerball jackpot?
The Powerball lottery jackpot rose to $700 million Tuesday, an amount of money most of us have trouble even imagining. While the thought of mansions, yachts and private airplanes are surely tempting, with the taxes a lottery winner has to pay, the amount you end up with may not cover the lifestyle you imagine.
Iowa Powerball winner reveals what you should do right after you win the $1.2 billion jackpot
An Iowa Powerball winner, Timothy Schultz, shares practical steps to take if you win the lottery. The jackpot stands at a staggering $1.2 billion for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.
Winning numbers for $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot announced
The winning numbers for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing were 02, 11, 22, 35, 60 and a Powerball of 23. It was not immediately clear if there were any winning tickets. The fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history could soar to the largest ever if no one wins the top prize in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. The jackpot currently sits at $1.2 billion.
How to up your chances of winning the lottery
With the Powerball jackpot climbing to $800 million, people who dream of winning might be wondering if there are ways to increase the odds of taking home the prize money.
Old woman finds $5000 winning scratch off lottery ticket on floor of gas station, takes her windfall to Vegas
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. All in all, I’d say my grandfather was a very lucky man.
Powerball jackpot balloons to $1.5B, approaches world record
The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $1.5 billion after no ticket matched all six winning numbers on Wednesday night.
Going to win $1.2B Powerball prize? Consider not taking cash
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Think you’re a sure bet for Wednesday night’s estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot?. If so, you need to decide whether to take cash, which would actually pay out $596.7 million, or choose the $1.2 billion annuity option that is twice as large but is paid out over 29 years.
A North Carolina woman won more than $500,000 after buying a $1 lottery ticket minutes before the drawing closed
Stephanie Israel made a sudden decision and purchased the lottery ticket online. Now she's adding thousands to her bank account.
What are the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot?
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot Wednesday are 1 in 292 million, and there isn't much a player can do to increase those chances, according to one expert. Sure, buying multiple tickets at once does increase a player's odds slightly, but that strategy also requires spending more upfront while running the risk of having to split the payout with another winner, Harvard University statistician Mark Glickman told CBS News.
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion after Halloween drawing haunts players with no winner yet again
After no lucky trick-or-treater scored Monday night's billion-dollar Powerball jackpot, players will have to vie for the prize yet again on Wednesday, this time for a whopping estimated $1.2 billion.
If no one has tonight's Powerball numbers, the new jackpot could break a record
The fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history could soar to the largest ever if no one wins the top prize in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. The jackpot climbed to $1.2 billion after no one matched all six numbers — 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and a Powerball of 13 — in Monday night's drawing.That makes 38 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner since the last person won the big prize on Aug. 3.The jackpot grows after every drawing without a winner and now is approaching the record of $1.586 billion won by three Powerball players in 2016. The second- and...
Powerball jackpot races past $1 billion mark to estimated $1.2 billion
The suspense surrounding Powerball's gigantic jackpots will keep on building. There were no winning tickets sold for Monday night's drawing with a jackpot of almost $1 billion so the grand prize for Wednesday night's selections will be a minimum of roughly $1.2 billion, Powerball officials say.The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing were: 13-19-36-39-59 and a Powerball 13.Wednesday's jackpot will have a cash value of at least $596.7 million.The jackpot could grow as more and more tickets are sold.The $1.2 billion pot of gold would be the second-largest in Powerball history, trailing only the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot....
US lottery jackpot swells to $1.2 billion
The grand prize for Wednesday night's Powerball lottery has surged to over $1.2 billion, its organizers estimate, which would make it the fourth-highest jackpot in US lotto history. The jackpot, the which is the second-highest in Powerball history and the fourth-highest in the United States overall, would be split evenly if multiple winning tickets are sold.
Powerball jackpot soars to $1.2B, second largest in game's history
The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $1.2 billion after no ticket matched all six winning numbers on Monday night. This will be the second-largest jackpot.
