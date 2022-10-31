ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS News

Winning numbers for $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot announced

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing were 02, 11, 22, 35, 60 and a Powerball of 23. It was not immediately clear if there were any winning tickets. The fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history could soar to the largest ever if no one wins the top prize in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. The jackpot currently sits at $1.2 billion.
CBS News

What are the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot Wednesday are 1 in 292 million, and there isn't much a player can do to increase those chances, according to one expert. Sure, buying multiple tickets at once does increase a player's odds slightly, but that strategy also requires spending more upfront while running the risk of having to split the payout with another winner, Harvard University statistician Mark Glickman told CBS News.
CBS Baltimore

If no one has tonight's Powerball numbers, the new jackpot could break a record

The fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history could soar to the largest ever if no one wins the top prize in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. The jackpot climbed to $1.2 billion after no one matched all six numbers — 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and a Powerball of 13 — in Monday night's drawing.That makes 38 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner since the last person won the big prize on Aug. 3.The jackpot grows after every drawing without a winner and now is approaching the record of $1.586 billion won by three Powerball players in 2016. The second- and...
CBS Denver

Powerball jackpot races past $1 billion mark to estimated $1.2 billion

The suspense surrounding Powerball's gigantic jackpots will keep on building. There were no winning tickets sold for Monday night's drawing with a jackpot of almost $1 billion so the grand prize for Wednesday night's selections will be a minimum of roughly $1.2 billion, Powerball officials say.The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing were: 13-19-36-39-59 and a Powerball 13.Wednesday's jackpot will have a cash value of at least $596.7 million.The jackpot could grow as more and more tickets are sold.The $1.2 billion pot of gold would be the second-largest in Powerball history, trailing only the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot....
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

US lottery jackpot swells to $1.2 billion

The grand prize for Wednesday night's Powerball lottery has surged to over $1.2 billion, its organizers estimate, which would make it the fourth-highest jackpot in US lotto history. The jackpot, the which is the second-highest in Powerball history and the fourth-highest in the United States overall, would be split evenly if multiple winning tickets are sold.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheStreet

CALIFORNIA STATE

