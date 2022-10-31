The fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history could soar to the largest ever if no one wins the top prize in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. The jackpot climbed to $1.2 billion after no one matched all six numbers — 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and a Powerball of 13 — in Monday night's drawing.That makes 38 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner since the last person won the big prize on Aug. 3.The jackpot grows after every drawing without a winner and now is approaching the record of $1.586 billion won by three Powerball players in 2016. The second- and...

1 DAY AGO