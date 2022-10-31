Best Black Friday Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ & Ultra Deals 2022: Top Early Galaxy S22 Unlocked & Networked Phones Deals Listed by Spending Lab

Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Downsizing At Twitter After Musk Takeover, Big Pharma Chains To Pay $14B In Opioid Claims, Tesla Shutters 1st Showroom In China: Top Stories Wednesday, Nov. 02
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk took over Twitter Inc TWTR under a $44 billion deal which followed the firing of CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. Sarah Personette, Twitter's chief customer officer and ad boss, tweeted about her resignation...
Benzinga
This Lawmaker Trades Bonds Over Stocks And Just Bought 2 Municipal Bonds With Great Yields
Lawmaker DelBene purchased a range of between $15,000 to $50,000 in bonds of Round Rock. Corporate and municipal bonds are offering higher yields as the Fed raises interest rates. Democratic Congresswoman Suzan DelBene has made more than 180 trades over the past three years and they are typically in municipal...
WhatsApp Forays Into Slack And Discord Territory As It Rolls Out Communities Globally
Meta Platforms Inc.’s META instant messaging app WhatsApp has rolled out the Communities feature globally. It's a spin on Slack workspace or Discord channel. What Happened: On Thursday, Meta introduced several new updates including Communities, a feature designed to house multiple related groups within a bigger organization of people, such as a neighborhood or a workplace, reported The Verge.
$1B Of Bitcoin Transferred Multiple Times In Mysterious Activity
Bitcoin's BTC/USD blockchain reported a massive transaction on Wednesday, Nov. 2. That was just over 24 hours before the coin reported a trading volume spike which was followed by a minor sell-off. Data gathered from blockchain explorer Blockchair shows a single transaction singlehandedly moving over 50,562 Bitcoin — or about...
Kim Jong Un Fires 10 Missiles On South Korean Waters — Seoul Retaliates With 3 Of Its Own 'Tests'
South Korea conducted air-to-surface missile tests after Kim Jong Un fired a salvo of short-range ballistic missiles in its direction on Wednesday. What Happened: Seoul military said its fighter jets fired three precision-guided missiles in response to Pyongyang launching more than 10 missiles of various kinds off its eastern and western coasts, reported The Associated Press.
Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Ford, AMD: Hawkish Fed, COVID-19 Woes Spur Retail Interest In These Stocks Today
Major Wall Street indices closed over 1.5% lower on Wednesday after witnessing a volatile session during Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s policy announcement. Although markets initially cheered the 75 basis points rate hike, which was in line with expectations, along with Powell’s indication of diminishing future hikes, the central bank’s anticipation of a higher bar for the interest rates led to a sell-off later.
To Deter Putin From 'Gaming' System, G7 Reportedly Agrees To Set Fixed Price For Russian Oil
The Group of Seven (G7) rich nations and Australia have decided to set a fixed price when they finalize a price cap on Russian oil later this month, as against adopting a floating rate, Reuters reported, citing anonymous sources. “The Coalition has agreed the price cap will be a fixed...
A Doge Titan Awakens: Wallet With 2.3M DOGE Sees Activity After Nine Years Of Slumber
The Dogecoin DOGE/USD blockchain witnessed a wallet dormant since the very beginning of the network (which launched back in December 2013) spring back to life after nearly nine years. What Happened: A wallet holding 2,374,814 DOGE woke up after being inactive since March 25, 2014, according to Blockchair data. The...
