Children’s safety and the upcoming vote on Iowa’s gun rights were the focus of a recent community forum at Clinton Community College. The proposed text of the amendment reads “The right of the people of Iowa to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes the right to keep and bear arms as a fundamental right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO