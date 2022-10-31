Read full article on original website
USDA announces financial support for 4 Iowa meat and poultry processing projects
(The Center Square) – Four Iowa meat and poultry processing projects will receive millions of dollars in the first round of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program. The USDA announced Wednesday that Upper Iowa Beef received a $8.87 million grant for its harvest...
Iowa officials urge voters to trust in the state’s election security
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, center, joins representatives of state and federal law enforcement and security agencies to discuss election security Nov. 3, 2022, at the state's emergency operations center. (Photo by Kathie Obradovich/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate urged voters Thursday to avoid being duped...
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
A resident of Ridgewood Specialty Care in Ottumwa contracted gangrene, according to state records. Inspectors also allege that a worker at the home yelled, “Shut the f--- up,” at a resident with a brain dysfunction. (Photo via Google Earth) Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West...
Pipeline company sought to limit required safeguards for soil
The Navigator CO2 Ventures pipeline would bisect the state from northwest to southeast. (Iowa Utilities Board filing) Navigator CO2 Ventures wanted to reduce its obligations to sample and restore topsoil for the construction of its proposed carbon dioxide pipeline, according to Iowa Utilities Board filings. But the company told Iowa...
Enrollment drops but student diversity increases at Iowa’s public universities
(Photo illustration using images courtesy of the Iowa Board of Regents, Iowa State University, University of Iowa and University of Northern Iowa) The Iowa Board of Regents reported a drop in undergraduate enrollment at the three state universities during the 2022 fall semester. The 1.3% decline is nearly half of...
COVID cases plateau as new subvariants are on the rise
Iowa’s COVID-19 infection rate held roughly steady from a week ago, potentially halting a downward trend that had gone for weeks, according to state data. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,827 new infections on Wednesday among those who were not previously infected, a 5% decrease from last week’s report. However, the number of total positive tests was 2,382, a 2% increase from last week.
Abortion, inflation and "preserving democracy" are top candidate issues in Iowa's Fourth Congressional District race
SIOUX CITY — It hasn't happened in more than two decades: A first-term incumbent running for re-election in Iowa's Fourth Congressional District. Against two on-the-ballot candidates no less. But that's the lay of the land for Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) who's bidding for a second term against Ryan Melton,...
WATCH NOW: Q&A with Iowa Fourth Congressional District Democratic nominee Ryan Melton
The Journal talked to Ryan Melton, an insurance manager from Nevada, about what his legislative priorities would be, "preserving democracy", carbon capture pipelines, abortion and more. He's running against Rep. Randy Feenstra and Bryan Holder. Locations — The Journal chatted with Iowa Fourth Congressional District Democratic nominee Ryan Melton about...
CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: GOP lawmaker who opposed school voucher plan endorses DeJear
A Republican Iowa House member ousted in a June primary election by a fellow GOP lawmaker endorsed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has returned the favor, backing Reynolds’ Democratic challenger. Des Moines small-business owner and political organizer Deidre DeJear shared on social media Wednesday the endorsement of state Rep....
WATCH NOW: Q&A with Iowa Fourth Congressional District Liberty Caucus candidate Bryan Holder
The Journal chatted with Iowa Fourth Congressional District Liberty Caucus candidate Bryan Holder about legislative priorities, the use of eminent domain, help for farmers, Roe v. Wade, Tyson Foods and more. Locations — The Journal chatted with Iowa Fourth Congressional District Liberty Caucus candidate Bryan Holder about legislative priorities, the...
Trespassing case might test state’s pipeline survey law
Summit Carbon Solutions' pipeline would be built across large areas of western and northern Iowa. (Iowa Utilities Board filing) A land surveyor for Summit Carbon Solutions faces a criminal trial in December for allegedly trespassing on land in northwest Iowa that is part of the company’s proposed carbon dioxide pipeline route, according to court records.
More Republicans registered in Iowa ahead of election, new data shows
Voting booths at Friendship Baptist Church in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by Kate Kealey/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Republicans outnumber Democrats by nearly 90,000 active voter registrations in Iowa, according to an Iowa Secretary of State report released Tuesday, but there are more registered Democrats in three of the state’s four congressional districts.
Summit pipeline map
Maxwell endorses DeJear
Area firearm safety discussed
Children’s safety and the upcoming vote on Iowa’s gun rights were the focus of a recent community forum at Clinton Community College. The proposed text of the amendment reads “The right of the people of Iowa to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes the right to keep and bear arms as a fundamental right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”
Famous Iowa State Fair cookie dough on sale for limited time
DES MOINES -- Missing the Iowa State Fair's famous bucket of cookies? The cookie dough is now on sale for a limited time. The bags of pre-portioned Barksdale's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough will be on sale from today until Nov. 26 online at www.iowastatefair.org. Each bag includes 36 pre-portioned frozen...
Reynolds will appeal court ruling on mask mandates in schools
Gov. Kim Reynolds says she will appeal a federal judge’s ruling that enables school districts to impose universal mask mandates on students and staff. “As I’ve said all along, whether a child wears a mask to school is up to the parents, not the government,” Reynolds said in a written statement. “I will appeal this ruling so that Iowa families have the right to decide what’s best for their children.”
