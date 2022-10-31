Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No more Whoppers in downtown Warren
It appears as though a fast food restaurant in downtown Warren has closed its doors.
Some Shadyside residents having tires deflated, messages left behind
PITTSBURGH — People who live in Shadyside say their tires are being deflated with lentil beans and whoever is responsible is also leaving behind a message on their cars. Nighttime surveillance video from a Shadyside viewer shows two people stopping by a car on Pembroke Place. That’s when the viewer believes lentils were placed inside the tire cap, allowing air to leak out.
Hermitage car dealership helping with local food drive
The Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County kicked off its annual "Truck-Full of Hope Food Drive."
Local man’s classic car gets fresh coat of paint with help from auto club
A local car club refurbished a North Lima man's car, all from the goodness of their own hearts.
Longtime valley restaurant adds another location
Antone’s Kitchen continues to grow with its newest location in Columbiana. Now it’s even easier to grab some great Italian food, plan a holiday meal and buy stocking stuffers. Antone’s is offering great deals during a hectic holiday season. Starting Black Friday until the first of the year...
Loved by many — Longtime Berkshire Schools teacher killed in motorcycle crash
A Geauga County community is mourning the loss of a beloved educator. This week, Berkshire Local Schools coach and physical education teacher Joe Randall was killed in a motorcycle crash.
Does it matter where you buy a lottery ticket?
Wednesday night is the fifth time the jackpot has risen above $1 billion for either Powerball or Mega Millions, and that brought out the people who hope to hold the golden ticket.
Mercer Co. food pantry, Chevy dealer hosting food drive
You can bring a bag filled with non-perishable, non-glass items to the Diehl Chevrolet of Hermitage on East State Street.
MCCTC reopens after brief lockdown
An MCCTC spokesperson said no students are at risk of any harm.
Motorcycle hits deer, then hit by car; 1 killed
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Wednesday morning.
Ohio man arrested after waving a firearm in the air in Jefferson County; Wanted on escape charge
A man from Ohio was arrested after officials say they responded to a call that the man was waving a firearm in the air in Jefferson County. Officials say they responded to County Road 75 in the Bergholz, Ohio area and made contact with Leroy James Coleman (36 y/o) from Akron, Ohio. Deputies say Coleman […]
Fire crews called twice in one night to same home in Beaver County
NEW GALILEE, Pa. — A woman, her son, and two friends managed to escape when a fire broke out in a home in New Galilee, Beaver County. The fire was reported around 12:05 a.m. Thursday at a house on Washington Avenue. The woman who lived in the home told...
Crews return to Beaver County house for possible second fire
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters had to return to a house in Beaver County Thursday morning after reports that a fire there had rekindled. The house is in the 600 block of Washington Avenue in New Galilee. The first call to 911 came in just before 1 a.m. The...
10 great Pittsburgh birthday party places for bigger kids — puzzle rooms, horse ranches, ziplines and more!
Photo above by A n v e s h used by permission via Unsplash. Birthday parties for the littlest kids can be relatively simple: Gather a bunch of kids in your backyard for cake and juice boxes, and you’re pretty much covered. But bigger kids in the 7-to-12-year-old age...
Local attorneys sanctioned for not continuing education
Keeping up with changes in the legal system is a constant challenge and there are rules to make sure that attorneys are up to speed.
Steward Health responds to questions about food service disruption
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The cafeteria at Steward Health’s Trumbull Regional Medical Center is closed until further notice. A sign was posted on the door stating it closed Tuesday. Steward Health spokesperson Alexa Polinsky said the recent disruption in cafeteria service has been due to a combination of...
Child hit by vehicle in Aliquippa
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A child was hit by the driver of a vehicle in Beaver County.Beaver County 911 says the child was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh after being hit on Grand Avenue in Alquippa around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The condition of the child is not known at this time.No other information was available.
Report: Phone call leads to crash in Girard
It happened Monday at about 7:15 p.m. on the I-80 ramp near State Street. Police responded because an officer in the area heard a loud bang on the ramp and went to check it out.
Child struck by vehicle in Aliquippa, flown to hospital
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A child was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Aliquippa. According to Beaver County 911, the male child was hit in the 200 block of Grand Avenue at 6 p.m. The boy was flown to a hospital for unspecified...
Pennsylvania man charged in Ohio fishing scandal facing stalking charges
A Hermitage man charged in an alleged fishing scandal during a competition in Cuyahoga County is now facing local stalking charges.
