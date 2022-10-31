ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Rochester Chipotle to Reopen Tomorrow with New Drive-Thru Option

Over the past few months (maybe almost a year now?) people have been wondering what the heck is going on at our Rochester, MN Chipotle locations. Mainly because the hours got all wonky and there was nowhere online that had the correct hours. Then the South Broadway location closed. But good news, that location is reopening tomorrow (on the 4th) and with something new and exciting!
ROCHESTER, MN
10 Best Spots for Tasty Comfort Food in Rochester

We all need it every once in a while: comfort food. Ahhhh... Most of the time it's on days that just didn't go your way, you're exhausted, and you need a little pick me up and comfort food is just the thing. So I wanted to create a list of the best spots for comfort food in Rochester, Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
Festival of Trees is Back in Rochester at New Location

Have you ever been inside a winter wonderland? One of Rochester, Minnesota's favorites is coming back at the end of November, and Santa is coming too. Festival of Trees is Back in Rochester, Minnesota at New Location in 2022. Have you ever been inside a winter wonderland? One of Rochester's...
ROCHESTER, MN
Record-Setting High and Cold Temperatures Possible Right Now in Minnesota

If you enjoy the extremes of Minnesota weather, the current weather we're experiencing is right up your alley. It seems like just about EVERY state in the country makes that same joke about how if you don't like the weather, wait five minutes and it'll change. Maybe we exaggerated a little bit, but here in Minnesota, it really IS true. Or kinda true. At least right now, anyway.
MINNESOTA STATE
Donation Paves Way for New Pastoral Center in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An anonymous donation has paved the way for construction of a new pastoral center in Rochester. Bishop of the Winona-Rochester Diocese Robert Barron announced the donation Thursday. The announcement means the Diocese will move the Bishop's office to Rochester. Citing Rochester’s population and that 65% of...
ROCHESTER, MN
Popular Singing Doctor in Rochester Is Back With New Song

Way back in 2017, we started hearing a voice in Southeast Minnesota that was not just amazing...it was phenomenal. The person behind the voice soon became known as the popular Dr. Elvis who was working at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Five years later, he's singing for all of us again!
ROCHESTER, MN
Update Planned Thursday in Rochester Suspicious Death Investigation

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Rochester Police Department plan to provide an update Thursday afternoon on a suspicious death investigation that began this past summer. Authorities responded to a farm east of Rochester after a man mowing grass discovered the body of 28-year-old Tia...
ROCHESTER, MN
Huge List of the Best Neighborhoods in Rochester for Trick-or-Treating

It's almost time to get the kids dressed in layers, throw a costume on top of that and venture out into the neighborhoods of Rochester, Minnesota for the biggest candy day ever! Halloween!!! If you are wondering where to go trick-or-treating, check out the list below of the best neighborhoods that have proven to have the best displays or candy stashes for your kids.
ROCHESTER, MN
Plans For $100 Million Downtown Rochester Project Progress

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Plans for a major development in downtown Rochester have entered a new stage. The Rochester City Council voted last night to approve an Exclusive Negotiating Rights Agreement involving the Civic Center North surface parking lot along East Center Street just west of the Zumbro River. The agreement with Sherman Associates Development runs through July 15 of next year and calls on the city and the firm to work toward a formal development agreement concerning the city on the parcel of land.
ROCHESTER, MN
Early Direct Voting Begins Tuesday at Two Locations in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Absentee direct balloting for the November 8th election begins tomorrow in Olmsted County. Early direct balloting allows in-person voters to insert their ballots directly into the ballot tabulator at the early voting election site. Voters also retain the option of placing their absentee ballot into an envelope and having it counted on the night of the election.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Public Transit Offering Free Rides to Polling Places

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Public Transit (RPT) will offer voters free rides to their polling place on Election Day. A news release says riders will not be charged a fare if the purpose of their trip is to cast a vote. The free rides run from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8.
ROCHESTER, MN
Top 10 Best Halloween Costumes in Rochester Based on Public Votes

We had so many great Halloween costumes at Rochester On Tap this year that it was a tough race to name the best!. After narrowing it down to the 25 best Halloween costumes at Rochester On Tap 2022, we opened the contest up to public voting to find out who will take home the $500 cash prize plus a one-night stay at the luxurious Intercontinental MSP Resort and Hotel in Minneapolis, all courtesy of Rochester Smoke Shop and MN Fire Hemp.
ROCHESTER, MN
Wisconsin’s Ghost Boat Ride Will Make You SCREAM!!!

Ok, so I was thinking of going to the Wisconsin Dells for a fun little family vacation with my kids. But, I just saw that there are ghost boats there and took a peek at their website...and yeah, even that freaked me out. If you love all the spooky, haunted, freaky stuff that happens during the Halloween season, you will want to grab tickets for this ASAP. I've also got info on a haunted trolley that is strolling around Rochester, Minnesota that you'd probably enjoy too.
ROCHESTER, MN
Limited Number of BOGO Fright at The Farm Tickets Available

Halloween isn't until next Monday which means you still have plenty of time to check out area attractions like corn-mazes, haunted houses, and pumpkin patches. You can see the full 2022 Southeast Minnesota Halloween Guide at the bottom of this story. One of the biggest and scariest Halloween attractions in...
ZUMBROTA, MN
Reconstruction of SE Minnesota Highway Nears Completion

Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A reconstruction project on a busy highway in southeast Minnesota is nearly finished. A MnDOT news release says crews completed the Hwy. 60 Reconstruction Project between Hwy. 52 and Zumbro Falls last week. The project started in May and involved the construction of a new bridge west of Zumbro Falls, reconstruction of the highway in Zumbro Falls, the repair/replacement of eight culverts, ADA sidewalk improvements, enhanced lighting and new road signage.
ZUMBRO FALLS, MN
Car-Deer Crash Injures Rochester Woman

Racine, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman was hurt after the vehicle she was driving struck a deer in Mower County Monday morning. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 24-year-old Arianna Caddell was traveling south on Hwy. 63 a few miles north of Racine when she struck the animal with her Hyundai Sonata around 6:40 a.m. Caddell was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Police ID Suspect in Weekend Shooting

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department has released the name of a Fort Worth, TX man who is believed to have opened fire in a northwest Rochester shooting over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says 32-year-old Exavier Porter is facing potential charges for 2nd-degree attempted murder and...
ROCHESTER, MN
