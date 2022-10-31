Read full article on original website
Related
Search Underway After Woman Claims Dad Hid Dozens Of Bodies On Property
Lucy Studey said her late father killed 50 to 70 people and buried them on his rural Iowa property with his children's help.
Massive Silver Orbs Break Free To Terrorize Streets Of London
They look like giant Christmas ornaments, but they're something else entirely.
Jan. 6 Rioter Who Grabbed Mike Fanone And Screamed 'I Got One' Gets 7.5 Years
“Like a real American, I accept the sentence handed down by the court,” the former officer told HuffPost.
China's Xi meets Germany's Scholz, urges Ukraine peace talks
BEIJING — (AP) — In a much-scrutinized meeting Friday with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and warned against the conflict going nuclear. The German leader is in Beijing for a one-day visit that has drawn criticism...
Twitter staff ‘treated appallingly’ as job cuts begin; UK car sales face worst year since 1982 – business live
Lawsuit filed as Elon Musk begin mass layoffs at Twitter, while former Bank of England governor Mark Carney warns UK’s ‘difficult period’ will get worse
Comments / 0