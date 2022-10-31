ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

China's Xi meets Germany's Scholz, urges Ukraine peace talks

BEIJING — (AP) — In a much-scrutinized meeting Friday with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and warned against the conflict going nuclear. The German leader is in Beijing for a one-day visit that has drawn criticism...

