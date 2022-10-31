ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Montana woman cited for shooting, skinning husky she thought was a wolf

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
 3 days ago
(NEXSTAR) – A Montana woman has been cited for animal cruelty after authorities say she shot and killed a young husky, skinned it, and posted photos of herself with it online.

In late September, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified about several husky and shepherd mix dogs left near Doris Creek in the Flathead National Forest. Several were located and taken in by Animal Control.

The Sheriff’s Office added that the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks notified them that one of the dogs may have been shot.

Through their investigation, authorities were able to identify the woman, who told them she had mistaken the husky for a wolf pup, a local outlet reports.

In a social media post that has since been deleted but was obtained by TMZ, the woman bragged about killing a young wolf. In a separate post, she admitted to making a mistake and said she believed it “was a hybrid wolf pup.” She added that the dog was aggressive and “coming directly for” her.

According to the Associated Press, the woman has been cited with a misdemeanor rather than a felony because authorities believe they can prove negligence but not intent. The woman pleaded not guilty last week.

