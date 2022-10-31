ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KROC News

Rochester Chipotle to Reopen Tomorrow with New Drive-Thru Option

Over the past few months (maybe almost a year now?) people have been wondering what the heck is going on at our Rochester, MN Chipotle locations. Mainly because the hours got all wonky and there was nowhere online that had the correct hours. Then the South Broadway location closed. But good news, that location is reopening tomorrow (on the 4th) and with something new and exciting!
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Cemetery Vandalized on Halloween Night

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Clean-up is underway at the Calvary Cemetery in northeast Rochester after it was vandalized on Halloween night. A statement from the Diocese of Winona-Rochester says several graves and the columbarium were defaced with what was described as “hateful and obscene graffiti.” Bishop Robert Barron expressed his outrage towards the vandalism and pledged to bless and re-consecrate the final resting places once the repair work is completed.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

10 Best Spots for Tasty Comfort Food in Rochester

We all need it every once in a while: comfort food. Ahhhh... Most of the time it's on days that just didn't go your way, you're exhausted, and you need a little pick me up and comfort food is just the thing. So I wanted to create a list of the best spots for comfort food in Rochester, Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

The Rochester Corner That Takes You on a Time-Warp

Who knew that, just by walking around this corner in southwest Rochester, you could be transported back in time?!?. Let me say first that I'm somewhat addicted to Google Maps. I've always loved maps, even when I was a kid, but the interactivity Google has brought about is really amazing. I use the Google Maps app all the time on my phone.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Festival of Trees is Back in Rochester at New Location

Have you ever been inside a winter wonderland? One of Rochester, Minnesota's favorites is coming back at the end of November, and Santa is coming too. Festival of Trees is Back in Rochester, Minnesota at New Location in 2022. Have you ever been inside a winter wonderland? One of Rochester's...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Popular Halloween House in Rochester Collected Over $4,400 for Charity

Halloween is officially here but for one Rochester, Minnesota family, the fun started weeks ago! Quite a few people have already visited the house in NW Rochester with over 130+ inflatables. There is one thing about this house that is different than the others though...it gives back. And this year, thanks to everyone that has already stopped over to check out the display, it is giving over $4,400 to help people in our community who are facing food insecurity.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Rochester Dentist Will Pay Cash For Your Candy

The average kid will consume more than 7,000 calories each year on Halloween. That's a whole lot of candy! Now, if your child ends up with too much (is there such a thing?) or you want to limit how much they eat, you can turn the extra candy into cold hard cash this year.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

We Now Know What Location In Minnesota Is Illegal for Photos

Our family rarely has professional photos done. There is a reason for that and I'll explain it below. But, I did pony up some cash for a professional photographer a few years ago to take pictures of my kids. Honestly, they are some of my favorite photos but I just learned that we broke the law at one of the locations where the photos were taken at in Rochester, Minnesota. Yes, my kids (and I) broke the law!
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Diocese of Winona-Rochester moving pastoral center to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Diocese of Winona-Rochester announced plans this morning to move their headquarters to Rochester by the spring of 2024. A new pastoral center will be built with funds from an anonymous benefactor. The Diocese says it recognizes that Rochester has grown to become the diocese’s most...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Record-Setting High and Cold Temperatures Possible Right Now in Minnesota

If you enjoy the extremes of Minnesota weather, the current weather we're experiencing is right up your alley. It seems like just about EVERY state in the country makes that same joke about how if you don't like the weather, wait five minutes and it'll change. Maybe we exaggerated a little bit, but here in Minnesota, it really IS true. Or kinda true. At least right now, anyway.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Fatal Fire in Zumbrota

Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Fire Marshal was dispatched to Zumbrota today to investigate a fatal fire. The Zumbrota Police Department says the fire was reported at 1:12 PM at 630 West 5th Street where a smoke detector was sounding an alarm and a neighbor reported seeing smoke coming from the home. Zumbrota Police Chief Patrick Callahan says Zumbrota firefighters found the house engulfed in smoke when they arrived at the scene.
ZUMBROTA, MN
KAAL-TV

USPS hosting mega job fair on Friday throughout Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced they are holding a mega job fair on Friday throughout the state of Minnesota. The USPS says they are preparing now for another busy holiday season, as online shopping and shipping continue to increase and package growth expands.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Update Planned Thursday in Rochester Suspicious Death Investigation

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Rochester Police Department plan to provide an update Thursday afternoon on a suspicious death investigation that began this past summer. Authorities responded to a farm east of Rochester after a man mowing grass discovered the body of 28-year-old Tia...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Popular Singing Doctor in Rochester Is Back With New Song

Way back in 2017, we started hearing a voice in Southeast Minnesota that was not just amazing...it was phenomenal. The person behind the voice soon became known as the popular Dr. Elvis who was working at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Five years later, he's singing for all of us again!
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Paul Stewart: Waseca’s most addictive voice

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - His voice is addictive, no matter what genre he is singing. Kelsey and Lisa recently caught up with Paul Stewart of Waseca. For Stewart, it’s all about using his “gift” to help people in his community feel good and to give them a good time. To listen to Paul’s music or to check out his performance schedule, you can search for Paul Stewart’s professional page on Facebook.
WASECA, MN
106.9 KROC

Student Seen Pointing BB Gun in Rochester School Parking Lot

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A student at Rochester Century High School is facing discipline after they were seen pointing a BB gun out of a car in the school’s parking lot Tuesday. A statement from Rochester Public Schools indicates Century leadership was informed of the incident by students. Officials...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

KROC News

