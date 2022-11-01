ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Officials: Texas man allegedly shoots, kills mother’s ex-boyfriend in domestic violence incident

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03zlPJ_0itkaCne00

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Texas man allegedly shot and killed his mother’s ex-boyfriend during a domestic violence incident Monday around 5 a.m. in Harris County, officials say.

According to a news release from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, it was reported that a woman left her car blocking a driveway, and the sound of gunshots was heard near Vikram and Pelican Bay drives. When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned that there was a physical fight had “stemmed from domestic violence,” between a man and a woman.

HCSO Sgt. Jason Brown told KHOU that an ex-boyfriend assaulted a woman and was in the process of removing her from her car. Her two sons, 15 and 27 years old, came out to intervene as she tried to drive away.

According to KTRK, investigators said the woman had recently broken up with the man.

Gonzalez, in the news release, said that relatives allegedly fired a gunshot at the man. He was struck and fled the area on foot. He was located a few blocks away by deputies. He was then taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to KTRK, the 27-year-old son was the one who allegedly pulled out a firearm that shot the man.

Brown said both of the woman’s sons are cooperating with the investigation, according to KHOU.

Gonzalez said on Twitter Monday evening that no charges had been filed yet, but a grand jury will review the case once the investigation is complete.

Brown told KTRK that the 27-year-old would likely not be charged in the shooting, but the Harris County District Attorney’s Office will review the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Texas Man Charged in 2019 Cold Case Murder of Neighbor Whose ‘Scalped’ and ‘Mutilated’ Body Was Left in National Park: Sheriff’s Office

A 65-year-old man in Texas was arrested this week for allegedly killing his 59-year-old neighbor in 2019 and dumping her body in a heavily wooded area behind her home. Robert Dale Clary was taken into custody on Monday and charged with the murder of Rhonda Richardson, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
TheDailyBeast

Crew Digs Through Texas Landfill in Search for Missing 2-Year-Old Girl

A search crew of nearly 20 people descended on a Texas landfill on Monday as authorities hunted for a missing toddler last seen more than two weeks ago. Nadia Lee, 2, was last seen at her father’s Pasadena apartment on Oct. 16. Two days later, her father, Jyron Charles Lee, was arrested and charged with the murder of Nadia’s mother, Nancy Reed. Authorities believe Lee, 26, strangled Reed, 22, at a hotel in Clear Lake during an argument over how to discipline their kids, according to the Houston Chronicle. Lee remained in the Harris County Jail under a $250,000 bond...
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Driver has car ripped apart, rammed in road rage incident: ‘He was going crazy’

HOUSTON (KHOU) - A driver in Houston says his car was destroyed in a road rage attack. According to Emmanuel Escot, he was minding his own business when the incident happened. “The guy came over and swerved into my lane, causing a collision,” Escot said. “When he heard that I was on the phone trying to make a police report, that’s when he decided to go ballistic.”
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

Woman extradited to Texas after handcuffed, malnourished kids escaped home, report says

A woman whose twin children were found handcuffed and malnourished after they escaped their Houston-area home has been extradited to Texas. Zaikiya Duncan, 40, appeared in a Harris County court on Sunday and was charged with two counts of assault on a family member and two counts of aggravated assault on a family member, authorities told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
960 The Ref

Migos rapper Takeoff killed in Houston shooting

HOUSTON — Migos rapper Takeoff was killed and two other people were hurt when gunfire erupted outside a Houston bowling alley after a party early Tuesday. Takeoff, 28, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, died in the shooting, which occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. outside 810 Billiards & Bowling on San Jacinto Street.
HOUSTON, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Jackson County officials recover a stolen vehicle out of Houston

JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – Jackson County officials recover a stolen vehicle following a traffic stop late Monday night. On Monday, Oct. 31, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on a newer model King Ranch Ford F-350 Dually on Highway 59 southbound. Upon investigation, the deputy noticed several indicators that the vehicle may have been part of...
JACKSON COUNTY, TX
conroetoday.com

Who killed Shane Darrell Mckinney?

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Hit and Run – Failure to Stop and Render Aid – Fatality. On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 7:41 p.m., the victim was...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Gulf Freeway reopens following eight-vehicle crash

HOUSTON — UPDATE: The freeway has since reopened. An eight-vehicle crash has shut down the Gulf Freeway heading inbound Monday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened around 6:15 a.m. heading north just past Telephone Road. You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you...
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

Silver Alert discontinued for missing 92-year-old man

PASADENA, Texas – UPDATE: A Silver Alert for a missing 92-year-old man from Pasadena, Texas has been discontinued. Officials say James Chambers has been found. No other information was provided. Police said Chambers is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and had posed a credible threat to his own health...
PASADENA, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons

The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Oct. 28, 2022. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Wings Over Houston Airshow’s 38th consecutive year takes flight this weekend

HOUSTON (KIAH) Plane enthusiasts, history buffs, and anyone who likes high-flying fun are in luck this weekend. The thirty-eighth consecutive Wings Over Houston Airshow will take place at Ellington Airport Saturday and Sunday. The show features dozens of aircraft from several eras of aviation with the famous Blue Angels headlining...
HOUSTON, TX
960 The Ref

Verlander gets World Series win, Astros lead Phillies 3-2

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Justin Verlander beamed like a first-time big leaguer, and the Houston Astros feted the 244-game winner like a baby-faced rookie. “They put me in the cart and rolled me in the shower and just doused me with all sorts of stuff," he said. "And it was one of the best feelings in my career.”
HOUSTON, TX
960 The Ref

Astros' McCormick, Mancini show off glovework, stop Phils

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Trey Mancini saved the Houston Astros with the play of the game. Until teammate Chas McCormick topped him with the play of a lifetime. No matter how many potential game-changers the Philadelphia Phillies smashed in the late innings during Game 5 of the World Series, the Astros simply wouldn't let them catch up.
HOUSTON, TX
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
89K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy